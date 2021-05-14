Sun* : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021 05/14/2021 | 09:03am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] May 13, 2021 Company name Sun* Inc. Stock Exchange listing Tokyo Code 4053 URL http://sun-asterisk.com/ Representative (Title) CEO (Name) Taihei Kobayashi Contact (Title) Director (Name) Yusuke Hattori TEL 03 (6419) 7655 Scheduled date for filing the quarterly report:May 13, 2021 Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment: － Preparation of supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of financial result presentation: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021- December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (% represents year-on-year increase or decrease rate) Net income attributable Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to parent company shareholders Million % Million % Million % Million % yen yen yen yen Three months ended 1,822 29.5 417 39.2 391 29.2 332 23.8 December 31, 2021 Three months ended 1,407 － 299 － 303 － 268 － December 31, 2020 (Note) Comprehensive profit Three months ended December 31, 2021 429 Million yen (71.0%) Three months ended December 31, 2020 251 Million yen (－%) Net income Diluted net income per share per share yen yen Three months ended 9.03 8.22 December 31, 2021 Three months ended 8.01 － December 31, 2020 (Note) On March 31, 2020, the Company conducted a 20-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Diluted net income per share data for the first quarter period in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are not shown in the above table, as the average share price during the period could not be determined due to the unlisted nature of the Company's stock at the end of the first quarter period of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, although there are residual shares. Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % Three months ended 6,625 5,447 82.2 December 31, 2021 Year ended 6,216 5,017 80.7 December 31, 2020 (Reference) Equity Three months ended December 31, 2021 5,447 Million yen Year ended December 31, 2020 5,017 Million yen － 1 － 2. Dividends Annual dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 December 31, 2020 Year ended － December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2021 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 (forecast) (Note) Revisions of the latest announced dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (% represents the year-on-year rate of increase / decrease) Net income attributable Net income Sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to parent company Per share shareholders Million % Million % Million % Million % Yen yen yen yen yen Full year 6,608 23.1 1,100 24.1 1,153 24.5 983 22.3 26.70 (Note) Revisions of the latest Consolidated Financial Forecast: None Notes Significant changes in subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Special Accounting Treatment in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" on page 7 of the attached materials. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, revisions and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in accounting policies other than (1): None

③ Change of accounting estimates: None

④ Restatement: None Number of shares outstanding (Ordinary shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2021 36,840,000 shares As of December 31, 2020 36,840,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2021 20 shares As of December 31, 2020 －shares Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative total for the quarter) Three months ended 36,839,991 shares Three months ended 33,551,560 shares December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Note) 1. On March 31, 2020, the Company conducted a 20-for-1 stock split of common stock. The number of shares outstanding at the end of the fiscal year and the average number of shares outstanding during the fiscal year are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

Information about the proper useage of forecast financial results, and other special instructions The forward-looking statements, including business forecasts, contained in this document are based on information － 2 － currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and are not intended as a promise by the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2013, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements" on page 2 of the attached materials for the conditions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts. － 3 － Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sun* Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:02:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SUN* INC. 09:03a SUN* : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021 PU 05/13 SUN* : Financial Results Explanatory Materials for FY21_1Q PU