    8029   KYG857AT1018

SUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(8029)
Sun International : Annual Report 2021

08/01/2021 | 08:12am EDT
太 陽 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

SUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) | Stock Code: 8029

Annual

Report

2 0 2 1

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate companies to which a high investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration. The greater risk profile and other characteristics of GEM mean that it is a market more suited to professional and other sophisticated investors.

Given the emerging nature of companies listed on GEM, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this report, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this report.

This report, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (1) the information contained in this report is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading; (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this report misleading; and (3) all opinions expressed in this report have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and are founded on bases and assumptions that are fair and reasonable.

Contents

﻿

3

4

5

6

11

12

14

30

43

52

53

55

56

58

168

Corporate Information

Financial Highlights

Chairman's Statement

Management Discussion and Analysis

Outlook and Development

Directors and Staff

Directors' Report

Corporate Governance Report

Independent Auditors' Report

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Five Year Financial Summary

2 Sun International Group Limited

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Executive Directors

Cheng Ting Kong (Chairman)

Cheng Mei Ching

Lui Man Wah

Mr. Chim Tak Lai (appointed on 6 May 2021)

Mr. Choi Hon Keung Simon (appointed on 2 June 2021)

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Chan Tin Lup, Trevor

Tou Kin Chuen

Jim Ka Shun

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Tou Kin Chuen (Chairman)

Chan Tin Lup, Trevor

Jim Ka Shun

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Chan Tin Lup, Trevor (Chairman)

Tou Kin Chuen

Jim Ka Shun

COMPANY SECRETARY

Yeung Man Wah

COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Cheng Mei Ching

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

Cheng Ting Kong

Cheng Mei Ching

REGISTERED OFFICE

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Corporate Information

﻿

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

Room 03, 26/F

One Harbour Square

No. 181 Hoi Bun Road

Kwun Tong

Hong Kong

AUDITORS

HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited

31/F., Gloucester Tower, The Landmark

11 Pedder Street, Central

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND OFFICE

Suntera (Cayman) Limited

Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3,

Building D, P.O. Box 1586,

Gardenia Court, Camana Bay,

Grand Cayman, KY1-1100,

Cayman Islands

H O N G K O N G B R A N C H S H A R E REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited

National Australia Bank Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Hang Seng Bank Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation

Limited

STOCK CODE

8029

WEBSITE

www.sun8029.com

Annual Report 2021

3

Financial Highlights

﻿

  • The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded a revenue of approximately HK$63,724,000 for the year ended 31 March 2021.
  • Gross profit was approximately HK$57,332,000 for the year ended 31 March 2021.
  • Loss attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$61,928,000, for the year ended 31 March 2021.
  • No final dividend was proposed by the directors of the Company (the "Director") for the year ended 31 March 2021.
  • As at 31 March 2021, the Group had bank balances and cash amounting to approximately HK$106,926,000.

4 Sun International Group Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

