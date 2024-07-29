HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's private home prices eased 1.2% in June, the second monthly decline in a row, as more property developers launched new flats at steep discounts to boost sales.

The fall last month in one of the world's most expensive property markets followed a revised 1.3% drop in May from April, official data showed on Monday. For the first six months, home prices have eased 3.1%.

Home prices have lost steam in May after rising for two months in a row thanks to the lifting of all property purchase curbs, as realtors said much of the pent-up homebuying demand has been sated.

In late February, Hong Kong removed all additional stamp duties for foreign and second home buyers, as well as on those selling flats within two years of buying them, after prices had plunged more than 20% from their 2021 peak, hurt by higher mortgage rates, an outflow of talent and a weak market outlook.

Realtors expected prices would continue to soften until banks in the city start to cut interest rates.

Earlier this month, major property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties won a bid to acquire a land parcel in the New Territories at a floor price more than 50% cheaper than that of a similar parcel sold two years ago.

Addressing the lackluster demand in the property market, the government said in early July that it would only sell one residential site in the July-September quarter, after no land was sold at all for the first time in the first three months of 2024. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)