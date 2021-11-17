Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    16   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(16)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Hung Kai Properties : Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Spectacular New Route on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Free Virtual Rides  A Pilot Run for Future Intercity GBA Mega Events

11/17/2021 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
,
Dane Cheng (second from left), Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Adam Kwok (second from right), Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, announced details of the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon

The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon is back with a spectacular new route and an exciting virtual reality ride experience. The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced today that the hugely popular event will make its keenly-anticipated return on 16 January 2022, and will for the first time include the Hong Kong section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai¬-Macao Bridge (HZMB). Free virtual ride experience will also be offered to cyclists unable to join in person.

HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng said the event would feature two 'first' elements. "This year's Hong Kong Cyclothon will not only be the first sports event held on the world's longest bridge-tunnel sea crossing as it is taking a whole new route on the HZMB, but also the first time a virtual experience has been incorporated into the event, offering cyclists worldwide who are unable to take part physically a thrilling and immersive experience of racing over the landmark bridge.

"These special features are a pilot run for future intercity events in the Greater Bay Area, and consolidate Hong Kong's status as the international tourism event capital in the GBA. I sincerely hope participants from other cities in the Area will come and ride with us in the years to come."

Adam Kwok, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), the Hong Kong Cyclothon's long-time title and charity sponsor, remarked in his speech, "Every time, the Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon brings new enhancements for everyone. This time, we will have a rare opportunity to change the cycling route from the Tsing Ma Bridge to the Hong Kong Section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. I'm sure Hong Kong cycling enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to this magnificent route!

"The event will also continue to uphold SHKP's spirit of Sports-for-Charity. In addition to allocating a part of the public registration fee for charity, our Group will make additional matching donations in the ratio of 1:5, meaning for every HK$100 an individual rider contributes, SHKP will pitch in HK$500, thus benefitting more people in need. We hope the public will keep the passion of the Tokyo Olympics and the National Games alive, by continuing to support the athletes and sports development in Hong Kong, and spend more time doing sports themselves."

The HKTB has introduced stringent anti-infection measures for the event to ensure the safety of cyclists and spectators. All riders are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before the event (on or before 2 January) and to provide a negative COVID-19 nucleic acid test within 48 hours before the event. The event plans to have a limit of 3,000 participants in view of COVID-19 safeguards and traffic restrictions for the bridge area.

As the Cyclothon features a new route requiring a higher degree of technical skill, participants must have previously completed a ride of at least 30 km in the Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 and 2018. Participants can prepare for the new route by trying the virtual races beforehand.

The event will be open for registration on Saturday (20 November). Cyclists who previously signed up for the 2019 Hong Kong Cyclothon can register in advance and will receive a 20% discount when they successfully enroll. If registrations received exceed the planned quota, participants will be selected in a draw.

To share the excitement of racing on the bridge as widely as possible, a free virtual race experience is being introduced to allow cyclists from Hong Kong, the mainland, and overseas unable to join in person to enjoy a mesmerising simulation of the experience.

A Never-before-taken Route

The Hong Kong Cyclothon this year will first move to the HZMB (Hong Kong Section). Cyclists will start from the HZMB Hong Kong Port and pass by the Scenic Hill Tunnel and the highway between Airport Channel and the western waters, returning along the way before reaching the HKSAR boundary.

Eligibility

  • 16-70 years old
  • Participants must have completed a 30-km/ 35-km/ 50-km events of the Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 and 2018
  • Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hong Kong 14 days before the event, i.e. by 2 January
  • Tested negative for COVID-19 by organiser's test within 48 hours before the event, with valid vaccination records

Groups

Start time Group Planned quota
05:00am 48-km 1,000
07:35am 26-km (Group A) 2,000
09:10am 26-km (Group B)

Stringent Anti-epidemic Measures

10 Anti-epidemic Measures

Before the event

  1. Participants and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a HKSAR government-recognised vaccine 14 days before the event.
  2. Participants and staff are required to take a nucleic acid test arranged by the organiser within 48 hours before the event.

