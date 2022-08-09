Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
  News
  Summary
    16   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(16)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
97.35 HKD   +3.90%
China shares rise as energy, renewable energy stocks shine
RE
Hong Kong may cut home stamp duty for mainland buyers - Bloomberg News
RE
Reaction to Alibaba seeking dual primary listing in Hong Kong
RE
China shares rise as energy, renewable energy stocks shine

08/09/2022 | 12:58am EDT
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China shares edged up on Tuesday led by energy and renewable energy stocks, while gains were capped as COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the United States weighed on sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,159.36 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,246.95.

The Hang Seng index added 0.9% to 20,228.71. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 6,886.34.

** Energy rose 3%, with coal miners up 3.4%.

** New energy shares added 2.8%, with photovoltaic firms surging 4.2% and new energy cars up 1.5%.

** Data showed China's overall passenger car sales in July jumped 20.1% from a year earlier to 1.84 million, and sales of electric cars accounted for 26.4% of the total and increased 117.3%.

** However, semiconductors and healthcare stocks lost more than 1%, each.

** Chinese chipmakers posted biggest gains in two years last week, as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S.

** About 20 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats held close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, a source said.

** "Sustained policy support and an improving macroeconomic environment are supportive of a gradual recovery in Chinese equities," Carlos Casanova, senior economist, Asia at UBP, said in a note.

** However, "that does not preclude potential downside risks, which are predominantly concentrated around China's 'Dynamic Zero-COVID' strategy," he added.

** China reported COVID-19 outbreaks across the country on Tuesday, from growing clusters in tropical Hainan, to Xinjiang in the west and new cases in far-flung Tibet.

** Hong Kong may consider waiving extra stamp duty on homes for mainland Chinese buyers, Regina Ip, convenor of the government's advisory Executive Council told Bloomberg.

** Shares of Hong Kong property developers rose after the comment, with New World Development Co jumping 6.1% and Sun Hung Kai Properties up 3.9%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.39% 558.945 Real-time Quote.-24.40%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED 5.56% 27.55 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.22% 3792.33 Real-time Quote.-15.54%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.18% 3565.07 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED 0.00% 3.67 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED 3.90% 97.35 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 84 277 M 10 736 M 10 736 M
Net income 2022 29 410 M 3 746 M 3 746 M
Net Debt 2022 95 688 M 12 190 M 12 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,22x
Yield 2022 5,29%
Capitalization 272 B 34 589 M 34 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 93,70 HKD
Average target price 119,99 HKD
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping-luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Cheung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.32%34 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.76%29 279
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.81%28 660
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.33%27 192
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.89%25 245
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.26.16%20 186