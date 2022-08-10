Sun Frontier Fudousan : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Takeshi Hirahara, Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
(Phone: +81-3-5521-1301)
Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: -
Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: August 12, 2022
Supplemental materials for the financial results: Yes
Presentation to explain for the financial results: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
*Amounts are rounded down to millions of yen.
1. Consolidated Performance in the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
("¥" indicates millions of yen, percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
The 1st Quarter of FY
ending March 31, 2023
¥22,903
-26.6%
¥6,668
-9.2%
¥6,690
-8.1%
The 1st Quarter of FY
ending March 31, 2022
¥31,213
128.3%
¥7,340
250.3%
¥7,277
272.8%
(Note) Comprehensive income: 1st Quarter of FY ending
March 31, 2023: 4,936 millions of yen (0.6%)
1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2022: 4,906 millions of yen (364.6%)
Fully Diluted
Net income
Net income per Share
Net income per Share
(Yen)
(Yen)
The 1st Quarter of FY
ending March 31, 2023
¥4,690
-2.3%
96.45
96.36
The 1st Quarter of FY
ending March 31, 2022
¥4,802
287.7%
98.61
98.56
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio (%)
The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023
¥136,686
¥78,117
54.8%
FY ended March 31, 2022
¥136,512
¥74,452
52.2%
(Reference) Total Equity: 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022): 74,850 millions of yen
: FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022):
71,282 millions of yen
2. Cash Dividends
Cash Dividends per Share (yen)
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year
Annual Total
end
end
end
end
FY ended March 31, 2022
-
21.00
-
23.00
44.00
FY ending March 31, 2023
-
-
FY ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
-
23.00
-
23.00
46.00
(Note) Changes from the latest released dividend forecast: No.
3. Forecast for Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
("¥" indicates millions of yen, percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit Attributable
Net Income
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to Owners of
per share
Parent
(yen)
Full
year
¥84,000
17.9%
¥13,300
9.7%
¥12,800
4.8%
¥8,300
11.9%
170.67
(Note) Changes from the latest released performance: No.
1
48,630,896shares
48,698,856 shares
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changing scope of consolidation): None
New companies: -
Excluded companies: -
Adaption of special accounting practices in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements None
Changes in accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standard:
Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatement:
None
Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022) 48,755,500 shares
FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022)
48,755,500 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
The 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 (as of June 30, 2022): 200,444 shares
FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022):
56,644 shares
3) Average number of shares for the period:
FY ended March 31, 2023 (as of March 31, 2023):
FY ended March 31, 2022 (as of March 31, 2022)::
(Note) The number of shares of treasury stock at the end of 1st Quarter of FY ending March 31, 2023 includes the number of shares purchased to grant restricted shares, based on the decision made by the Board of Directors at the board meeting held on May 13, 2022.
*This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to review processes under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
*Explanation for appropriate use of forecast and other special matters
Forward-looking statements, such as forecast of consolidated financial performance, stated in this document are based on information currently possessed by the Company as well as certain assumptions deemed rational. It does not mean that the Company assurances that the contents mentioned in these forward-looking statements will ever materialize. Actual financial performance may be significantly different from such expectations due to various factors.