On the event day

  1. Temperatures of participants and staff will be taken
  2. Participants are required to record their visit with Leave Home Safe app
  3. Confirmation of identity, negative COVID-19 test results and identification bracelet to be worn throughout the whole event
  4. Masks are compulsory before and after the event
  5. Hand sanitisers are available
  6. Segmented star-off times to streamline different groups
  7. No water stations along the way

After the event

  1. Free rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19 for cyclists to do home test.

Ensuring cyclists' safety

10 safety measures

Eligibility

  1. Cyclists are required to have completed an event of at least 30 km in Hong Kong Cyclothon between 2015 to 2018 to ensure they have the required cycling skill on highway

Preparation

  1. Virtual races available for cyclists to familiarise themselves with the route
  2. Recordings of the route available for pre-event preparation
  3. Safety instructions will be explained in the event briefing

Measures on event day
Stringent safety instructions for cyclists

  1. Cyclists should be equipped with safety helmet and other protective gears and wear them all the time
  2. No mobile phones, earphones, cameras, or selfies sticks should be used when cycling
  3. Cyclists are not allowed to remain stationery unless there are unforeseen circumstances

Road safety

  1. Instructional signs available for slopes, turns, and bumpy surfaces
  2. Wind speed and direction will be closely monitored

Emergency support

  1. First aid stations and paramedics will standby along the route to provide immediate assistance

Registration starts on 20 November with lucky draw for participant selection

Notes to participants
Date Procedure
20-30 November
(closes at 11:59 pm) 		Register on event website (www.discoverhongkong.com/cyclothon) and fill in personal details. Upload a copy of Finisher's Certificate of previous participation.
From 2 pm, 5 December If registrations received exceed the planned quota, participants will be randomly selected in a draw. Successful participants will receive a notification from 2 pm, 5 December.
By 11:59 pm, 7 December Complete registration fee payment online and select pick-up and drop-off point for shuttle on the event website.
Groups Registration fee
48-km HK$750
Includes:
  • COVID-19 test
  • Rapid antigen test kit for post-event test
  • Cyclist's pack and event jersey
  • Finisher's certificate and finisher's medal
  • Shuttle transport on event day
  • Charity donation
26-km HK$500

Introducing the Virtual Races

To enhance the event's appeal, this year free Virtual Races will be launched to recreate the 26-km actual route of the HZMB (Hong Kong Section). Participants can feel the authentic ups and downs and resistence of the scene in an immersive virtual journey. E-sports elements such as timed acceleration zones are also included to add excitement to the ride.

Members of the public and cyclists can also use their own training bike stations and join the virtual races directly through the app. Participants can check their time and ranking upon completion of the route.

Where to find the 26-km full ride (45 minutes) and opening hours
Date and time 12nn - 9 pm, 3-16 January 2022
*Participants of physical events can book in advance
Locations
  • SPORTS EXPO, Mong Kok
  • AME E-sports Stadium, Tsim Sha Tsui

*5-minute trials of the virtual races are also available at Sun Hung Kai Properties shopping malls. Locations will be announced soon.

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
06:48aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong Cyclothon Returns with Spectacular New Route on the Ho..
PU
11/08SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/07Hong Kong shares track Asia peers higher; tech rebounds, property up on housing plans
RE
10/07Hong Kong shares track overseas peers higher, property jumps on housing plans
RE
09/30Hong Kong developer to research how to tackle chronic housing shortage
RE
09/29Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.7% on Property Sector Strength, Shanghai Down 1.8%
MT
09/28Shares drop for third day, yields soar as markets brace for rate hikes
RE
09/28SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Annual Report 2020/21
PU
09/26SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Lists $10 Billion Borrowing Program on Hong Kong Bourse
MT
09/21Hong Kong shares slip after Evergrande woes rattle global markets
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 89 877 M 11 539 M 11 539 M
Net income 2022 32 630 M 4 189 M 4 189 M
Net Debt 2022 92 308 M 11 852 M 11 852 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,95x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 293 B 37 586 M 37 577 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 101,00 HKD
Average target price 138,51 HKD
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Cheung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.00%37 573
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.66%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.00%31 147
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.91%27 023
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.44%26 162
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.21.61%22 170