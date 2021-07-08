Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    86   HK0086000525

SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED

(86)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQS-News : Sun Hung Kai & Co. Launches SHK Latitude Alpha Fund, with USUSD330m Commitment

07/08/2021 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
EQS-News / 08/07/2021 / 11:59 UTC+8 
 
 
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Launches 
SHK Latitude Alpha Fund, with USUSD330m Commitment 
 
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", the "Company") announces the launch of SHK Latitude Alpha, a 
multi-manager hedge fund portfolio managed by Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHK Capital Partners") (CE: 
BQL519), the wholly owned funds management platform of SHK & Co. in Hong Kong. 
 
SHK Latitude Alpha is being established with a commitment of USUSD330 million from SHK & Co. through a transfer of the 
Company's existing hedge fund portfolio which has been successfully running for four and a half years.  The launch of 
SHK Latitude Alpha builds upon this multi-year track record of proprietary hedge fund investment experience, which has 
demonstrated strong outperformance relative to benchmarks. 
 
The launch of SHK Latitude Alpha follows the Company's capital commitments earlier in 2021 to APAC long/short hedge 
fund manager East Point Asset Management, global deep technology venture capital firm E15VC, quantitative hedge fund 
manager ActusRayPartners and real estate debt strategy Multiple Capital Investment Partners.  It is the next step in 
creating a network of partnerships that offers investors access to investment opportunities led by the Company that 
build on SHK & Co.'s expertise across the spectrum of alternative investments. 
 
Led by Allen Sing, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of SHK Latitude Alpha, the strategy has a global mandate 
with an Asian bias.  A key focus of the strategy is identifying high quality asset managers who generate superior 
risk-adjusted returns through market cycles.  A substantial portion of the portfolio is allocated to hedge funds 
through their founders or strategic classes, or to funds which are now closed to new investment, giving investors 
access they could not otherwise obtain.  Mr. Sing and the SHK & Co. team carefully designed the fund terms to uniquely 
align with the investors' interests. 
 
Mr. Sing said: "SHK Latitude Alpha is about building upon SHK & Co.'s expertise while applying a rigorous investment 
process developed from 20 years of direct experience.  It gives external investors access to SHK Latitude Alpha's 
portfolio, built through a research process aimed at sourcing high quality managers and mitigating unwanted tail risks. 
  We also leverage SHK & Co's broader alternative investment platform, including seeded external asset managers, 
private equity and direct investing, to bring additional expertise to the investment process for the SHK Latitude Alpha 
strategy." 
 
Lindsay Wright, CEO of SHK Capital Partners, said: "SHK Latitude Alpha is our fifth commitment backed by the funds 
platform this year. We believe investors will benefit from our deep relationships with our existing hedge fund managers 
and the alignment through the Company's investment in the strategy. The establishment of SHK Latitude Alpha is a 
further step in the institutionalization of our existing in-house investment program that has generated strong 
risk-adjusted returns and continues to build momentum as we pursue our objective of building a leading Asian-based 
alternative investment platform with diversified products." 
 
Seng Huang Lee, Group Executive Chairman of SHK & Co., said: "SHK & Co. is pleased to launch SHK Latitude Alpha, which 
is a natural evolution of our successful hedge fund investments over the last several years and will act as a key nexus 
within our alternative investment ecosystem." 
 
 
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. 
 
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leader in 
alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated 
market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives and real assets 
and has an established track record of generating long-term risk adjusted returns for its shareholders. Most recently, 
it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It is 
also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group currently holds 
about HKUSD44 billion in total assets as at 31 December 2020. 
 
For more information about SHK & Co., please visit its corporate website www.shkco.com. 
 
For media enquiries, contact: 
 
Hill+Knowlton Strategies 
Joanne Lam    +852 2894 6211 
Margaret Lam  +852 2894 6258 
Suhas Bhat    +852 2894 6216

shkco@hkstrategies.com

08/07/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216478&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2021 23:59 ET (03:59 GMT)

All news about SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED
07/08EQS-NEWS  : Sun Hung Kai & Co. Launches SHK Latitude Alpha Fund, with USUSD330m ..
DJ
07/06EC HEALTHCARE  : COO Resigns; Hires Sun Hung Kai Properties Exec as Co-CEO
MT
07/05SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES  : Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days..
RE
06/06ALLIED  : Reports Attributable Profit of HK$835 Million
MT
06/01SUN HUNG KAI  : Redeems, Cancels Listing of Nearly $362 Million of 4.75% Bonds D..
MT
06/01EQS-NEWS : SHK & Co. Completes Disposal of Brokerage Unit for HKUSD1.24 Billion
DJ
06/01Sun Hung Kai Offloads Remaining 30% Stake in Wealth Management Services Provi..
MT
05/28SUN HUNG KAI  : Expects Swing to Profit in January-April
MT
05/26MARKET CHATTER : Financing Firm Chief Group Files for Hong Kong IPO
MT
05/06SUN HUNG KAI  : Resignation of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 148 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2021 2 783 M 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2021 7 308 M 941 M 941 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 8 282 M 1 066 M 1 066 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 219
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,18 HKD
Average target price 7,90 HKD
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wing Charn Chow Executive Director & Group Deputy CEO
Robert James Quinlivan Group Chief Financial Officer
Seng Huang Lee Group Executive Chairman
David Craig Bartlett Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Stephen Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED27.83%1 068
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%49 148
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL37.91%28 964
ORIX CORPORATION18.33%21 120
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.23.42%8 262
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED26.82%8 035