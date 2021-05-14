Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sun* Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4053   JP3323800007

SUN* INC.

(4053)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/13
2150 JPY   -5.08%
09:03aSUN*  : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021
PU
05/13SUN*  : Financial Results Explanatory Materials for FY21_1Q
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun* : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021

05/14/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP]

May 13, 2021

Company name

Sun* Inc.

Stock Exchange listing

Tokyo

Code

4053

URL http://sun-asterisk.com/

Representative

(Title)

CEO

(Name) Taihei Kobayashi

Contact

(Title)

Director

(Name) Yusuke Hattori

TEL 03 (6419) 7655

Scheduled date for filing the quarterly report:May 13, 2021

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment:

Preparation of supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of financial result presentation: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021- December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(% represents year-on-year increase or decrease rate)

Net income attributable

Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to parent company

shareholders

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

Three months ended

1,822

29.5

417

39.2

391

29.2

332

23.8

December 31, 2021

Three months ended

1,407

299

303

268

December 31, 2020

(Note) Comprehensive profit

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

429

Million yen

(71.0%)

Three months ended December 31, 2020

251

Million yen

(%)

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

yen

yen

Three months ended

9.03

8.22

December 31, 2021

Three months ended

8.01

December 31, 2020

(Note)

  1. On March 31, 2020, the Company conducted a 20-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
  2. Diluted net income per share data for the first quarter period in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are not shown in the above table, as the average share price during the period could not be determined due to the unlisted nature of the Company's stock at the end of the first quarter period of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, although there are residual shares.
  1. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Three months ended

6,625

5,447

82.2

December 31, 2021

Year ended

6,216

5,017

80.7

December 31, 2020

(Reference) Equity

Three months ended December 31, 2021

5,447

Million yen

Year ended December 31, 2020

5,017

Million yen

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

0.00

0.00

0.00

December 31, 2020

Year ended

December 31, 2021

Year ended

December 31, 2021

0.00

0.00

0.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions of the latest announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(% represents the year-on-year rate of increase / decrease)

Net income attributable

Net income

Sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to parent company

Per share

shareholders

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Million

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

6,608

23.1

1,100

24.1

1,153

24.5

983

22.3

26.70

(Note) Revisions of the latest Consolidated Financial Forecast: None

  • Notes
  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Special Accounting Treatment in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" on page 7 of the attached materials.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, revisions and restatements
    • Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
  • Changes in accounting policies other than (1): None
    Change of accounting estimates: None
    Restatement: None
  1. Number of shares outstanding (Ordinary shares)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

36,840,000 shares

As of December 31, 2020

36,840,000 shares

  • Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

20 shares

As of December 31, 2020

shares

  • Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative total for the quarter)

Three months ended

36,839,991 shares

Three months ended

33,551,560 shares

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Note)

  • 1. On March 31, 2020, the Company conducted a 20-for-1 stock split of common stock. The number of shares outstanding at the end of the fiscal year and the average number of shares outstanding during the fiscal year are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Information about the proper useage of forecast financial results, and other special instructions

The forward-looking statements, including business forecasts, contained in this document are based on information

2

currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and are not intended as a promise by the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2013, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements" on page 2 of the attached materials for the conditions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts.

3

Disclaimer

Sun* Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUN* INC.
09:03aSUN*  : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021
PU
05/13SUN*  : Financial Results Explanatory Materials for FY21_1Q
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 593 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net income 2021 952 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79 206 M 723 M 724 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 298
Free-Float 18,3%
Chart SUN* INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun* Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN* INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 150,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Taihei Kobayashi Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Yusuke Hattori Director & GM-Business Administration Office
Toshihiro Ozawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroki Asano Independent Outside Director
Takuya Umeda Director & GM-Business Promotions Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN* INC.-10.08%723
ACCENTURE PLC9.23%181 363
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.85%155 410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.25%128 819
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%81 921
INFOSYS LIMITED5.67%76 662