Sun Frontier Fudousan : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

We are aiming to be the real estate company of the world's

Financial Results for the First Quarter of

greatly exceeded the previous fiscal year's level and expanded well beyond the level before

The needs and changes of tenants that we gained through the real estate service sites have been reflected in the optimal use of office space and commercialized. Tenants attraction progressed steadily, turning the properties into

Sales and profit increased significantly compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year

The number of units sold in RP Business was eight (+3

Consolidated Income Statement

Income Statement Points

In RP Business, commercialization made steady progress despite COVID-19 pandemic, and sales progressed favorably. As a result, The Real Estate Revitalization Business posted sales of 26.9 billion yen (up 185% year-on-year)and gross profit of 8.3 billion yen (up 185% year-on-year), with a gross profit margin of 30.3%, exceeding the full-year forecast margin (26.7%). This became a major driver of growth in companywide performance.

In addition to generating stable income in each business segment, profits grew significantly due to the increasing opportunities to solve problems in COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Real Estate Service Business as a whole posted sales of 2.0 billion yen (up 43% year-on-year) and gross profit of 1.2 billion yen (up 57% year-on-year). The profit margin was secured at a high level of 60%.

Hotel Operation Business was sluggish due to the reissuance of the state of emergency in 1Q. The Hotel and Tourism Business as a whole posted a loss of approximately 0.4 billion yendespite an increase of 1.3 billion yen (up 363% year-on- year) in sales.