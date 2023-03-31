Sun International : 2022 Integrated Reporting Suite and Supporting Information 03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT Send by mail :

Strategic leadership 3 Chairman's message 3 Board of directors 4 Executive management 4 Chief executive's review 5 Our strategy 7 - Strategic objectives review 9 Operational overview 12 S R E O S N O I S H R A T C O S N T A A E B Page Page L N S D R 12 15 U Page Page S 17 18 T U E N B S L N O U DIRECTORS' APPROVAL The board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the IAR's information integrity, completeness as well as the reports' preparation in accordance with the International Framework (January 2021). The audit, risk and social and ethics committees were involved in the review and guidance of this year's IAR. The board is kept abreast of the reporting progress through various board committees' feedback and the audit committee recommends the IAR to the board for approval. The board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure the IAR's information integrity, completeness as well as the reports' preparation in accordance with the International Framework (January 2021). The audit, risk and social and ethics committees were involved in the review and guidance of this year's IAR. The board is kept abreast of the reporting progress through various board committees' feedback and the audit committee recommends the IAR to the board for approval. The board is of the opinion that the group's rigorous integrated reporting process includes relevant executive - Urban Casinos 12 - Resorts and Hotels 15 - Sun Slots 17 - SunBet 18 T S S Social media Sun International's top six SDGs Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram SAM SITHOLE ANTHONY LEEMING oversight of the report's content, its accuracy, relevance and transparency and that the report is presented in compliance with the Framework (January 2021). The IAR was approved by the board on 29 March 2023. Sustainable value creation 19 Our presence and group structure 19 Operating environment 20 Business model 22 Stakeholder engagement 23 Material matters 24 Enterprise risk management 26 Financial performance 32 Chief financial officer's review 32 Segmental review 36 Corporate data and administration37 STAKEHOLDER FEEDBACK We welcome stakeholders' feedback on our reporting, particularly regarding our suite of reports. Feedback can be sent to investor. relations@suninternational.com or group. sustainability@suninternational.com 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report Capitals FC PC HC Financial Productive Human IC SC NC Intellectual Social and Natural relationship Strategic objectives People and culture SO1 Operational excellence SO2 SO3 Customer centricity Maximise shareholder SO4 value SO5 Environmental, social and governance (ESG) Key stakeholders Communities Employees Gambling boards Regulators and industry bodies Customers and guests Equity partners and debt funders Partners and suppliers Top 10 risks1 R 1 Weak economic conditions R 2 Utility supply and efficiencies R 3 Political and civil unrest R4 Relocation of casino licence in the Western Cape R5 Cyber threats and information security R6 Playtech implementation R7 Unsuccessful implementation of online strategy R8 Smoking legislation R9 Ongoing changes in casino licence conditions R10 Economic and other serious crimes 1 Top 10 risks as at 10 March 2023. Chairman Chief executive 31 March 2023 31 March 2023 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report may contain certain forward-looking statements, other than the statements of historical fact, which cannot be construed as reported financial results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein, as they have not been reviewed or reported on by the group's external auditors. Such statements may include predictions of or indicate future earnings, objectives, savings, events, trends or plans based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. As with any forward-looking statement, prediction or forecast, there are inherently unexpected events which could cause uncertainty and unexpected change which have not, and could not, be accounted for. Whereas the company has made every effort to accurately and reasonably ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information contained within this report, any forward-looking statements speak only as at the date that they are made. The actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or alter these or to release revisions after the date of publication of this report. STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CORPORATE DATA AND 2 ADMINISTRATION REPORTING SUITES AND REPORTING FRAMEWORKS ABOUT THIS REPORT Welcome to Sun International Limited's (Sun International) 2022 IAR. REPORTING SCOPE, STRUCTURE AND BOUNDARY The group's suite of reports is guided by various frameworks, as depicted below. Our IAR is primarily guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council's recommendations for integrated reporting (the Framework). Our AFS follow IFRS and are externally assured by Deloitte & Touche. Certain sustainability information is externally assured by IBIS Consulting (link to assurance statement). A detailed register of our King IVTM application of governance principles is available online. The group also embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encourage companies and individuals to take the necessary action to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Sun International reports in a holistic, transparent and integrated manner to assist our stakeholders to make informed decisions about our business. We aim to provide our stakeholders with a focused and balanced report that demonstrates our integrated thinking and our ability to create and preserve value, but also highlights the areas where we eroded