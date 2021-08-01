Sun International : Annual Report 2021

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) | Stock Code: 8029
Annual
Report
2 0 2 1
Contents
Corporate Information
Financial Highlights
Chairman's Statement
Management Discussion and Analysis
Outlook and Development
Directors and Staff
Directors' Report
Corporate Governance Report
Independent Auditors' Report
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Five Year Financial Summary
2 Sun International Group Limited
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Executive Directors
Cheng Ting Kong (Chairman)
Cheng Mei Ching
Lui Man Wah
Mr. Chim Tak Lai (appointed on 6 May 2021)
Mr. Choi Hon Keung Simon (appointed on 2 June 2021)
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Chan Tin Lup, Trevor
Tou Kin Chuen
Jim Ka Shun
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Tou Kin Chuen (Chairman)
Chan Tin Lup, Trevor
Jim Ka Shun
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Chan Tin Lup, Trevor (Chairman)
Tou Kin Chuen
Jim Ka Shun
COMPANY SECRETARY
Yeung Man Wah
COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Cheng Mei Ching
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES
Cheng Ting Kong
Cheng Mei Ching
REGISTERED OFFICE
Cricket Square
Hutchins Drive
P.O. Box 2681
Grand Cayman KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Corporate Information
HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS
Room 03, 26/F
One Harbour Square
No. 181 Hoi Bun Road
Kwun Tong
Hong Kong
AUDITORS
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
31/F., Gloucester Tower, The Landmark
11 Pedder Street, Central
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND OFFICE
Suntera (Cayman) Limited
Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3,
Building D, P.O. Box 1586,
Gardenia Court, Camana Bay,
Grand Cayman, KY1-1100,
Cayman Islands
H O N G K O N G B R A N C H S H A R E REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS
Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited
National Australia Bank Limited
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Hang Seng Bank Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited
STOCK CODE
8029
WEBSITE
www.sun8029.com
Annual Report 2021
3
Financial Highlights
The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded a revenue of approximately HK$63,724,000 for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Gross profit was approximately HK$57,332,000 for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Loss attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$61,928,000, for the year ended 31 March 2021.
No final dividend was proposed by the directors of the Company (the "Director") for the year ended 31 March 2021.
As at 31 March 2021, the Group had bank balances and cash amounting to approximately HK$106,926,000.
4 Sun International Group Limited
