  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sun International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUI   ZAE000097580

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SUI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
41.64 ZAR   +1.81%
Sun International : Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
Sun International : 2022 Integrated Reporting Suite and Supporting Information
PU
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
Sun International : 2022 Integrated Reporting Suite and Supporting Information

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
2022

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE DATA AND

1

ADMINISTRATION

CONTENTS

About this report

About this report

2

REPORTING FOOTPRINT AND NAVIGATION

Sun International's integrated annual report (IAR) is interactive. The user experience is aided by a navigation bar and interlinking of pages and information, both within the report and to other reports and external sources. Navigation is further aided by the icons below. All reports are also available online for viewing or downloading, where the online report generator function further enhances the user experience.

Strategic leadership

3

Chairman's message

3

Board of directors

4

Executive management

4

Chief executive's review

5

Our strategy

7

- Strategic objectives review

9

Operational overview

12

Page

Page

Navigation tools

Content

Previous page

Back

Next page

Page

Indicates where additional information can be found in this report

Indicates where additional information can be found on our website, www.suninternational.com

This report is best viewed in Adobe Acrobat for desktop, mobile or tablet*.

Click to download or update to the latest

ADOBE ACROBAT READER

  • Functionality may differ according to device and app version used.

DIRECTORS' APPROVAL

The board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the IAR's information integrity, completeness as well as the reports' preparation in accordance with the International Framework (January 2021). The audit, risk and social and ethics committees were involved in the review and guidance of this year's IAR. The board is kept abreast of the reporting progress through various board committees' feedback and the audit committee recommends the IAR to the board for approval.

The board is of the opinion that the group's rigorous integrated reporting process includes relevant executive

- Urban Casinos

12

- Resorts and Hotels

15

- Sun Slots

17

- SunBet

18

oversight of the report's content, its accuracy, relevance and transparency and that the report is presented in compliance with the Framework (January 2021). The IAR was approved by the board on 29 March 2023.

SAM SITHOLE

ANTHONY LEEMING

Sustainable value creation

19

Our presence and group structure

19

Operating environment

20

Business model

22

Stakeholder engagement

23

Material matters

24

Enterprise risk management

26

Financial performance

32

Chief financial officer's review

32

Segmental review

36

Corporate data and

administration37

STAKEHOLDER

FEEDBACK

We welcome stakeholders' feedback on our reporting, particularly regarding our suite of reports. Feedback can be sent to investor. relations@suninternational.com or group. sustainability@suninternational.com

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report

Capitals

FC PC HC

Financial Productive Human

IC SC NC

Intellectual

Social and

Natural

relationship

Strategic objectives

People and culture

SO1

Operational excellence

SO2

SO3 Customer centricity

Maximise shareholder

SO4 value

SO5

Environmental, social

and governance (ESG)

Key stakeholders

Communities

Employees

Gambling

boards

Regulators and industry bodies

Customers and guests

Equity partners

and debt funders

Partners and

suppliers

Top 10 risks1

R 1

Weak economic conditions

R 2

Utility supply and efficiencies

R 3

Political and civil unrest

R4

Relocation of casino licence

in the Western Cape

R5

Cyber threats and information

security

R6

Playtech implementation

R7

Unsuccessful implementation

of online strategy

R8

Smoking legislation

R9

Ongoing changes in casino

licence conditions

R10

Economic and other serious

crimes

1 Top 10 risks as at 10 March 2023.

Chairman

Chief executive

31 March 2023

31 March 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements, other than the statements of historical fact, which cannot be construed as reported financial results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein, as they have not been reviewed or reported on by the group's external auditors. Such statements may include predictions of or indicate future earnings, objectives, savings, events, trends or plans based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

As with any forward-looking statement, prediction or forecast, there are inherently unexpected events which could cause uncertainty and unexpected change which have not, and could not, be accounted for. Whereas the company has made every effort to accurately and reasonably ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information contained within this report, any forward-looking statements speak only as at the date that they are made. The actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or alter these or to release revisions after the date of publication of this report.

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE DATA AND

2

ADMINISTRATION

REPORTING SUITES AND REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Welcome to Sun International Limited's (Sun International) 2022 IAR.

REPORTING SCOPE, STRUCTURE AND BOUNDARY

The group's suite of reports is guided by various frameworks, as depicted below. Our IAR is primarily guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council's recommendations for integrated reporting (the Framework). Our AFS follow IFRS and are externally assured by Deloitte & Touche.