value for the year under review. This report covers the financial period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and incorporates all Sun International's subsidiaries and operating units in the geographic locations where we operate - South Africa and Nigeria. The tourism and entertainment industry has rebounded as lockdowns at various alert levels were lifted in 2022. Our integrated thinking, regular stakeholder engagement, risk and opportunity identification, capital resource prioritisation and the ability to take decisive action continue to stand the group in good stead. Our strategic progress, driven through our business model, continues to position the group for growth opportunities and value creation over the short, medium and long term. This report is structured around our leadership overviews, operational overview, our strategic performance and outlook, our governance transparency and accountability, and our financial performance. The other suite of reports includes the group's and company's annual financial statements (AFS), statutory information as well as remuneration and our environmental, social and Our IAR's content covers the reporting period's most material matters and where applicable, content includes the period up to the report's finalisation on 31 March 2023. Sun International's material matters are topics that could substantively influence the assessment of providers of capital and other stakeholders regarding the group's ability to create, preserve and erode value over the short, medium and long term. The process of determining materiality, outlined in the materiality section of this report, involves reviewing and assessing our risks (strategic, financial, operational, ESG, reputational and regulatory), opportunities, the external environment, capital resources and stakeholder concerns. This process is dynamic and evolves annually to ensure our material matters remain relevant and enable the group to achieve its strategic objectives, vision and purpose. Our South African operations are the group's single biggest income contributor and gaming remains the group's primary income generator. Contribution to group income 3 13 https://corporate.suninternational.com/investors/investors-results-reports/ 2022 2022 ANNUAL STATUTORY GROUP AUDITED 2022 2022 REPORT CONSOLIDATED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG) for the year ended 31 December 2022 Group audited Environmental, social Integrated annual and governance Annual statutory consolidated financial report report (ESG) report statements International Framework International Framework IFRS Companies Act King IVTM JSE Listings Requirements (LR) JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance SDGs Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) AA1000AS governance (ESG) information. Chairman's message Page 3 Chief executive's review Page 5 Our strategy Page 7 Strategic objectives review Page 9 Operational reviews Page 12 Our business model Page 22 Income % per 23 segment/ category 61 11 1 14 Adjusted EBITDA contribution % by segment 74 Urban Casinos Resorts and Hotels Sun Slots SunBet INTEGRATED REPORTING PROCESS Report content is guided by the International Framework REPORT (January 2021) and several other reporting frameworks/codes (see CONTENT above), various management discussions, a review of board reports and minutes. All content is informed by the group's material matters, risks and opportunities as well as stakeholder feedback. Report integrity is provided throughout the reporting REPORT process by various executive and management oversight. INTEGRITY Our combined assurance model also supports the integrity of the information. Report approval is based on the group's robust governance REPORT framework, with the audit, remuneration, risk and social and APPROVAL ethics committees providing valuable oversight. The board, based on recommendations from the audit committee, approves the report. INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT COMBINED ASSURANCE MODEL Sun International's combined assurance strategy and framework ensures optimal, cost-efficient and integrated assurance coverage group-wide. Page 26 Our hybrid top-down and bottom- up approach, which aligns with the King IVTM outcomes, ensures adequate assurance on key business risks and processes. This model also enables an effective internal control environment and supports the integrity of information that management, the board and other stakeholders use in decision-making. 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CORPORATE DATA AND 3 ADMINISTRATION Chairman's Board of directors message Executive management Chief executive's review Our strategy Operational reviews CHAIRMAN'S MESSAGE SAM SITHOLE Chairman In my report last year, I indicated the sense of excitement on how well the group was positioned for the future. Despite the tough macro environment in 2022, the group has validated this assessment by delivering exceptional results for the year in all the key strategic areas of the business, leaving it well placed to become a consistent performer achieving superior returns for its stakeholders. There were several notable highlights during the year. The group achieved an exceptional financial performance, despite the limitations of international tourism and operating under Covid-19 restrictions for the first half of the year. Sun City's turnaround both at EBITDA and service levels was impressive and there was significant investment in upgrades and refurbishments as well as excellent progress on the Sun City Vacation Club expansion strategy. The investment in the group's online and sports betting business has yielded positive results as SunBet continues to grow rapidly in this fast-growing online gaming market, well ahead of its five-year strategic plan. SunBet's new top management has also provided a solid leadership foundation for us to keep growing. In an industry where core