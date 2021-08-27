Sun Frontier Fudousan : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
08/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for the First Quarter of
Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
We are aiming to be the real estate company of the world's
most loved, trusted and selected by clients.
August 10, 2021
Securities Code :
8934
Overview of the 1Q Results of FY Ending March 2022
Sales, profit, and profit margin increased significantly from the previous year,
which was affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
(Unit: 1 million yen)
Results
Profit Margin
Year-on-Year
Growth Rate
Net Sales
31,213
-
+17,540
128.3%
Operating Profit
7,340
23.5%
+5,245
250.3%
Ordinary Profit
7,277
23.3%
+5,325
272.8%
Profit *
4,802
15.4%
+3,563
287.7%
"Profit" represents net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company.
Full-Year Forecast
Progression Rate
76,000 41.1%
12,000 61.2%
11,500 63.3%
7,400 64.9%
Topics
Large year-on-year increase in RP Business, driving the companywide performance
Real Estate Service Business expanded to a level higher than before COVID-19 pandemic
The number of units sold in RP Business was eight (+3 year-on-year).Sales and profit increased significantly compared with the same period of the previous fiscal yearpartly due to the reaction from the previous year, driving the growth of the companywide performance.The segment profit margin remained high (30.1%, +2.0% pt year-on-year).
The needs and changes of tenants that we gained through the real estate service sites have been reflected in the optimal use of office space and commercialized. Tenants attraction progressed steadily, turning the properties into high-occupancy,high-quality real estate.
Despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, performance increased mainly in the Brokerage Business. Both sales (+42.9%year-on-year)and profit (+ 56.7%year-on-year)greatly exceeded the previous fiscal year's level and expanded well beyond the level beforeCOVID-19pandemic.
In the field of small and medium-sized office buildings in central Tokyo, each division brought together the expertise they had cultivated through the creativity and ingenuity of each field, and developed the business while cooperating, which functioned as a foundation for creating high profitability in RP Business.
In RP Business, commercialization made steady progress despite COVID-19 pandemic, and sales progressed favorably. As a result, The Real Estate Revitalization Business posted sales of 26.9 billion yen (up 185%year-on-year)and gross profit of 8.3 billion yen (up 185%year-on-year), with a gross profit margin of 30.3%, exceeding the full-year forecast margin (26.7%). This became a major driver of growth in companywide performance.
In addition to generating stable income in each business segment, profits grew significantly due to the increasing opportunities to solve problems in COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Real Estate Service Business as a whole posted sales of 2.0 billion yen (up 43% year-on-year) and gross profit of 1.2 billion yen (up 57% year-on-year). The profit margin was secured at a high level of 60%.
Hotel Operation Business was sluggish due to the reissuance of the state of emergency in 1Q. The Hotel and Tourism Business as a whole posted a loss of approximately 0.4 billion yendespite an increase of 1.3 billion yen (up 363% year-on- year) in sales.
Decreased by 11.5 billion yen due mainly to the sale of properties. Of this amount, RP projects decreased by 12.8 billion yen due to the progress in sales. Hotel projects increased by 1.4 billion yen due mainly to progress in construction of newly opened hotels.
Increased by 8.9 billion yen due mainly to progress in sales of RP projects.
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:11:22 UTC.