Certain sustainability information is externally assured by IBIS Consulting (link to assurance statement). A detailed register of our King IVTM application of governance principles is available online. The group also embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encourage companies and individuals to take the necessary action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Sun International reports in a holistic, transparent and integrated manner to assist our stakeholders to make informed decisions about our business. We aim to provide our stakeholders with a focused and balanced report that demonstrates our integrated thinking and our ability to create and preserve value, but also highlights the areas where we eroded value for the year under review. This report covers the financial period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and incorporates all Sun International's subsidiaries and operating units in the geographic locations where we operate

- South Africa and Nigeria.

The tourism and entertainment industry has rebounded as lockdowns at various alert levels were lifted in 2022. Our integrated thinking, regular stakeholder engagement, risk and opportunity identification, capital resource prioritisation and the ability to take decisive action continue to stand the group in good stead. Our strategic progress, driven through our business model, continues to position the group for growth opportunities and value creation over the short, medium and long term.

This report is structured around our leadership overviews, operational overview, our strategic performance and outlook, our governance transparency and accountability, and our financial performance. The other suite of reports includes the group's and company's annual financial statements (AFS), statutory information as well as remuneration and our environmental, social and

Our IAR's content covers the reporting period's most material matters and where applicable, content includes the period up to the report's finalisation on 31 March

2023. Sun International's material matters are topics that could substantively influence the assessment of providers of capital and other stakeholders regarding the group's ability to create, preserve and erode value over the short, medium and long term. The process of determining materiality, outlined in the materiality section of this report, involves reviewing and assessing our risks (strategic, financial, operational, ESG, reputational and regulatory), opportunities, the external environment, capital resources and stakeholder concerns. This process is dynamic and evolves annually to ensure our material matters remain relevant and enable the group to achieve its strategic objectives, vision and purpose.

Our South African operations are the group's single biggest income contributor and gaming remains the group's primary income generator.

Contribution to group income

3

13

https://corporate.suninternational.com/investors/investors-results-reports/

2022

2022

ANNUAL STATUTORY

GROUP AUDITED

2022

2022

REPORT

CONSOLIDATED

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG)

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Group audited

Environmental, social

Integrated annual

and governance

Annual statutory

consolidated financial

report

report (ESG)

report

statements

International Framework

IFRS

Companies Act

King IVTM

JSE Listings Requirements (LR)

JSE Sustainability Disclosure

Guidance

SDGs

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

AA1000AS

governance (ESG) information.

Chairman's message

Page 3

Chief executive's review

Page 5

Our strategy

Page 7

Strategic objectives review

Page 9

Operational reviews

Page 12

Our business model

Page 22

Income %

per

23 segment/ category

61

11

1

14

Adjusted

EBITDA

contribution %

by segment

74

Urban Casinos

Resorts and Hotels

Sun Slots

SunBet

INTEGRATED REPORTING PROCESS

Report content is guided by the International Framework

REPORT

(January 2021) and several other reporting frameworks/codes (see

CONTENT

above), various management discussions, a review of board reports

and minutes. All content is informed by the group's material

matters, risks and opportunities as well as stakeholder feedback.

Report integrity is provided throughout the reporting

REPORT

process by various executive and management oversight.

INTEGRITY

Our combined assurance model also supports the integrity

of the information.

Report approval is based on the group's robust governance

REPORT

framework, with the audit, remuneration, risk and social and

APPROVAL

ethics committees providing valuable oversight. The board,

based on recommendations from the audit committee,

approves the report.

INTEGRATED

ANNUAL

REPORT

COMBINED ASSURANCE MODEL

Sun International's combined assurance strategy and framework ensures optimal, cost-efficient and integrated assurance coverage group-wide.

Page 26

Our hybrid top-down and bottom- up approach, which aligns with the King IVTM outcomes, ensures adequate assurance on key business risks and processes. This model also enables an effective internal control environment

and supports the integrity of information that management, the board and other stakeholders use in decision-making.

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE DATA AND

3

ADMINISTRATION

Chairman's

Board of directors

message

Executive management

Chief executive's

review

Our strategy

Operational reviews

CHAIRMAN'S

MESSAGE

SAM SITHOLE

Chairman

In my report last year, I indicated the sense of excitement on how well the group was positioned for the future. Despite the tough macro environment in 2022, the group has validated this assessment by delivering exceptional results for the year in all the key strategic areas of the business, leaving it well placed to become a consistent performer achieving superior returns for its stakeholders.

