Sun Hung Kai Properties : Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Spectacular New Route on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Free Virtual Rides  A Pilot Run for Future Intercity GBA Mega Events

Dane Cheng (second from left), Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Adam Kwok (second from right), Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, announced details of the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon

The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon is back with a spectacular new route and an exciting virtual reality ride experience. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced today that the hugely popular event will make its keenly-anticipated return on 16 January 2022, and will for the first time include the Hong Kong section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai¬-Macao Bridge (HZMB). Free virtual ride experience will also be offered to cyclists unable to join in person.



HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng said the event would feature two 'first' elements. "This year's Hong Kong Cyclothon will not only be the first sports event held on the world's longest bridge-tunnel sea crossing as it is taking a whole new route on the HZMB, but also the first time a virtual experience has been incorporated into the event, offering cyclists worldwide who are unable to take part physically a thrilling and immersive experience of racing over the landmark bridge.

"These special features are a pilot run for future intercity events in the Greater Bay Area, and consolidate Hong Kong's status as the international tourism event capital in the GBA. I sincerely hope participants from other cities in the Area will come and ride with us in the years to come."

Adam Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), the Hong Kong Cyclothon's long-time title and charity sponsor, remarked in his speech, "Every time, the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon brings new enhancements for everyone. This time, we will have a rare opportunity to change the cycling route from the Tsing Ma Bridge to the Hong Kong Section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. I'm sure Hong Kong cycling enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to this magnificent route!

"The event will also continue to uphold SHKP's spirit of Sports-for-Charity. In addition to allocating a part of the public registration fee for charity, our Group will make additional matching donations in the ratio of 1:5, meaning for every HK$100 an individual rider contributes, SHKP will pitch in HK$500, thus benefitting more people in need. We hope the public will keep the passion of the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games alive, by continuing to support the athletes and sports development in Hong Kong, and spend more time doing sports themselves."

The HKTB has introduced stringent anti-infection measures for the event to ensure the safety of cyclists and spectators. All riders are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the event (on or before 2 January) and to provide a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test within 48 hours before the event. The event plans to have a limit of 3,000 participants in view of COVID-19 safeguards and traffic restrictions for the bridge area.

As the Cyclothon features a new route requiring a higher degree of technical skill, participants must have previously completed a ride of at least 30 km in the Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 and 2018. Participants can prepare for the new route by trying the virtual races beforehand.

The event will be open for registration on Saturday (20 November). Cyclists who previously signed up for the 2019 Hong Kong Cyclothon can register in advance and will receive a 20% discount when they successfully enroll. If registrations received exceed the planned quota, participants will be selected in a draw.

To share the excitement of racing on the bridge as widely as possible, a free virtual race experience is being introduced to allow cyclists from Hong Kong, the mainland, and overseas unable to join in person to enjoy a mesmerising simulation of the experience.

A Never-before-taken Route

The Hong Kong Cyclothon this year will first move to the HZMB (Hong Kong Section). Cyclists will start from the HZMB Hong Kong Port and pass by the Scenic Hill Tunnel and the highway between Airport Channel and the western waters, returning along the way before reaching the HKSAR boundary.

Eligibility

16-70 years old

Participants must have completed a 30-km/ 35-km/ 50-km events of the Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 and 2018

Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hong Kong 14 days before the event, i.e. by 2 January Aged 18 or above: 2 doses of BioNTech Comirnaty/ Sinovac CoronaVac taken in Hong Kong 16-17 years old: at least 1 dose of BioNTech Comirnaty taken in Hong Kong For other vaccines recognised by the HKSAR Government, please refer to the official website: https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/chi/inbound-travel-faq.html#FAQA10

Tested negative for COVID-19 by organiser's test within 48 hours before the event, with valid vaccination records

Groups

Start time Group Planned quota 05:00am 48-km 1,000 07:35am 26-km (Group A) 2,000 09:10am 26-km (Group B)

Stringent Anti-epidemic Measures

10 Anti-epidemic Measures

Before the event

Participants and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a HKSAR government-recognised vaccine 14 days before the event. Participants and staff are required to take a nucleic acid test arranged by the organiser within 48 hours before the event.

On the event day

Temperatures of participants and staff will be taken Participants are required to record their visit with Leave Home Safe app Confirmation of identity, negative COVID-19 test results and identification bracelet to be worn throughout the whole event Masks are compulsory before and after the event Hand sanitisers are available Segmented star-off times to streamline different groups No water stations along the way

After the event

Free rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19 for cyclists to do home test.

Ensuring cyclists' safety

10 safety measures

Eligibility

Cyclists are required to have completed an event of at least 30 km in Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 to 2018 to ensure they have the required cycling skill on highway

Preparation

Virtual races available for cyclists to familiarise themselves with the route Recordings of the route available for pre-event preparation Safety instructions will be explained in the event briefing

Measures on event day

Stringent safety instructions for cyclists

Cyclists should be equipped with safety helmet and other protective gears and wear them all the time No mobile phones, earphones, cameras, or selfies sticks should be used when cycling Cyclists are not allowed to remain stationery unless there are unforeseen circumstances

Road safety

Instructional signs available for slopes, turns, and bumpy surfaces Wind speed and direction will be closely monitored

Emergency support

First aid stations and paramedics will standby along the route to provide immediate assistance

Registration starts on 20 November with lucky draw for participant selection

Notes to participants Date Procedure 20-30 November

(closes at 11:59 pm) Register on event website (www.discoverhongkong.com/cyclothon) and fill in personal details. Upload a copy of Finisher's Certificate of previous participation. From 2 pm, 5 December If registrations received exceed the planned quota, participants will be randomly selected in a draw. Successful participants will receive a notification from 2 pm, 5 December. By 11:59 pm, 7 December Complete registration fee payment online and select pick-up and drop-off point for shuttle on the event website. Groups Registration fee 48-km HK$750 Includes: COVID-19 test

Rapid antigen test kit for post-event test

Cyclist's pack and event jersey

Finisher's certificate and finisher's medal

Shuttle transport on event day

Charity donation 26-km HK$500

Introducing the Virtual Races



To enhance the event's appeal, this year free Virtual Races will be launched to recreate the 26-km actual route of the HZMB (Hong Kong Section). Participants can feel the authentic ups and downs and resistence of the scene in an immersive virtual journey. E-sports elements such as timed acceleration zones are also included to add excitement to the ride.

Members of the public and cyclists can also use their own training bike stations and join the virtual races directly through the app. Participants can check their time and ranking upon completion of the route.