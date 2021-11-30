Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
  News
  Summary
    16   HK0016000132

SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(16)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties : releases 2020/21 Sustainability Report on ESG performance and new environmental targets

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
,

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) has set new 10-year environmental targets, as outlined in the 2020/21 Sustainability Report released today.

The new 10-year environmental targets cover its management of greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, water use and construction waste diversion. These include a pledge to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of the Group's major properties by 25% by 2029/30. The Group also commits to obtaining Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications for all its new investment properties. The initiatives represent an advancement of the Group's green efforts after it met its five-year energy reduction target in the last financial year, in keeping with the Group's spirit of Building Homes with Heart.

SHKP's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies are in tune with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the Group fully supports the government's sustainability initiatives in environmental protection, talent development, housing supply and more.

Highlights of SHKP's sustainability initiatives and the value they created for stakeholders and the community are as follows:

The Environment

ICC became the first building in Hong Kong to receive the Health - Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management certificate from International WELL Building Institute. Moreover, the Group's core commercial projects under construction are all designed to obtain LEED Gold or Platinum ratings. And to help combat climate change, SHKP promotes the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

People

SHKP took the largest number of recruits from the first batch of candidates of the government's Greater Bay Area (GBA) Youth Employment Scheme, enabling fresh university graduates to explore career opportunities in GBA cities. Apart from supporting career development of its staff, the company took extra care of their health during the pandemic. It was one of the first property developers to support the government's vaccination outreach scheme.

Customers

Smart technologies, especially those enabled by its 5G network, are leveraged to promote smart living and maximize satisfaction of customers and property users. As at the end of June 2021, The Point by SHKP, a customer loyalty programme under the SHKP Malls App, had more than 1.2 million members.

Supply Chain

The Group's procurement takes into account environmental factors. Close to 100% of its suppliers are locally based companies, which are preferred whenever possible to reduce carbon emissions from transportation and to support the local economy. In addition, the company integrates smart technologies into traditional construction practices to enhance health and safety features at its construction sites.

Community

SHKP continues to promote reading among youth, sports for charity and care for the underprivileged. Embracing the cross-generational living concept, the company will develop its first multigenerational housing project in Tung Shing Lei, Yuen Long. Some of the units will be configured specifically for the elderly, and the project will include a wellness centre, kindergarten and nursery to create a harmonious living environment. The construction of United Court, SHKP's transitional social housing project, is expected to be completed in 2022, and will offer 1,800 units, benefitting 5,000 underprivileged families.

To view the full Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.shkp.com/Html/CSR/SHKP_SR_2021_EN.pdf

Disclaimer

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
