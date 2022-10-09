Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    16   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(16)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-10-09 pm EDT
89.45 HKD   -1.49%
10/09Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP welcomes UBS as the first anchor tenant of landmark project atop High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus
PU
10/06Sun Hung Kai Properties : releases 2021/22 Sustainability Report on ESG performance and climate-related information
PU
10/03Hong Kong plans to waive stamp duty on some HKD/RMB dual counter trading
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP welcomes UBS as the first anchor tenant of landmark project atop High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus

10/09/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
,
UBS will be the first anchor tenant of SHKP's landmark development atop the High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus
UBS will be the first anchor tenant of SHKP's landmark development atop the High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) is pleased to announce that the leading global wealth manager UBS will be the first anchor tenant of the landmark development atop the High-Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus. The bank is going to relocate and consolidate their Hong Kong operations to the top nine floors of the tallest tower of this superbly located mega project, taking up a total floor area of approximately 250,000 square feet.

SHKP Chairman and Managing Director Raymond Kwok said: "We are proud to have UBS as our first anchor tenant of this unique project. Not only is their long-term commitment a ringing endorsement of West Kowloon as an integral part of the city's central business district, it is also a clear vote of confidence in Hong Kong as a key international financial centre when the global economy is facing multiple challenges."

Amy Lo, Co-Head Wealth Management Asia Pacific, UBS Global Wealth Management, Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong, said: "We are excited to be moving to the workplace of the future with state-of-the-art infrastructure that brings together and empowers all of our UBS colleagues in Hong Kong under one roof. The office will be built for our purpose and we believe it will improve productivity, collaboration and wellbeing for our colleagues. With its superb location, it will connect us with the Greater Bay Area, major cities on the Mainland and to the world with convenient access."

Mr. Kwok said the project, which provides 2.6 million square feet of office premises and some 600,000 square feet of retail space, will have synergy with ICC, another iconic development of the Group in West Kowloon. Strategically located, it sits atop Hong Kong's only High-Speed Rail station, and adjoins the Airport Express Line and connects to three other MTR lines, giving it unparalleled connectivity with major mainland cities and other parts of the world. It also enjoys the distinct advantage of being next to the West Kowloon Cultural District. All these are set to turn the district into a commercial, retail, cultural, entertainment and transportation hub in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

He added the project, designed by world famous Zaha Hadid Architects, will be one of the most sustainable and environmentally-friendly buildings in the world, set to obtain six major green and WELL building certifications*. Featuring plenty of green and wellness elements, the project will provide over 100,000 square feet of open space, including an outdoor observation deck open to the public. The project will also be connected by a 1.5-kilometre-long walkway which will link up Jordan and Yaumatei with the West Kowloon waterfront.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025, and UBS will start taking possession of its spaces in early 2026.

Note

* The six green building certifications are:

Pre-certification acquired:
• LEED - Core and Shell v4: Platinum
• WELL - Core v2 (Target rating: Platinum)

Certification in progress with target rating:
• HK BEAM Plus - New Building v2.0: Platinum
• BREEAM - Core and Shell v6.0: Excellent
• China Green Building Label: 3 star
• China Healthy Building Label: 3 star

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 03:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
10/09Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP welcomes UBS as the first anchor tenant of landmark project..
PU
10/06Sun Hung Kai Properties : releases 2021/22 Sustainability Report on ESG performance and cl..
PU
10/03Hong Kong plans to waive stamp duty on some HKD/RMB dual counter trading
RE
09/08Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ended 30 June 20..
CI
09/08Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 3..
CI
09/08Sun Hung Kai Properties Seeks Acquisitions
CI
09/08Transcript : Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 202..
CI
09/07It's raining yen
RE
08/23Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Announces Appointment of Executive Directors
CI
08/09Hong Kong Stocks Extend Retreat; Property Counters Rise
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 88 092 M 11 222 M 11 222 M
Net income 2023 30 082 M 3 832 M 3 832 M
Net Debt 2023 95 290 M 12 139 M 12 139 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,82x
Yield 2023 5,49%
Capitalization 263 B 33 519 M 33 519 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 90,80 HKD
Average target price 112,27 HKD
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping-luen Kwok Chairman & Managing Director
Di Qi Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Yue Chim Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Cheung Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.02%33 519
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.16%30 285
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.22%29 140
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.74%28 978
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.93%22 128
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD.27.96%19 078