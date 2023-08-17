Equities 86 HK0086000525
|Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 11:58:45 2023-08-16 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.830 HKD
|-0.70%
|-3.41%
|-3.41%
Transcript : Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
Yesterday at 10:30 pm
Presenter SpeechShirley Zhang (Executives)Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, joining our 2023 interim re...
More about the company
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of consumer financing services. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through five segments: the Consumer Finance segment, the Principal Investments segment, the Group Management and Support segment, the Mortgage Loans segment and Financial Services segment. The Consumer Finance segment is engaged in the provision of consumer financing services. It primarily offers unsecured loans to individual consumers and small businesses. The Principal Investments segment is engaged in portfolio investment. The principal investment portfolio invests include public and private investments, in credit and equity opportunities as well as real estate investment. The Group Management and Support segment is engaged in the provision of supervisory and administrative services to other segments.
SectorConsumer Lending
Calendar
2024-03-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
2.850HKD
Average target price
7.970HKD
Spread / Average Target
+179.65%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.41%
|726 M $
|+23.39%
|733 M $
|-14.13%
|714 M $
|-24.49%
|743 M $
|-7.81%
|696 M $
|-22.16%
|776 M $
|-6.04%
|651 M $
|+103.15%
|805 M $
|+1.50%
|808 M $
|+50.49%
|819 M $