Sun Frontier Fudousan : Annual Securities Report - The 23rd Business Year -
08/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Annual Securities Report
The 23rd
From April 1, 2021
Fiscal Year
to March 31, 2022
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.
(Translation) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
A n n u a l S e c u r i t i e s R e p o r t
This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report based on Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network (EDINET) system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the said act.
Appended to the back of this document, are English translations of the auditors' report that was attached to the Annual Securities Report when it was filed using the aforementioned method, and the internal control report and confirmation letter that were filed at the same time as the Annual Securities Report.
Item. 6 Stock-Related Administration for the Company ........................................................................................................................
116
Item. 7 Reference Information on the Company....................................................................................................................................
118
1.
Information on the Parent Company ........................................................................................................................................
118
2.
Other Reference Information ...................................................................................................................................................
118
Part II Information on Guarantors, etc., for the Company .....................................................................................................................
119
Audit Report
Internal Control Report
Confirmation
Cover
Document title
Annual Securities Report
Clause of stipulation
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of
Japan
Place of filing
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing date
June 22, 2022
Fiscal year
The 23rd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Company name
Sun Frontier Fudousan Kabushiki Kaisha
Company name in English
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.
Title and name of representative
Seiichi Saito, President Representative Director
Address of registered head office
1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone number
+81 (0)3 5521-1301
Name of contact person
Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning
Division
Nearest place of contact
1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone number
+81 (0)3 5521-1301
Name of contact person
Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning
Division
Place for public inspection
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
1/129
Part I Corporate Information
Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Summary of Business Results
Consolidated
Fiscal year
19th
20th
21st
22nd
23rd
Year ended
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Net sales
(million yen)
47,463
53,291
73,218
59,632
71,251
Ordinary profit
(million yen)
10,755
12,813
16,127
7,524
12,215
Profit attributable to
(million yen)
7,420
8,783
10,666
4,274
7,415
owners of parent company
Comprehensive income
(million yen)
7,361
8,563
10,632
4,006
7,738
Net assets
(million yen)
48,849
55,860
64,809
69,773
74,452
Total assets
(million yen)
91,761
110,898
130,293
127,485
136,512
Net assets per share
(yen)
1,003.05
1,145.34
1,326.93
1,368.14
1,463.74
Earnings per share
(yen)
167.62
180.35
219.03
87.77
152.26
Fully diluted earnings per
(yen)
-
180.33
218.97
87.73
152.12
share
Equity ratio
(%)
53.2
50.3
49.6
52.3
52.2
Equity profit margin
(%)
17.6
16.8
17.7
6.5
10.8
Price earnings ratio
(times)
7.0
6.6
3.7
11.0
6.9
Cash flows from operating
(million yen)
(6,989)
(5,988)
(2,697)
4,733
17,443
activities
Cash flows from investing
(million yen)
(2,443)
(4,258)
(4,441)
451
(9,386)
activities
Cash flows from financing
(million yen)
17,235
6,599
5,535
(1,150)
449
activities
Cash and cash equivalents
(million yen)
22,682
18,933
17,394
21,319
29,951
at end of period
Number of employees
381
522
612
641
696
[Number of temporary
(persons)
[335]
[307]
[401]
[475]
[532]
employees]
Notes: 1. Fully diluted earnings per share for the 19th fiscal year is not stated because there are no dilutive shares.
"Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29 as of March 31, 2020) has been applied from the beginning of the 23rd fiscal year. Major management indicator, etc. for the 23rd fiscal year are the indicators after the application of the accounting standards, etc.
The Company has adopted the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP) since the 19th fiscal year, and the Company's shares held by the trust account of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan are included as treasury shares in the consolidated financial statements for the 19th fiscal year and thereafter. Therefore, when calculating earnings per share, the weighted average number of shares for the period in common shares is calculated including the number of the said shares in treasury share. In calculating the amount of net assets per share, the said number of shares is included in the number of treasury shares to be deducted from the total number of issued shares at the end of the period.
2/129
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 08:39:10 UTC.