EQS-News : Sun Hung Kai & Co. Launches SHK Latitude Alpha Fund, with USUSD330m Commitment

EQS-News / 08/07/2021 / 11:59 UTC+8 Sun Hung Kai & Co. Launches SHK Latitude Alpha Fund, with USUSD330m Commitment Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", the "Company") announces the launch of SHK Latitude Alpha, a multi-manager hedge fund portfolio managed by Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHK Capital Partners") (CE: BQL519), the wholly owned funds management platform of SHK & Co. in Hong Kong. SHK Latitude Alpha is being established with a commitment of USUSD330 million from SHK & Co. through a transfer of the Company's existing hedge fund portfolio which has been successfully running for four and a half years. The launch of SHK Latitude Alpha builds upon this multi-year track record of proprietary hedge fund investment experience, which has demonstrated strong outperformance relative to benchmarks. The launch of SHK Latitude Alpha follows the Company's capital commitments earlier in 2021 to APAC long/short hedge fund manager East Point Asset Management, global deep technology venture capital firm E15VC, quantitative hedge fund manager ActusRayPartners and real estate debt strategy Multiple Capital Investment Partners. It is the next step in creating a network of partnerships that offers investors access to investment opportunities led by the Company that build on SHK & Co.'s expertise across the spectrum of alternative investments. Led by Allen Sing, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of SHK Latitude Alpha, the strategy has a global mandate with an Asian bias. A key focus of the strategy is identifying high quality asset managers who generate superior risk-adjusted returns through market cycles. A substantial portion of the portfolio is allocated to hedge funds through their founders or strategic classes, or to funds which are now closed to new investment, giving investors access they could not otherwise obtain. Mr. Sing and the SHK & Co. team carefully designed the fund terms to uniquely align with the investors' interests. Mr. Sing said: "SHK Latitude Alpha is about building upon SHK & Co.'s expertise while applying a rigorous investment process developed from 20 years of direct experience. It gives external investors access to SHK Latitude Alpha's portfolio, built through a research process aimed at sourcing high quality managers and mitigating unwanted tail risks. We also leverage SHK & Co's broader alternative investment platform, including seeded external asset managers, private equity and direct investing, to bring additional expertise to the investment process for the SHK Latitude Alpha strategy." Lindsay Wright, CEO of SHK Capital Partners, said: "SHK Latitude Alpha is our fifth commitment backed by the funds platform this year. We believe investors will benefit from our deep relationships with our existing hedge fund managers and the alignment through the Company's investment in the strategy. The establishment of SHK Latitude Alpha is a further step in the institutionalization of our existing in-house investment program that has generated strong risk-adjusted returns and continues to build momentum as we pursue our objective of building a leading Asian-based alternative investment platform with diversified products." Seng Huang Lee, Group Executive Chairman of SHK & Co., said: "SHK & Co. is pleased to launch SHK Latitude Alpha, which is a natural evolution of our successful hedge fund investments over the last several years and will act as a key nexus within our alternative investment ecosystem." About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leader in alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives and real assets and has an established track record of generating long-term risk adjusted returns for its shareholders. Most recently, it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It is also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group currently holds about HKUSD44 billion in total assets as at 31 December 2020. For more information about SHK & Co., please visit its corporate website www.shkco.com. For media enquiries, contact: Hill+Knowlton Strategies Joanne Lam +852 2894 6211 Margaret Lam +852 2894 6258 Suhas Bhat +852 2894 6216