skills are scarce, the group has retained its skills base through external hires and internal promotions. We remain underpinned by a strong, cohesive and dynamic management team that will take the business forward. The business is right-sized and well positioned for growth, evidenced by our margin improvements and market share gain in all provinces. Enhancing our customer experience remains a key focus and good inroads were made during the year - evident in the material growth in our online market share (SunBet) and the positive feedback from the turnaround at Sun City, The Palace refurbishments included the addition of a spa and a complete makeover of the Salon Privé in the Sun City Hotel, with the Cascades upgrade commencing in 2023. Sun International's new chief marketing and sales officer has made positive headway in developing a new customer relationship management strategy, to boost our customer attraction and retention and enhance the customer experience. Good feedback was received from investors around our business model, having right-sized the group and strategically positioned the four business segments (Urban Casinos, Resorts and Hotels, Sun Slots and SunBet). Going forward, the group's focus will be on capital allocation and how to maximise shareholder value through growth and dividends. Some of our iconic properties celebrated milestones during the year - The Palace of the Lost City celebrated 30 years in November 2022, The Table Bay celebrated 25 years in May 2022, Flamingo and Meropa celebrated their 20th birthdays in March 2022 and Time Square celebrated five years in April 2022. The group's success is in large part due to having the right people in the right roles, including confidence in management's ability to execute Sun International's strategy. The board composition also enables its strategic focus and having the calibre and experience of Nigel Payne has significantly boosted the group's SunBet strategy. Credit must go to Anthony Leeming and his team, who worked tirelessly during the challenging 2020/2021 operating environment. Their decisive leadership and dedication have resulted in the group reaching new heights with a clear strategy and strong balance sheet and has made Sun International an exciting place to work. The board is satisfied that it continues to deliver on its strategy and that there are opportunities to optimise the group's portfolio to provide shareholder returns, through responsibly allocating capital. We acknowledge that the operating environment remains tough and there is a need for continued improvement, with no room for complacency. There will be a very disciplined approach towards our strategic choices and capital allocation decisions so that our stakeholders continue to enjoy superior returns. Being in the gaming industry, it is important to promote ethical and responsible gambling to avoid customers becoming over-indebted. Being ethical and responsible is part of our DNA and the board takes this ethos seriously. Sun International fully supports responsible gambling through the South African National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) by annually contributing to this programme and by promoting responsible gambling at all our gambling properties through various measures, including advertising, brochures, surveillance and security. All gaming employees receive responsible gambling training from the NRGP and we have also ensured this extends into the online space. Playtech, the new gaming system, will provide an integrated customer experience that will have tools embedded within to manage responsible gambling. The group's ESG journey predates 2016 and continues to evolve rapidly as ESG reporting frameworks and best practice reporting trends increase and place pressure on corporates to demonstrate how they are being good corporate citizens as opposed to greenwashing. For Sun International, doing business sustainably is a competitive business necessity and our ongoing commitment to sustainability ensures we maintain our operational and social licence to operate. We integrate our business decisions and operate in line with our ESG strategy, to create long-term shared value and ultimately create lasting memories for all key stakeholders. ESG has become a standalone strategic agenda for the board going forward, and we look forward to more traction in this area. To demonstrate our commitment to Sun International's ESG journey, we signed a R2.4 billion sustainability linked loan on 7 December 2022, the first in the South African hospitality sector. This loan aims to promote the achievement of key sustainability performance targets, to demonstrate Sun International's commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and further cementing our position as an ESG leader in the South African travel and leisure industry. We have set ambitious key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with our ENVIRO-AMBITION 2025 and enterprise and supplier development strategies, to address key environmental and social challenges within South Africa, including reducing airspace in landfills, securing electricity supply and local procurement, specifically to empower black women-owned businesses. To objectively measure our ESG progress, we take part in various surveys by local and international rating agencies such as the FTSE Russell, CDP Climate Change reporting, S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and IRAS Sustainability Data Transparency Index (SDTI). IRAS, an independent integrated reporting and assurance services company, compiles an SDTI for JSE listed companies that focuses on environmental, social and governance information reported on in companies' integrated annual reports. For the second consecutive year, Sun International was rated the best ESG reporting company in the travel and leisure industry and was placed 17th overall out of 270 companies reviewed. It is important that we have the right