Annual Securities Report
(Excerpt Version)
The 25th Fiscal Year
From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.
Contents
Full version will be disclosed later.
The 25th Annual Securities Report
Cover
1
Part I Corporate Information
Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries
- Summary of Business Results
- History...............................................................................................................................................................
- Description of Business................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
4.
Overview of Subsidiaries and Affiliates
8
5.
Employees
9
Management Policy, Business Environment and Tasks Ahead, etc
2.
Sustainability Policy and Initiatives
13
3.
Risk Factors
14
4. Analyses of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows from the management's
perspective
20
5.
Material Agreements, etc
31
6.
Research and Development Activities
31
Item. 3 Property, Plants and Equipment
32
1.
Overview of Capital Investment
32
2.
Major Facilities
32
3.
Plans for Capital Investment, Disposal of Property, Plants and Equipment, etc
33
Item. 4 Information on the Company
34
1.
Information on the Company's Shares, etc
34
2. Acquisitions, etc. of Treasury Shares
42
3.
Dividend Policy
43
4.
Corporate Governance, etc
43
Item. 5 Financial Information
60
1.
Consolidated Financial Statements, etc
61
2.
Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, etc
109
Item. 6 Outline of the stock operations of the Company
Item. 7 Reference Information on the Company
- Information on the Parent Company
- Other Reference Information .............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Part II Information on Guarantors, etc., for the Company.............................................................................................
Audit Report
Internal Control Report
Confirmation
Cover
Document title
Annual Securities Report
Clause of stipulation
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange
Act of Japan
Place of filing
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing date
June 26, 2024
Fiscal year
The 25th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Company name
Sun Frontier Fudousan Kabushiki Kaisha
Company name in English
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.
Title and name of representative
Seiichi Saito, President Representative Director
Address of registered head office
1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone number
+81 (0)3 5521-1301
Name of contact person
Takeshi Hirahara, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of
Corporate Planning Division
Nearest place of contact
1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone number
+81 (0)3 5521-1301
Name of contact person
Takeshi Hirahara, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of
Corporate Planning Division
Place for public inspection
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
1/122
Item 2: Business Overview
1. Management Policy, Business Environment and Tasks Ahead, etc.
The forward-looking statements in herein are based on the judgment of the Group as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.
(1) Management policies and strategies
- Basic policy of corporate management
The Group practices philosophy management and attaches importance to being a group that shares the value of altruism. "Not for profit, but for trust. Change yourself, solve problems from clients' point of view and exceed expectations." Based on this principle, we are committed to solving social issues through our corporate activities while proactively changing and taking on new challenges in management. We also aim to achieve harmony with our shareholders and contribute to the realization of a sustainable and prosperous society.
Credo
Altruism ～ We believe in helping others, as many as we can, throughout our lives. ～
Mission
Our mission is to look after every employee and pursue the happiness of both mind and matter. At the same time, to co-create a rich and sustainable society by contributing to the evolution and the development of the human society.
Vision
Our vision is to become the most appreciated visionary company that fully utilizes limited resources and continues the challenges to create new values.
- Target management indicator
Aiming for stable growth over the medium to long term, the Group places importance on maintaining at least 20% Ordinary profit margin from the perspective of profitability and productivity, at least 50% Equity Ratio from the perspective of financial security, and at least 10% ROE, which indicates how effectively the Group managed Shareholders' equity.
- Management environment
One year has passed since COVID-19 was classified as Category 5, and the Japanese economy has continued to recover moderately as social and economic activities have been normalized, the employment and income environments have improved, and inbound demand has surged. On the financial front, although the zero interest rate policy has been lifted, the accommodative financial environment is expected to be maintained. However, the yen has recently depreciated mainly due to the difference in interest rates between Japan and the United States. As a company in the real estate business, which is said to be relatively susceptible to interest rates, it is necessary for the Company to pay close attention to trends in the U.S. economy.
(2) Priority business and financial issues to be addressed
Since its foundation, our Group has been practicing philosophy-based management centered on the spirit of "altruism." We have defined our corporate philosophy as "reducing the waste of non-reproducible resources and contributing to the perpetual prosperity of the people, plants and animals, and we have been developing business activities that contribute to the sustainability of society. The spirit of "altruism" is the idea of valuing others as much as oneself. The core of our business philosophy is the desire to bring smiles to many people and contribute to the prosperity of humanity, flora, and fauna on Earth. Instead of focusing on profit and loss, we base our judgments on right and wrong, with a sense of "rightness" and "compassion," sharing the value that "the joy of others is our own joy," and we place great importance on being close to our customers.