There were several notable highlights during the year. The group achieved an exceptional financial performance, despite the limitations of international tourism and operating under Covid-19 restrictions for the first half of the year. Sun City's turnaround both at EBITDA and service levels was impressive and there was significant investment in upgrades and refurbishments as well as excellent progress on the Sun City Vacation Club expansion strategy.

The investment in the group's online and sports betting business has yielded positive results as SunBet continues to grow rapidly in this fast-growing online gaming market, well ahead of its five-year strategic plan. SunBet's new top management has also provided a solid leadership foundation for us to keep growing.

In an industry where core skills are scarce, the group has retained its skills base through external hires and internal promotions. We remain underpinned by a strong, cohesive and dynamic management team that will take the business forward. The business is right-sized and well positioned for growth, evidenced by our margin improvements and market share gain in all provinces.

Enhancing our customer experience remains a key focus and good inroads were made during the year - evident in the material growth in our online market share (SunBet) and the positive feedback from the turnaround at Sun City, The Palace refurbishments included the addition of a spa and a complete makeover of the Salon Privé in the Sun City Hotel, with the Cascades upgrade commencing in 2023. Sun International's new chief marketing and sales officer has made positive headway in developing a new customer relationship management strategy, to boost our customer attraction and retention and enhance the customer experience.

Good feedback was received from investors around our business model, having right-sized the group and strategically positioned the four business segments (Urban Casinos, Resorts and Hotels, Sun Slots and SunBet). Going forward, the group's focus will be on capital allocation and how to maximise shareholder value through growth and dividends.

Some of our iconic properties celebrated milestones during the year - The Palace of the Lost City celebrated 30 years in November 2022, The Table Bay celebrated 25 years in May 2022, Flamingo and Meropa celebrated their 20th birthdays in March 2022 and Time Square celebrated five years in April 2022.

The group's success is in large part due to having the right people in the right roles, including confidence in management's ability to execute Sun International's strategy. The board composition also enables its strategic focus and having the calibre and experience of Nigel Payne has significantly boosted the group's SunBet strategy. Credit must go to Anthony Leeming and his team, who worked tirelessly during the challenging 2020/2021 operating environment. Their decisive leadership and dedication have resulted in the group reaching new heights with a clear strategy and strong balance sheet and has made Sun International an exciting place to work.

The board is satisfied that it continues to deliver on its strategy and that there are opportunities to optimise the group's portfolio to provide shareholder returns, through responsibly allocating capital. We acknowledge that the operating environment remains tough and there is a need for continued improvement, with no room for complacency. There will be a very disciplined approach towards our strategic choices and capital allocation decisions so that our stakeholders continue to enjoy superior returns.

Being in the gaming industry, it is important to promote ethical and responsible gambling to avoid customers becoming over-indebted. Being ethical and responsible is part of our DNA and the board takes this ethos seriously. Sun International fully supports responsible gambling through the South African National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) by annually contributing to this programme and by promoting responsible gambling at all our gambling properties through various measures, including advertising, brochures, surveillance and security. All gaming employees receive responsible gambling training from the NRGP and we have also ensured this extends into the online space. Playtech, the new gaming system, will provide an integrated customer experience that will have tools embedded within to manage responsible gambling.

The group's ESG journey predates 2016 and continues to evolve rapidly as ESG reporting frameworks and best practice reporting trends increase and place pressure on corporates to demonstrate how they are being good corporate citizens as opposed to greenwashing. For Sun International, doing business sustainably is a competitive business necessity and our ongoing commitment to sustainability ensures we maintain our operational and social licence to operate. We integrate our business decisions and operate in line with our ESG strategy, to create long-term shared value and ultimately create lasting memories for all key stakeholders. ESG has become a standalone strategic agenda for the board going forward, and we look forward to more traction in this area.

To demonstrate our commitment to Sun International's ESG journey, we signed a R2.4 billion sustainability linked loan on 7 December 2022, the first in the South African hospitality sector. This loan aims to promote the achievement of key sustainability performance targets, to demonstrate Sun International's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and further cementing our position as an ESG leader in the South African travel and leisure industry. We have set ambitious

key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with our ENVIRO-AMBITION 2025 and enterprise and supplier development strategies, to address key environmental and social challenges within South Africa, including reducing airspace in landfills, securing electricity supply and local procurement, specifically to empower black women-owned businesses.

