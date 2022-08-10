Sun Frontier Fudousan : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 August 10, 2022 released Company name: Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section Code number: 8934 URL: https://www.sunfrt.co.jp Representative: Seiichi Saito, President Inquiries: Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department (Phone: +81-3-5521-1301)

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: August 12, 2022

Supplemental materials for the financial results: Yes

Presentation to explain for the financial results: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

*Amounts are rounded down to millions of yen.

1. Consolidated Performance in the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

("¥" indicates millions of yen, percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 ¥22,903 -26.6% ¥6,668 -9.2% ¥6,690 -8.1% The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2022 ¥31,213 128.3% ¥7,340 250.3% ¥7,277 272.8% (Note) Comprehensive income: 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023: 4,936 millions of yen (0.6%) 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2022: 4,906 millions of yen (364.6%) Fully Diluted Net income Net income per Share Net income per Share (Yen) (Yen) The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 ¥4,690 -2.3% 96.45 96.36 The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2022 ¥4,802 287.7% 98.61 98.56 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio (%) The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 ¥136,686 ¥78,117 54.8% FY ended March 31, 2022 ¥136,512 ¥74,452 52.2%

(Reference) Total Equity: 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022): 74,850 millions of yen

: FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022): 71,282 millions of yen 2. Cash Dividends Cash Dividends per Share (yen) 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter Year Annual Total end end end end FY ended March 31, 2022 - 21.00 - 23.00 44.00 FY ending March 31, 2023 - - FY ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) - 23.00 - 23.00 46.00

(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecast: No.

3. Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

("¥" indicates millions of yen, percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit Attributable Net Income Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income to Owners of per share Parent (yen) Full year ¥84,000 17.9% ¥13,300 9.7% ¥12,800 4.8% ¥8,300 11.9% 170.67

(Note) Changes from the latest released performance: No.