To redefine this philosophy of our Group and to ensure our Group's sustainable growth, we have established a Sustainability Vision. Furthermore, we have identified three important issues (materiality): "environmental protection," "regional revitalization," and "human resource development," and we are promoting sustainability management integrated with the spirit of "altruism." By continuing to implement concrete measures for realizing this vision and addressing important issues, we aim to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through our business activities and enhance our corporate value over the medium to long term.
2/122
Sustainability Vision and important issues (materiality)
-
Sustainability Vision
We will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through our business activities while respecting the heart of altruism, the Group policy.
- Important issues (materiality)
We have identified three important issues (materiality) that should be addressed to achieve our Sustainability Vision. In these three items of "Environmental Protection", "Regional Revitalization", and "Human Resource Development, we will implement specific measures. Furthermore, the specific measures will be reviewed as needed in response to future environmental and social trends, as well as changes in the business environment.
Important issues
Vision
Specific measures
Environmental
Increase environmental sustainability by
◼Extending the life and health of real
protection
significantly reducing waste and
estate
greenhouse gas emissions, as a
◼Energy conservation and reduction of
frontier of Real Estate Revitalization
environmental impact by Real Estate
Business.
Revitalization Business
Regional
Create sustainable growth of regional
◼Create
buildings, offices, and
spaces
Revitalization
economies through offices, hotels, and
with
"job
satisfaction"
and
tourism, as a frontier for
"creativity"that contribute to economic
sustainable regional revitalization.
growth
◼Prevent and mitigate disaster through
regional cooperation
Human resource
Spread the concept of "altruism" that is
◼Create
workplaces
with
job
development
indispensable for realizing a sustainable
satisfaction,
creativity,
and
growth
society, as a frontier of
opportunities.
philosophy management.
◼Create
workplaces
with
job
satisfaction,
creativity,
and
growth
opportunities
(3) Medium-Term Management Strategy
The Group celebrated its 25th anniversary in April this year, marking the final year of the current medium-term management plan (the review was announced on May 12, 2021). Even during the current medium-term management plan period, under the Company policy "altruism" that the Group has been advocating since its foundation, we have made efforts to realize the Company Philosophy "Look after every employee and pursue the happiness of both mind and matter. At the same time, co-create a rich and sustainable society by contributing to the evolution and the development of the human society." Although we encountered the unprecedented headwind of the pandemic of COVID-19 during this period, we overcame it and set a new record in our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2024. In addition, we are now in sight of achieving our targets for the current medium-term management plan. In order to realize the Company Philosophy and achieve sustainable growth over a longer period of time starting this year, which is a milestone year, we decided that we should quickly clarify our long-term targets and measures. Accordingly, we have formulated the Long-Term Vision 2035 as the Group's vision for ideal image over the next 10 years, and the next medium-term management plan as an action plan to realize this vision.
Long-Term Vision 2035>
Based on the values of the Company policy "altruism," the Group's Company Philosophy is to "Look after every employee and pursue the happiness of both mind and matter. At the same time, co-create a rich and sustainable society by contributing to the evolution and the development of the human society." Through the realization of this vision, we aim to achieve the following Long-Term Vision 2035 and its quantitative target we have formulated.
- Long-TermVision 2035
Utilize limited resources to fill the world with smiles and excitement!
Becoming a corporate group that continues to challenge the creation of future value.
3/122
- Quantitative target
Aim for 300 billion yen in net sales and 60 billion yen in ordinary profit in fiscal 2035.
medium-term management plan>
The following is an overview of the next medium-term management plan for the three-year period (from fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2028) following the achievement of the current medium-term management plan based on the Long-Term Vision 2035, the ideal image in 10 years.
- Basic policy
Work to resolve social issues by promoting cooperation and diversification within our core business through product making and heartwarming services from clients' point of view.
- Quantitative target
Year ending March
Year ending March
31, 2025
31, 2028
Growth rate
(Forecast)
(Target)
Profit plan
Net sales
100 billion yen
135 billion yen
35%
Ordinary profit
20 billion yen
27 billion yen
35%
Ordinary profit
20%
20%
-
margin
Management
ROE
10% or more
10% or more
-
indicator
Equity ratio
50% level
45% level
-
2 Sustainability Policy and Initiatives ■Sustainability Vision
We will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through our business activities while respecting the heart of altruism, the Company policy.