To objectively measure our ESG progress, we take part in various surveys by local and international rating agencies such as the FTSE Russell, CDP Climate Change reporting, S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and IRAS Sustainability Data Transparency Index (SDTI). IRAS, an independent integrated reporting and assurance services company, compiles an SDTI for JSE listed companies that focuses

on environmental, social and governance information reported on in companies' integrated annual reports. For the second consecutive year, Sun International was rated the best ESG reporting company in the travel and leisure industry and was placed 17th overall out of 270 companies reviewed.

It is important that we have the right skills at board level to navigate the group, from a gaming and hospitality viewpoint as well as the business environment, which incorporates online and digitisation skills. As a board we pay tribute to Peter Bacon, who retired effective 31 March 2022, for his invaluable support and contribution during his tenure, particularly

in the hospitality industry, a gap we are still looking to fill. Enrique Cibie retired effective 31 December 2022 as we exited our Latam investment, and we continue to engage with him on certain matters. Boitumelo Makgabo-Fiskerstrand retired from the board effective 10 May 2022. Both Enrique and Boitumelo were vital cogs of the Sun International board and added tremendous value during their tenure. We wish all three outgoing directors all the best in their new endeavours. Other skills gaps identified include general IT skills and going forward we will focus on identifying suitable candidates to fill these gaps. We welcomed Dawn Marole, who was appointed to the board effective 12 May 2022, and look forward to her invaluable contribution to the board.

Thinking ahead, we continue to look for new growth opportunities in the online and sports betting space, which will afford the group an opportunity to diversify the business geographically through our online product sets.

As always, we relentlessly focus on enhancing the customer experience by optimising our portfolio, delivering memorable experiences for our guests and providing attractive returns to our shareholders.

Thank you to all our employees - the greatest assets of this group - who continue to show passion every day. To our management team, your stewardship remains exemplary and your decisive action has placed Sun International in a strong and exciting position, well poised for profitable growth. Thank you to our guests for returning to our properties and enjoying Sun International's hospitality and entertainment. Finally, to my fellow board members, thank you for your wisdom and unwavering support. I am confident in our collective ability to steer the group into the future.

We remain optimistic about the group's future and confident in our ability to continue creating value and lasting memories for our guests and customers.

SAM SITHOLE

Chairman

31 March 2023

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CORPORATE DATA AND

4

ADMINISTRATION

Chairman's

Board of directors

Chief executive's

Our strategy

message

Executive management

review

BOARD OF DIRECTORS as at 31 December 2022

Committee

Board member

Title

Qualifications

Appointed memberships

Experience

Operational reviews

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Title

Qualifications

Experience

S (SAM) SITHOLE (50)

GW (GRAHAM)

DEMPSTER (67)

AM (ANTHONY) LEEMING

(53)

  1. (NORMAN)
    BASTHDAW (55)
  1. (ENRIQUE)
    CIBIE (69)

CM (CAROLINE) HENRY

(56)

SN (SINDISIWE) MABASO-KOYANA (53)

MLD (DAWN)

MAROLE (62)

TR (TAPIWA)

NGARA (41)

NT (NIGEL)

PAYNE1 (63)

Non-

BAcc (Hons),

2018

Chairman:

• Finance and investment industries expertise

executive

CA(SA), ACA, CA(Z),

• Sound business and leadership experience

chairman

PLD (Harvard

Member:

Business School)

Advanced Diploma

in Banking (UJ)

Lead

BCom, CTA,

2017

Chairman:

• Banking and finance (local and international)

independent

CA(SA), AMP

• Sound business and leadership experience

non-

(Harvard)

Member:

executive

Chief

BCom, BAcc,

2013

Chairman:

• Gaming and hospitality

executive

CA(SA)

• Financial and corporate finance

Member:

• Governance and IT

Chief

BCompt (Hons),

2017

Member:

• Corporate finance advisory and private equity

financial

CTA, CA(SA),

• External and internal audit

officer

MCom, HDip

• Financial management expertise

(Company Law)

Independent

BA, CA (Pontificia

2014

Member:

• International gaming

non-

Universidad Católica

• Sound business experience

executive

de Chile),

MBA (Stanford)

Independent

BCom, BCompt

2016

Chairman:

• Finance and investing experience

non-

(Hons), CA(SA)

• Treasury, debt capital markets and retirement funds

executive

Member:

• Sound business experience

Independent

BCom (Hons),

2020

Chairman:

• Finance and investing expertise including private

non-

CA(SA)

equity

executive

Member:

