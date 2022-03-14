Sun International : 2021 Audited summary group financial results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2021

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1967/007528/06 Share code: SUI

ISIN: ZAE 000097580

LEI: 378900835F180983C60

("Sun International" or "the group")

2021 Audited summary group financial results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

GROUP INCOME up 29%

to R7.8 billion

GROUP BASIC EARNINGS up +100%

to 105 cents earnings

GROUP HEADLINE EARNINGS up +100%

to 106 cents earnings

GROUP ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS up +100%

to 44 cents earnings

INTRODUCTION

Sun International achieved exceptional results during 2021, with strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA and a significant reduction in group debt, despite the significant impact of Covid-19 related restrictions on operations.

Income from continuing operations increased by 29% from R6,054 million to R7,812 million. Sustainable cost savings of over R650 million contributed to continuing adjusted EBITDA being up by 80% to R1,685 million. Our total group headline earnings improved from a loss of R409 million to earnings of R265 million, equivalent to headline earnings of 106 cents per share from a loss of 234 cents per share, in the prior year.

KEY STRATEGIC THEMES

Sun International's unique omni-channel offering across casinos, online gaming, sports betting, resorts and hotels provides an integrated premium gaming and leisure customer proposition which supported the resilience and recovery of revenue for the group during 2021.

Casino operations and alternate gaming, which make up 80% of group revenue, showed a significant recovery as lockdown restrictions eased. The group was able to successfully defend or grow market share at most urban casinos, while income generated from Sun Slots rebounded to pre-Covid-19 levels. SunBet generated record income during the year and is rapidly scaling up its premium sports and online betting offering.

The R650 million in recurring cost savings embedded during 2020 resulted in margin resilience, even at reduced levels of operation. During 2021, casino operations delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30% despite the restricted trading conditions. Operational restructuring at our resorts and hotels resulted in R180 million in annualised cost savings at Sun City alone. The various cost optimisation initiatives identified and implemented over the last two years, imply an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement on the 2019 South African results from 28% to 34%.

Balance sheet de-gearing from operational cashflow accelerated in 2021, with a net debt of R541 million repaid during the financial year. The group's capital allocation priorities remain focused on reducing leverage to create capacity for the re-instatement of dividends over the short to medium term and retaining flexibility for disciplined investment in high return opportunities.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

URBAN CASINO OPERATIONS

Casino income increased by 22% compared to the 2020 year. Since the easing of the lockdown restrictions our market share in the competitive Gauteng market increased from 25.47% in 2019 to 27.32% in 2021 while in KwaZulu-Natal it remained in line with the prior year.

Overall, casino operations generated adjusted EBITDA of R1,433 million for the year. The effects of the achieved cost saving initiatives, reduced salaries and efficiencies were clearly evident. Despite casino income being 37% below levels achieved in 2019, the group achieved 56% of the 2019 adjusted EBITDA at a margin of over 30%.

SUN SLOTS

Sun Slots income increased from R886 million to R1,242 million with adjusted EBITDA up from R202 million to R313 million for the year under review.

The slots business proved remarkably resilient, with a strong recovery in trading following the easing of the alcohol ban and relaxation of curfew hours in the last week of January 2021. The group swiftly reactivated closed sites, resulting in 4,652 of the machines being made available for play during the period under review.

In Mpumalanga, the regulator has commenced with a consultation process involving route operators on the submission of Type B licences. This is a positive development in addressing the roll out backlog in the province and will also see the converting of licence applications into live sites. Similarly,