■Three important sustainability issues (Materiality)
Important Issue
Vision
Environmental
Increase environmental sustainability by significantly reducing waste and greenhouse gas
protection
emissions, as a frontier of Real Estate Revitalization Business.
Regional
Create sustainable growth of regional economies through offices, hotels, and tourism, as a
revitalization
frontier for sustainable regional revitalization.
Human
Spread the concept of "altruism" that is indispensable for realizing a sustainable society, as a
resource
frontier of philosophy management.
development
4/122
■Specific measures and KPIs
Fiscal 2023
Social issues
(Fiscal year
Important issues
Key measures
Specific measures
Objectives (KPIs)
ended March
to be solved
31, 2024)
results
Extension of economic
Extend economic
lives of buildings through
1
useful lives by
54.1%
real estate revitalization
30% or more
constructions
Occupancy rate of
Extending the
Maintain the "health" of
90% or more for
93.8%
The
life and health
buildings
buildings over 30
demolition of
of real estate
by improving the
years old
small and
occupancy rate
90% or more of
medium-sized
of old buildings through
continued
buildings that
comprehensive real estate
management
98.0%
can still be
support
after replanning
Environmental
used if their
properties sales
value is
Reduce CO2
protection
Energy
increased =
Reduction of CO2
emissions by 12% or
conservation
Waste of
emissions
more on average
and
12.7%
resources
through promotion of real
compared with
reduction of
estate revitalization
building
environmental
reconstruction
impact by
Offset real estate
Real Estate
revitalization
Revitalization
Carbon offset 100%
100.0%
constructions' CO2
Business
emissions with credits
2
Creatte
30% or more of new
buildings,
replanning properties
68.8%
offices, and
supplied exceed
Promotion of real estate
Revitalization
spaces with
company standards
revitalization
of regional
job satisfaction
with consideration for
economies
and creativity
well-being
Annual tenant
Satisfaction:
that contribute
satisfaction surveys
96.7%
to economic
growth
Regional
Providing setup offices
At least 5 lots by
revitalization
with emergency supplies
9 lots
fiscal 2023
Disaster
and installation space
Responding to
prevention
Providing information
increasingly
and mitigation
that contributes to the
Disaster prevention
severe natural
by regional
improvement
information posting
disasters
100%
coordination
of tenants' disaster
on dedicated website
prevention
Fiscal 2023: 100%
awareness
Decrease in
Creating a work
Ratio of women in
the working-
environment
managerial
age
Respect and
suited to each employee's
positions:
10.3%
3
population
utilize
life
12% or more by
(April 1,
due to the
diversity
stage and provide flexible
April 2025 (Sun
2024)
declining
training
Frontier Fudousan
birthrate and
opportunities
Co., Ltd.)
5/122
Fiscal 2023
Social issues
(Fiscal year
Important issues
Key measures
Specific measures
Objectives (KPIs)
ended March
to be solved
31, 2024)
results
aging
Establishment of next-
Ratio of training
population
generation
hours to designated
(decrease in
leader development
working hours: 12%
actual labor
Create a
program,
12.1%
or more (Sun
force)
workplace with
support system for
Frontier Fudousan
Human
and
job
external
Co., Ltd.)
resource
elimination of
satisfaction,
trainings, etc.
development
the gender
creativity, and
Utilization of DX,
Year-on-year
gap
growth
increase in ordinary
improvement of
Not
opportunities
profit per hour (per
business processes and
achieved
Sun Frontier
improvement of
(92%)
Fudousan Co., Ltd.
individual abilities
regular employee)
■Information Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations
ⅰ．Governance
The Company recognizes addressing climate change and environmental issues as a critical management priority at our company. In coordination with Risk Verification Committee, Sustainability Committee compiles information of risks and opportunities associated with climate change, examines response measures, and makes periodic report to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors oversees the progress of initiatives related to climate change issues discussed and reported by executive departments, and discussed issues related to these initiatives at least once a year.
The President Representative Director receives reports on the status of initiatives related climate change from the advisory bodies, the Sustainability Committee, and the Risk Verification Committee, and assumes the highest responsibility for risk assessment and management including risks of climate change.
System of Sustainability Promotion
6/122
Meetings and Roles in the System of Sustainability Promotion
Organizations and
Roles
committees
Board of Directors
Receiving reports from the Sustainability Committee on the status of the risk management
related to climate change and overseeing the progress of measures.
