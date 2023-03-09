Advanced search
    SNCY   US8666831057

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCY)
Sun Country Airlines to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference

03/09/2023 | 01:07pm EST
MINNEAPOLIS, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Vice President Grant Whitney will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:50 p.m. EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit http://www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.


All news about SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
