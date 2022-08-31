Log in
    8934   JP3336950005

SUN FRONTIER FUDOUSAN CO., LTD.

(8934)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
1203.00 JPY   +0.17%
Sun Frontier Fudousan : Annual Securities Report - The 23rd Business Year -

08/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Annual Securities Report

The 23rd

From April 1, 2021

Fiscal Year

to March 31, 2022

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

A n n u a l S e c u r i t i e s R e p o r t

  1. This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report based on Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network (EDINET) system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the said act.
  2. Appended to the back of this document, are English translations of the auditors' report that was attached to the Annual Securities Report when it was filed using the aforementioned method, and the internal control report and confirmation letter that were filed at the same time as the Annual Securities Report.

Contents

The 23rd Annual Securities Report

Cover ........................................................................................................................................................................................................

1

Part I Corporate Information.....................................................................................................................................................................

2

Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries ......................................................................................................

2

1.

Summary of Business Results.....................................................................................................................................................

2

2.

History ........................................................................................................................................................................................

4

3.

Description of Business ..............................................................................................................................................................

5

4.

Overview of Subsidiaries and Affiliates......................................................................................................................................

9

5.

Employees.................................................................................................................................................................................

10

Item 2: Business Overview ......................................................................................................................................................................

11

1.

Management Policy, Business Environment and Tasks Ahead, etc. ...........................................................................................

11

2.

Risk Factors ..............................................................................................................................................................................

13

3. Analyses of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows from the management's perspective ..........

19

4.

Material Agreements, etc. .........................................................................................................................................................

24

5.

Research and Development Activities.......................................................................................................................................

24

Item. 3 Property, Plants and Equipment..................................................................................................................................................

25

1.

Overview of Capital Investment ...............................................................................................................................................

25

2.

Major Facilities .........................................................................................................................................................................

25

3.

Plans for Capital Investment, Disposal of Property, Plants and Equipment, etc. ......................................................................

26

Item. 4 Information on the Company......................................................................................................................................................

27

1.

Information on the Company's Shares, etc. ..............................................................................................................................

27

2. Acquisitions, etc. of Treasury Share..........................................................................................................................................

33

3.

Dividend Policy ........................................................................................................................................................................

34

4.

Corporate Governance, etc........................................................................................................................................................

35

Item. 5 Financial Information .................................................................................................................................................................

56

1.

Consolidated Financial Statements, etc.....................................................................................................................................

57

2.

Non-Consolidated Financial Statements, etc...........................................................................................................................

101

Item. 6 Stock-Related Administration for the Company ........................................................................................................................

116

Item. 7 Reference Information on the Company....................................................................................................................................

118

1.

Information on the Parent Company ........................................................................................................................................

118

2.

Other Reference Information ...................................................................................................................................................

118

Part II Information on Guarantors, etc., for the Company .....................................................................................................................

119

Audit Report

Internal Control Report

Confirmation

Cover

Document title

Annual Securities Report

Clause of stipulation

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of

Japan

Place of filing

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date

June 22, 2022

Fiscal year

The 23rd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Company name

Sun Frontier Fudousan Kabushiki Kaisha

Company name in English

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

Title and name of representative

Seiichi Saito, President Representative Director

Address of registered head office

1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number

+81 (0)3 5521-1301

Name of contact person

Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning

Division

Nearest place of contact

1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number

+81 (0)3 5521-1301

Name of contact person

Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning

Division

Place for public inspection

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

1/129

Part I Corporate Information

Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Summary of Business Results

  1. Consolidated

Fiscal year

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

Year ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Net sales

(million yen)

47,463

53,291

73,218

59,632

71,251

Ordinary profit

(million yen)

10,755

12,813

16,127

7,524

12,215

Profit attributable to

(million yen)

7,420

8,783

10,666

4,274

7,415

owners of parent company

Comprehensive income

(million yen)

7,361

8,563

10,632

4,006

7,738

Net assets

(million yen)

48,849

55,860

64,809

69,773

74,452

Total assets

(million yen)

91,761

110,898

130,293

127,485

136,512

Net assets per share

(yen)

1,003.05

1,145.34

1,326.93

1,368.14

1,463.74

Earnings per share

(yen)

167.62

180.35

219.03

87.77

152.26

Fully diluted earnings per

(yen)

-

180.33

218.97

87.73

152.12

share

Equity ratio

(%)

53.2

50.3

49.6

52.3

52.2

Equity profit margin

(%)

17.6

16.8

17.7

6.5

10.8

Price earnings ratio

(times)

7.0

6.6

3.7

11.0

6.9

Cash flows from operating

(million yen)

(6,989)

(5,988)

(2,697)

4,733

17,443

activities

Cash flows from investing

(million yen)

(2,443)

(4,258)

(4,441)

451

(9,386)

activities

Cash flows from financing

(million yen)

17,235

6,599

5,535

(1,150)

449

activities

Cash and cash equivalents

(million yen)

22,682

18,933

17,394

21,319

29,951

at end of period

Number of employees

381

522

612

641

696

[Number of temporary

(persons)

[335]

[307]

[401]

[475]

[532]

employees]

Notes: 1. Fully diluted earnings per share for the 19th fiscal year is not stated because there are no dilutive shares.

  1. "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29 as of March 31, 2020) has been applied from the beginning of the 23rd fiscal year. Major management indicator, etc. for the 23rd fiscal year are the indicators after the application of the accounting standards, etc.
  2. The Company has adopted the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) since the 19th fiscal year, and the Company's shares held by the trust account of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan are included as treasury shares in the consolidated financial statements for the 19th fiscal year and thereafter. Therefore, when calculating earnings per share, the weighted average number of shares for the period in common shares is calculated including the number of the said shares in treasury share. In calculating the amount of net assets per share, the said number of shares is included in the number of treasury shares to be deducted from the total number of issued shares at the end of the period.

2/129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
