Item 2: Business Overview

1. Management Policy, Business Environment and Tasks Ahead, etc.

The forward-looking statements in herein are based on the judgment of the Group as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.

(1) Management policies and strategies

Basic policy of corporate management

The Group practices philosophy management and attaches importance to being a group that shares the value of altruism. "Not for profit, but for trust. Change yourself, solve problems from clients' point of view and exceed expectations." Based on this principle, we are committed to solving social issues through our corporate activities while proactively changing and taking on new challenges in management. We also aim to achieve harmony with our shareholders and contribute to the realization of a sustainable and prosperous society.

Credo

Altruism ～ We believe in helping others, as many as we can, throughout our lives. ～

Mission

Our mission is to look after every employee and pursue the happiness of both mind and matter. At the same time, to co-create a rich and sustainable society by contributing to the evolution and the development of the human society.

Vision

Our vision is to become the most appreciated visionary company that fully utilizes limited resources and continues the challenges to create new values.

Target management indicator

Aiming for stable growth over the medium to long term, the Group places importance on maintaining at least 20% Ordinary profit margin from the perspective of profitability and productivity, at least 50% Equity Ratio from the perspective of financial security, and at least 10% ROE, which indicates how effectively the Group managed Shareholders' equity.

Management environment

One year has passed since COVID-19 was classified as Category 5, and the Japanese economy has continued to recover moderately as social and economic activities have been normalized, the employment and income environments have improved, and inbound demand has surged. On the financial front, although the zero interest rate policy has been lifted, the accommodative financial environment is expected to be maintained. However, the yen has recently depreciated mainly due to the difference in interest rates between Japan and the United States. As a company in the real estate business, which is said to be relatively susceptible to interest rates, it is necessary for the Company to pay close attention to trends in the U.S. economy.

(2) Priority business and financial issues to be addressed

Since its foundation, our Group has been practicing philosophy-based management centered on the spirit of "altruism." We have defined our corporate philosophy as "reducing the waste of non-reproducible resources and contributing to the perpetual prosperity of the people, plants and animals, and we have been developing business activities that contribute to the sustainability of society. The spirit of "altruism" is the idea of valuing others as much as oneself. The core of our business philosophy is the desire to bring smiles to many people and contribute to the prosperity of humanity, flora, and fauna on Earth. Instead of focusing on profit and loss, we base our judgments on right and wrong, with a sense of "rightness" and "compassion," sharing the value that "the joy of others is our own joy," and we place great importance on being close to our customers.

To redefine this philosophy of our Group and to ensure our Group's sustainable growth, we have established a Sustainability Vision. Furthermore, we have identified three important issues (materiality): "environmental protection," "regional revitalization," and "human resource development," and we are promoting sustainability management integrated with the spirit of "altruism." By continuing to implement concrete measures for realizing this vision and addressing important issues, we aim to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through our business activities and enhance our corporate value over the medium to long term.

