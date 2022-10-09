Sun Hung Kai Properties : SHKP welcomes UBS as the first anchor tenant of landmark project atop High Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus

,

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) is pleased to announce that the leading global wealth manager UBS will be the first anchor tenant of the landmark development atop the High-Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus. The bank is going to relocate and consolidate their Hong Kong operations to the top nine floors of the tallest tower of this superbly located mega project, taking up a total floor area of approximately 250,000 square feet.

SHKP Chairman and Managing Director Raymond Kwok said: "We are proud to have UBS as our first anchor tenant of this unique project. Not only is their long-term commitment a ringing endorsement of West Kowloon as an integral part of the city's central business district, it is also a clear vote of confidence in Hong Kong as a key international financial centre when the global economy is facing multiple challenges."

Amy Lo, Co-Head Wealth Management Asia Pacific, UBS Global Wealth Management, Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong, said: "We are excited to be moving to the workplace of the future with state-of-the-art infrastructure that brings together and empowers all of our UBS colleagues in Hong Kong under one roof. The office will be built for our purpose and we believe it will improve productivity, collaboration and wellbeing for our colleagues. With its superb location, it will connect us with the Greater Bay Area, major cities on the Mainland and to the world with convenient access."

Mr. Kwok said the project, which provides 2.6 million square feet of office premises and some 600,000 square feet of retail space, will have synergy with ICC, another iconic development of the Group in West Kowloon. Strategically located, it sits atop Hong Kong's only High-Speed Rail station, and adjoins the Airport Express Line and connects to three other MTR lines, giving it unparalleled connectivity with major mainland cities and other parts of the world. It also enjoys the distinct advantage of being next to the West Kowloon Cultural District. All these are set to turn the district into a commercial, retail, cultural, entertainment and transportation hub in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

He added the project, designed by world famous Zaha Hadid Architects, will be one of the most sustainable and environmentally-friendly buildings in the world, set to obtain six major green and WELL building certifications*. Featuring plenty of green and wellness elements, the project will provide over 100,000 square feet of open space, including an outdoor observation deck open to the public. The project will also be connected by a 1.5-kilometre-long walkway which will link up Jordan and Yaumatei with the West Kowloon waterfront.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025, and UBS will start taking possession of its spaces in early 2026.