Sun* : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2021

Scheduled date for filing the quarterly report:May 13, 2021
Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payment: －
Preparation of supplementary documents on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of financial result presentation: Yes (For institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021- December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(% represents year-on-year increase or decrease rate)
Net income attributable
Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to parent company
shareholders
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
Three months ended
1,822
29.5
417
39.2
391
29.2
332
23.8
December 31, 2021
Three months ended
1,407
－
299
－
303
－
268
－
December 31, 2020
(Note) Comprehensive profit
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
429
Million yen
(71.0%)
Three months ended December 31, 2020
251
Million yen
(－%)
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
yen
yen
Three months ended
9.03
8.22
December 31, 2021
Three months ended
8.01
－
December 31, 2020
(Note)
On March 31, 2020, the Company conducted a 20-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share is calculated on the assumption that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Diluted net income per share data for the first quarter period in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are not shown in the above table, as the average share price during the period could not be determined due to the unlisted nature of the Company's stock at the end of the first quarter period of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, although there are residual shares.
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
Three months ended
6,625
5,447
82.2
December 31, 2021
Year ended
6,216
5,017
80.7
December 31, 2020
(Reference) Equity
Three months ended December 31, 2021
5,447
Million yen
Year ended December 31, 2020
5,017
Million yen
－ 1 －
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
December 31, 2020
Year ended
－
December 31, 2021
Year ended
December 31, 2021
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions of the latest announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(% represents the year-on-year rate of increase / decrease)
Net income attributable
Net income
Sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to parent company
Per share
shareholders
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Million
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
6,608
23.1
1,100
24.1
1,153
24.5
983
22.3
26.70
(Note) Revisions of the latest Consolidated Financial Forecast: None
Notes
Significant changes in subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Special Accounting Treatment in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" on page 7 of the attached materials.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, revisions and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies other than (1): None ③ Change of accounting estimates: None ④ Restatement: None
Number of shares outstanding (Ordinary shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
36,840,000 shares
As of December 31, 2020
36,840,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
20 shares
As of December 31, 2020
－shares
Average number of shares during the period (Cumulative total for the quarter)
Three months ended
36,839,991 shares
Three months ended
33,551,560 shares
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Note)
1. On March 31, 2020, the Company conducted a 20-for-1 stock split of common stock. The number of shares outstanding at the end of the fiscal year and the average number of shares outstanding during the fiscal year are calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
The quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Information about the proper useage of forecast financial results, and other special instructions
The forward-looking statements, including business forecasts, contained in this document are based on information
－ 2 －
currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and are not intended as a promise by the Company that they will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2013, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements" on page 2 of the attached materials for the conditions that form the assumptions for earnings forecasts and cautions concerning the use of earnings forecasts.