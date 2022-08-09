China shares rise as energy, renewable energy stocks shine

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China shares edged up on Tuesday
led by energy and renewable energy stocks, while gains were
capped as COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the United States
weighed on sentiment.
The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,159.36 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.3% to 3,246.95.
The Hang Seng index added 0.9% to 20,228.71. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 6,886.34.
** Energy rose 3%, with coal miners up
3.4%.
** New energy shares added 2.8%, with
photovoltaic firms surging 4.2% and new energy cars
up 1.5%.
** Data showed China's overall passenger car sales in July
jumped 20.1% from a year earlier to 1.84 million, and sales of
electric cars accounted for 26.4% of the total and increased
117.3%.
** However, semiconductors and healthcare
stocks lost more than 1%, each.
** Chinese chipmakers posted biggest gains in two years last
week, as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit
to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S.
** About 20 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats held close to
the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, a source said.
** "Sustained policy support and an improving macroeconomic
environment are supportive of a gradual recovery in Chinese
equities," Carlos Casanova, senior economist, Asia at UBP, said
in a note.
** However, "that does not preclude potential downside
risks, which are predominantly concentrated around China's
'Dynamic Zero-COVID' strategy," he added.
** China reported COVID-19 outbreaks across the country on
Tuesday, from growing clusters in tropical Hainan, to Xinjiang
in the west and new cases in far-flung Tibet.
** Hong Kong may consider waiving extra stamp duty on homes
for mainland Chinese buyers, Regina Ip, convenor of the
government's advisory Executive Council told Bloomberg.
** Shares of Hong Kong property developers rose after the
comment, with New World Development Co jumping 6.1%
and Sun Hung Kai Properties up 3.9%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)