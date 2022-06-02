Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    16   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(16)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/02 02:38:27 am EDT
96.15 HKD   -1.13%
02:24aIn Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes
RE
04/26Falls in Hong Kong home prices slow in March
RE
04/20YouTube blocks account of Hong Kong's sole leadership candidate
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

In Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes

06/02/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - While a two-month COVID lockdown is all but over in Shanghai, residents' relief is quickly giving way to frustration that they now face hours waiting in line for virus tests and the negative results they must show to be allowed to enter public spaces.

China's business and commercial hub lifted lockdowns for most of its 25 million residents on Wednesday. But citizens are required to have proof they've taken a COVID test within the last 72 hours in order to enter areas like malls and offices - or even to use subways and buses.

Authorities have built 15,000 testing sites and trained thousands of workers to swab throats. Still, long, snaking queues amid early summer heat of up to 31 degrees Celsius became a common sight on Wednesday and Thursday, with some people saying they queued for two hours.

One person posted a picture on social media of a sign at a booth warning of a 4.5 hour wait. The hashtag "Shanghai PCR testing" garnered 190 million views on Weibo on Thursday.

"I left the lockdown nightmare only to enter the 72-hour PCR testing nightmare," said one Shanghai resident, declining to provide her name.

"It is troublesome, but we have no choice," said another, named Xu Xiaojun. "This is for everyone's good."

Other Chinese cities including Beijing and Shenzhen have imposed similar requirements under a national zero-COVID policy that aims to cut off every infection chain.

Despite the deep discontent sparked by Shanghai's stringent curbs - some 2.5 million in the city are still under lockdown - China has vowed to stick with its approach. It says the zero-COVID policy is needed to save lives and prevent its healthcare system from being swamped, even as much of the world tries to return to normal despite ongoing infections.

That increasingly means COVID testing is becoming a feature of daily life: China's goal is to have testing sites within a 15 minute walk for everyone in large cities.

Still, many Shanghai residents remain on edge about the possibility of going back under lockdown.

On Thursday, videos shared on social media showed people fleeing the luxury International Finance Centre (IFC) mall in the city's Lujiazui financial district after it stopped people from entering or exiting - a common practice at venues when a positive COVID test result is found.

The IFC mall, run by Sun Hung Kai Properties, later issued a notice saying that it had reopened at 12.30 p.m. local time after carrying out a full disinfection without confirming whether there had been a positive COVID test at the site. The mall did not respond to calls seeking further comment.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper on Thursday also published a commentary in which it said that the zero-COVID policy was most appropriate for China's situation. It also carried a front-page article describing how Shanghai was returning to normal.

"Great, phased results have been achieved in the defence of Shanghai."

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Andrew Galbraith, Winni Zhou, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham in Shanghai and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED -0.55% 3.64 Delayed Quote.-12.02%
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED -1.13% 96.15 Delayed Quote.2.80%
WEIBO CORPORATION -1.43% 172.5 Delayed Quote.-27.57%
All news about SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
02:24aIn Shanghai, lockdown blues make way for COVID testing gripes
RE
04/26Falls in Hong Kong home prices slow in March
RE
04/20YouTube blocks account of Hong Kong's sole leadership candidate
RE
04/20Hong Kong's elite join leadership candidate's campaign as Beijing watches
RE
04/01SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP gives full support to community isolation facilities  Swift..
PU
03/28AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sun Hung Kai Properties Insurance Limited
AQ
03/25SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP's property management companies help with last-mile deliver..
PU
03/24Sunevision Taps Sun Hung Kai's Security Unit for CCTV Installation in Hong Kong Data Ce..
MT
03/24SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Community isolation facility in Tam Mi, Yuen Long, comes to comp..
PU
03/18SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP grateful for continuous supplies from the mainland River Tr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 385 M 10 753 M 10 753 M
Net income 2022 29 568 M 3 768 M 3 768 M
Net Debt 2022 96 481 M 12 295 M 12 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 5,09%
Capitalization 282 B 35 911 M 35 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 97,25 HKD
Average target price 121,25 HKD
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Cheung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.80%35 911
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.71%31 808
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.51%31 803
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.68%30 319
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.77%27 828
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%23 792