• Sound business and leadership experience

• Auditing and risk management expertise

Independent

BCom (Accounting),

2022

Member:

• Finance and investing

non-

MBA (North Eastern

• Financial regulation

executive

University, Boston)

• Sound business and leadership experience

Non-

BBusSc, PGDA

2019

Chairman:

• Finance and investing expertise

executive

(UCT), CA(SA),

• Capital allocation expertise

MBA (London

Member:

• Sound business, investor relations and leadership

Business School)

experience

Independent

Economics and

2021

Member:

• Global sport betting and alternate gaming expertise

non-

Accounting (Hons),

• Sound business and leadership experience

executive

Executive MBA

• Group finance, business development and IT

ANTHONY

Chief executive

BCom, BAcc, CA(SA)

• Gaming and hospitality

LEEMING

• Financial and corporate finance

(53)

• Governance and IT

NORMAN

Chief financial

BCompt (Hons), CTA,

• Corporate finance advisory and private equity

BASTHDAW

officer

CA(SA), MCom,

• External and internal audit

(55)

HDip (Company Law)

• Financial management expertise

GRAHAM

Chief operating

BCom, BCompt (Hons),

• Strategic leadership

WOOD

officer: Resorts and

CA(SA)

• Commercial and operational expertise in the

(53)

Hospitality

gaming, hospitality and tourism industry

ANDREW

Director: Corporate

BA, LLB, FCIS, PGDip

• Legal, secretarial, compliance, sustainability and

JOHNSTON

services and group

(Environmental Law),

corporate and remuneration governance

(57)

company secretary

Certificate in Advanced

• Corporate finance and investor relations

Corporate Law and

• Admitted attorney and certified ethics officer

Securities Law

VERNA

Director:

BProc, Certificate

• Management of labour risk

ROBSON

Group human

in Advanced

• Human resources

(51)

resources

Human Resources

• Organisational restructure

Management,

• Management of B-BBEE compliance

MBA Core

MIKE

Director:

BCom, BCom (Hons),

• Business finance

WILSON

Business support

PGDA, CA(SA)

• Business process optimisation

(52)

management

• Project management

• Shared service centre

KHATI

Director:

BCom, BAcc, ACMA,

• Financial management

MOKHOBO

Strategic projects

CA(SA)

• Forensic investigations

(57)

• New business development

• Commercial project execution

• Gaming and hospitality

• Stakeholder management

PRAGASEN

Chief information

BCom: Business

• IT strategy

PATHER

officer

Management

• Information management and cyber security

(47)

• IT governance risk and compliance

• Business continuity management

• Project execution

BOTLHALE

Director:

BCom, BCom(Hons),

• Financial and corporate finance

MADITSE

SIML Finance

CA(SA), MBA

• Shared services

(43)

• Auditing and risk management expertise

• Financial management

• Commercial expertise

HELEN

Chief marketing and

PR and Communications

• Marketing and brand strategist

STEWART

sales officer

Diploma (Wits),

• Digital marketing

(57)

Business Coach,

• Social media strategy

Z (ZIMKHITHA)

Independent

BCom, HDipAcc,

2018

Chairman:

• Expert in entrepreneurship and strategic insights

ZATU MOLOI

non-

MSc Corporate

• Strong financial and operational expertise

(39)

executive

Finance, CA(SA)

Member:

• Consulting in commercial and business practices

• Sound governance, business and leadership experience

• Driving innovation in financial services

International Coaching

• CRM and loyalty expertise

Federation (ICF), EDP

• Business coach and mentor

(Wits)

MUXE

Director:

BAcc, CA(SA), CIA, MBA

• External and internal audit

MAMBANA

Internal audit

• Financial management

(37)

• Forensics

• Corporate governance, risk and compliance

Total collective skills matrix

Strategy

11

(2021:

12)

Finance

10

(2021: 9)

Commercial

Executive

9

(2021:

7)

3

(2021: 3)

management

Gaming and

Community/

3

(2021:

3)

2

(2021: 2)

hospitality

stakeholder

Risk

engagement

3

(2021:

2)

International

2

(2021: 2)

Policy

2

(2021:

1)

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP KEY:

Social and ethics committee Nomination committee Audit committee

Risk committee

Remuneration committee

Investment committee Executive committee

1 British

• Diverse industry experience

Please refer to the corporate website link for the detailed CVs of Sun International's general managers, who are all standing invitees: https://corporate.suninternational.com/about/general-management/

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report

