SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of consumer financing services. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through five segments: the Consumer Finance segment, the Principal Investments segment, the Group Management and Support segment, the Mortgage Loans segment and Financial Services segment. The Consumer Finance segment is engaged in the provision of consumer financing services. It primarily offers unsecured loans to individual consumers and small businesses. The Principal Investments segment is engaged in portfolio investment. The principal investment portfolio invests include public and private investments, in credit and equity opportunities as well as real estate investment. The Group Management and Support segment is engaged in the provision of supervisory and administrative services to other segments.

Sector Consumer Lending