Receiving reports on the status of overall sustainability activities, including the one related
President Representative
to climate change, from the Sustainability Committee as an advisory body. Assuming the
Director
highest responsibility for risk assessment and management including risks of climate
change.
As an advisory body to the President Representative Director, discussing assessment of
Risk Verification
comprehensive risk, including climate change. Examining the risks reported by Risk
Committee
Management Committee and instructing the business divisions to take measures through the
Risk Management Committee.
Risk Management
Discusses comprehensive management and measures against risks in operations, including
Committee
climate change. Meetings held once a month.
As an advisory body to the President Representative Director, promoting sustainability
activities including climate change countermeasures. In coordination with the Risk
Sustainability Committee
Verification Committee and the Risk Management Committee, summarizing risks and
opportunities related to climate change, etc. from each division and group company,
considering measures shall be taken, and making periodic reports to the Board of Directors.
Meetings held four times a year.
ⅱ．Strategy
Based on the TCFD recommendations, we analyzed scenario of risks and opportunities related to climate change. Through the scenario analysis, we defined 1.5°C and 4°C scenarios based on scientific evidence from IEA (International Energy Agency) and assessed the importance of risks and opportunities related to climate that might affect operations as of 2030.
Definition of Scenarios
Scenario
1.5℃ scenario
4℃ scenario
configuration
World view
The Japanese government will promote
There will be no climate action by the
severe measures against climate change,
government beyond current measures and no
including the introduction of a carbon tax,
climate change action is required.
which will lead to drastic social changes,
Abnormal weather such as droughts and
and regulations on plastic and climate
floods due to rising temperatures will become
change-related information disclosure will
apparent, sites will be damaged, and response
be required.
costs and recovery costs at the time of the
Damage from natural disasters such as
disaster are expected.
flooding is limited.
Reference
IEA The Net-Zero Emissions by 2050
IEA World Energy Outlook 2021/ IEA World
scenario
Scenario (NZE) / IEA World Energy
Energy Outlook 2018/ IPCC AR6 SSP5-8.5
Outlook 2021/ IEA World Energy
Outlook 2018/ IPCC AR6 SSP1-1.9
Characteristics
Transition risks related to policies, etc. are
Physical risks associated with abnormal
likely to become apparent.
weather, etc. are likely to become apparent.
Identification and assessment of risks and opportunities
We assessed the impact of transition and physical risks related to climate change on our Real Estate Revitalization Business and Real Estate Service Business. Regarding the transition risks, we considered a variety of
7/122
items from policy and legal regulations to market changes such as acute risks and chronic risks for physical risks. We will respond to these risks and opportunities that judged as particularly significant impact on our company.
Scope
: Real Estate Revitalization Business and Real Estate Service Business
Impact
: High
: Very significant impact (> 19% of net sales)
: Medium : Significant (10-19% of net sales)
: Small
: Limited impact (<10% of net sales)
Term of risk occurrence: Short term
: Within one year
Term of risk occurrence: Medium term
: Within 1 to 5 years
Term of risk occurrence: Medium to long term
: Within 5 to 10 years
Term of risk occurrence: Long term
: Over 10 years
List of risks and opportunities
The list includes the risks and opportunities recognized by the Company whose impact on the business is "medium" or above.
Main
Sub-
Impact on business and
Timing of
financial results
Details of risks and opportunities
risk
category
category
1.5℃
4℃
occurrence
Company-wide
Transition
Reputation
Stakeholder Concerns about Passive ESG
Medium
－
Medium to
risk
Responses
long term
Real Estate Revitalization Business
Transition
Policy
Additional capital investment costs due to
－
increased energy efficiency standards to be
Medium
Short term
risk
regulation
met in repairs
Physical
Increase in cost of air conditioning
Medium
Chronic
equipment and increase in energy cost at
Small
Medium
risk
term
owned properties
Products
Increase in selling price to property owners
and building owners by improving the
Opportunity
and
Medium
Medium
Short term
environmental performance of properties in
Services
redevelopment
Hotel and Tourism Business
Increased trend toward trial construction of
buildings with high environmental
Transition
Policy
performance, shortages of materials with
Medium
－
Medium
risk
regulation
high environmental performance and rising
term
labor costs due to the concentration of
construction work
Contribute to the local community by
Products
conserving and coexisting with nature in the
Medium
Opportunity
and
area where the hotel is located, thereby
Medium
Medium
term
Services
improving the image of the hotel and
increasing the number of guests
8/122
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 09:52:07 UTC.