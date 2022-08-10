Log in
    8934   JP3336950005

SUN FRONTIER FUDOUSAN CO., LTD.

(8934)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1118.00 JPY   +0.63%
02:14aSUN FRONTIER FUDOUSAN : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
07/25SUN FRONTIER FUDOUSAN : Corporate Governance Report June 22, 2022
PU
07/04SUN FRONTIER FUDOUSAN : Annual Report | Shareholder Newsletter 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Frontier Fudousan : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

August 10, 2022 released

Company name:

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

Stock listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section

Code number:

8934

URL:

https://www.sunfrt.co.jp

Representative:

Seiichi Saito, President

Inquiries:

Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

(Phone: +81-3-5521-1301)

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: August 12, 2022

Supplemental materials for the financial results: Yes

Presentation to explain for the financial results: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

*Amounts are rounded down to millions of yen.

1. Consolidated Performance in the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

("¥" indicates millions of yen, percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

The 1st Quarter of FY

ending March 31, 2023

¥22,903

-26.6%

¥6,668

-9.2%

¥6,690

-8.1%

The 1st Quarter of FY

ending March 31, 2022

¥31,213

128.3%

¥7,340

250.3%

¥7,277

272.8%

(Note) Comprehensive income: 1st Quarter of FY ending

March 31, 2023: 4,936 millions of yen (0.6%)

1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2022: 4,906 millions of yen (364.6%)

Fully Diluted

Net income

Net income per Share

Net income per Share

(Yen)

(Yen)

The 1st Quarter of FY

ending March 31, 2023

¥4,690

-2.3%

96.45

96.36

The 1st Quarter of FY

ending March 31, 2022

¥4,802

287.7%

98.61

98.56

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023

¥136,686

¥78,117

54.8%

FY ended March 31, 2022

¥136,512

¥74,452

52.2%

(Reference) Total Equity: 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022): 74,850 millions of yen

: FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022):

71,282 millions of yen

2. Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share (yen)

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year

Annual Total

end

end

end

end

FY ended March 31, 2022

-

21.00

-

23.00

44.00

FY ending March 31, 2023

-

-

FY ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

-

23.00

-

23.00

46.00

(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecast: No.

3. Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

("¥" indicates millions of yen, percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit Attributable

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to Owners of

per share

Parent

(yen)

Full

year

¥84,000

17.9%

¥13,300

9.7%

¥12,800

4.8%

¥8,300

11.9%

170.67

(Note) Changes from the latest released performance: No.

1

48,630,896 shares
48,698,856 shares
  • Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changing scope of consolidation): None
    New companies: -
    Excluded companies: -
  2. Adaption of special accounting practices in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements None
  3. Changes in accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standard:

Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4)

Retrospective restatement:

None

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
    1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022) 48,755,500 shares

FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022)

48,755,500 shares

  1. Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:

The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022): 200,444 shares

FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022):

56,644 shares

3) Average number of shares for the period:

FY ended March 31, 2023 (as of March 31, 2023):

FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022)::

(Note) The number of shares of treasury stock at the end of 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 includes the number of shares purchased to grant restricted shares, based on the decision made by the Board of Directors at the board meeting held on May 13, 2022.

*This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to review processes under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

*Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by the Company as well as certain assumptions deemed rational. It does not mean that the Company assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance may be significantly different from such expectations due to various factors.

2

Disclaimer

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
