  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8934   JP3336950005

SUN FRONTIER FUDOUSAN CO., LTD.

(8934)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Frontier Fudousan : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

08/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for the First Quarter of

Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

We are aiming to be the real estate company of the world's

most loved, trusted and selected by clients.

1) Overview of the 1Q Results of FY Ending March 2022

1-12

2) Business Environment

13-18

3)

Growth Strategy and Initiatives

19-38

4)

Reference Materials

39-50

August 10, 2021

Securities Code :

8934

Overview of the 1Q Results of FY Ending March 2022

Sales, profit, and profit margin increased significantly from the previous year,

which was affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

(Unit: 1 million yen)

Results

Profit Margin

Year-on-Year

Growth Rate

Net Sales

31,213

-

+17,540

128.3%

Operating Profit

7,340

23.5%

+5,245

250.3%

Ordinary Profit

7,277

23.3%

+5,325

272.8%

Profit *

4,802

15.4%

+3,563

287.7%

  • "Profit" represents net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company.

Full-Year Forecast

Progression Rate

76,000 41.1%

12,000 61.2%

11,500 63.3%

7,400 64.9%

Topics

  1. Large year-on-year increase in RP Business, driving the companywide performance
  1. Real Estate Service Business expanded to a level higher than before COVID-19 pandemic
  • The number of units sold in RP Business was eight (+3 year-on-year).Sales and profit increased significantly compared with the same period of the previous fiscal yearpartly due to the reaction from the previous year, driving the growth of the companywide performance.The segment profit margin remained high (30.1%, +2.0% pt year-on-year).
  • The needs and changes of tenants that we gained through the real estate service sites have been reflected in the optimal use of office space and commercialized. Tenants attraction progressed steadily, turning the properties into high-occupancy,high-quality real estate.
  • Despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, performance increased mainly in the Brokerage Business. Both sales (+42.9% year-on-year)and profit (+ 56.7% year-on-year)greatly exceeded the previous fiscal year's level and expanded well beyond the level before COVID-19pandemic.
  • In the field of small and medium-sized office buildings in central Tokyo, each division brought together the expertise they had cultivated through the creativity and ingenuity of each field, and developed the business while cooperating, which functioned as a foundation for creating high profitability in RP Business.

Copyright © 2021 Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Income Statement

Income Statement Points

In RP Business, commercialization made steady progress despite COVID-19 pandemic, and sales progressed favorably. As a result, The Real Estate Revitalization Business posted sales of 26.9 billion yen (up 185% year-on-year)and gross profit of 8.3 billion yen (up 185% year-on-year), with a gross profit margin of 30.3%, exceeding the full-year forecast margin (26.7%). This became a major driver of growth in companywide performance.

In addition to generating stable income in each business segment, profits grew significantly due to the increasing opportunities to solve problems in COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Real Estate Service Business as a whole posted sales of 2.0 billion yen (up 43% year-on-year) and gross profit of 1.2 billion yen (up 57% year-on-year). The profit margin was secured at a high level of 60%.

Hotel Operation Business was sluggish due to the reissuance of the state of emergency in 1Q. The Hotel and Tourism Business as a whole posted a loss of approximately 0.4 billion yendespite an increase of 1.3 billion yen (up 363% year-on- year) in sales.

Copyright © 2021 Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets -

Decreased by 11.5 billion yen due mainly to the sale of properties. Of this amount, RP projects decreased by 12.8 billion yen due to the progress in sales. Hotel projects increased by 1.4 billion yen due mainly to progress in construction of newly opened hotels.

Increased by 8.9 billion yen due mainly to progress in sales of RP projects.

FY ended March

FY ended March

FY ending March 2022

Increase/Decrease

As of End of June

(compared to End of

2020

2021

(Unit: 1 million yen)

2021

March 2021)

Current Assets

113,842

110,785

107,258

-3,526

Cash and Deposits

18,627

21,508

30,461

+8,952

Inventories

91,766

86,087

74,568

-11,518

Breakdown) RP

71,353

71,349

58,505

-12,844

Hotel

17,019

13,917

15,379

+1,462

Overseas, etc.

3,395

822

682

-140

Other Current Assets

3,448

3,189

2,228

-961

Non-current Assets

16,450

16,700

19,283

+2,582

Property, Plant and Equipment

10,413

10,528

12,702

+2,173

Intangible Assets

712

701

672

-29

Investments and Other Assets

5,324

5,470

5,908

+438

Total Assets

130,293

127,485

126,541

-944

Copyright © 2021 Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheet - Liabilities/Equity -

<> Debt>

Borrowings decreased by approximately 4.7 billion yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 42.7 billion yen due mainly to property sales.

Despite dividend payments in the previous fiscal year (-2.0 billion yen), net assets

increased by approximately 2.8 billion yen compared to the end of last fiscal year due

to Profit (4.8 billion yen) and other factors.

Changes of Equity Ratio

End of March

End of March

End of June

2020

2021

2021

49.6%

52.3%

54.9%

FY ending March

Increase/Decrease

FY ended March

FY ended March

2022

(compared to End of

2020

2021

As of End of June

March 2021)

(Unit: 1 million yen)

2021

Current Liabilities

18,052

13,358

15,720

+2,362

Short-term Borrowings, etc.

4,463

5,530

6,492

+961

Income Taxes Payable

3,566

901

2,597

+1,696

Other Current Liabilities

10,022

6,926

6,631

-295

Non-current Liabilities

47,431

44,354

38,192

-6,162

Long-term Borrowings and Bonds Payable

44,906

41,991

36,277

-5,713

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

2,525

2,363

1,914

-448

Total Liabilities

65,483

57,712

53,913

-3,799

Shareholders' Equity

64,690

66,916

69,671

+2,754

Others

119

2,856

2,957

+100

Total Net Assets

64,809

69,773

72,628

+2,855

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

130,293

127,485

126,541

-944

4

Copyright © 2021 Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 73 000 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2022 8 174 M 74,3 M 74,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,76x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 55 225 M 502 M 502 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 641
Free-Float 53,7%