skills at board level to navigate the group, from a gaming and hospitality viewpoint as well as the business environment, which incorporates online and digitisation skills. As a board we pay tribute to Peter Bacon, who retired effective 31 March 2022, for his invaluable support and contribution during his tenure, particularly in the hospitality industry, a gap we are still looking to fill. Enrique Cibie retired effective 31 December 2022 as we exited our Latam investment, and we continue to engage with him on certain matters. Boitumelo Makgabo-Fiskerstrand retired from the board effective 10 May 2022. Both Enrique and Boitumelo were vital cogs of the Sun International board and added tremendous value during their tenure. We wish all three outgoing directors all the best in their new endeavours. Other skills gaps identified include general IT skills and going forward we will focus on identifying suitable candidates to fill these gaps. We welcomed Dawn Marole, who was appointed to the board effective 12 May 2022, and look forward to her invaluable contribution to the board. Thinking ahead, we continue to look for new growth opportunities in the online and sports betting space, which will afford the group an opportunity to diversify the business geographically through our online product sets. As always, we relentlessly focus on enhancing the customer experience by optimising our portfolio, delivering memorable experiences for our guests and providing attractive returns to our shareholders. Thank you to all our employees - the greatest assets of this group - who continue to show passion every day. To our management team, your stewardship remains exemplary and your decisive action has placed Sun International in a strong and exciting position, well poised for profitable growth. Thank you to our guests for returning to our properties and enjoying Sun International's hospitality and entertainment. Finally, to my fellow board members, thank you for your wisdom and unwavering support. I am confident in our collective ability to steer the group into the future. We remain optimistic about the group's future and confident in our ability to continue creating value and lasting memories for our guests and customers. SAM SITHOLE Chairman 31 March 2023 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP SUSTAINABLE VALUE CREATION FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CORPORATE DATA AND 4 ADMINISTRATION Chairman's Board of directors Chief executive's Our strategy message Executive management review BOARD OF DIRECTORS as at 31 December 2022 Committee Board member Title Qualifications Appointed memberships Experience Operational reviews EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT Title Qualifications Experience S (SAM) SITHOLE (50) GW (GRAHAM) DEMPSTER (67) AM (ANTHONY) LEEMING (53) (NORMAN)

experience executive de Chile), MBA (Stanford) Independent BCom, BCompt 2016 Chairman: • Finance and investing experience non- (Hons), CA(SA) • Treasury, debt capital markets and retirement funds executive Member: • Sound business experience Independent BCom (Hons), 2020 Chairman: • Finance and investing expertise including private non- CA(SA) equity executive Member: • Sound business and leadership experience • Auditing and risk management expertise Independent BCom (Accounting), 2022 Member: • Finance and investing non- MBA (North Eastern • Financial regulation executive University, Boston) • Sound business and leadership experience Non- BBusSc, PGDA 2019 Chairman: • Finance and investing expertise executive (UCT), CA(SA), • Capital allocation expertise MBA (London Member: • Sound business, investor relations and leadership Business School) experience Independent Economics and 2021 Member: • Global sport betting and alternate gaming expertise non- Accounting (Hons), • Sound business and leadership experience executive Executive MBA • Group finance, business development and IT ANTHONY Chief executive BCom, BAcc, CA(SA) • Gaming and hospitality LEEMING • Financial and corporate finance (53) • Governance and IT NORMAN Chief financial BCompt (Hons), CTA, • Corporate finance advisory and private equity BASTHDAW officer CA(SA), MCom, • External and internal audit (55) HDip (Company Law) • Financial management expertise GRAHAM Chief operating BCom, BCompt (Hons), • Strategic leadership WOOD officer: Resorts and CA(SA) • Commercial and operational expertise in the (53) Hospitality gaming, hospitality and tourism industry ANDREW Director: Corporate BA, LLB, FCIS, PGDip • Legal, secretarial, compliance, sustainability and JOHNSTON services and group (Environmental Law), corporate and remuneration governance (57) company secretary Certificate in Advanced • Corporate finance and investor relations Corporate Law and • Admitted attorney and certified ethics officer Securities Law VERNA Director: BProc, Certificate • Management of labour risk ROBSON Group human in Advanced • Human resources (51) resources Human Resources • Organisational restructure Management, • Management of B-BBEE compliance MBA Core MIKE Director: BCom, BCom (Hons), • Business finance WILSON Business support PGDA, CA(SA) • Business process optimisation (52) management • Project management • Shared service centre KHATI Director: BCom, BAcc, ACMA, • Financial management MOKHOBO Strategic projects CA(SA) • Forensic investigations (57) • New business development • Commercial project execution • Gaming and hospitality • Stakeholder management PRAGASEN Chief information BCom: Business • IT strategy PATHER officer Management • Information management and cyber security (47) • IT governance risk and compliance • Business continuity management • Project execution BOTLHALE Director: BCom, BCom(Hons), • Financial and corporate finance MADITSE SIML Finance CA(SA), MBA • Shared services (43) • Auditing and risk management expertise • Financial management • Commercial expertise HELEN Chief marketing and PR and Communications • Marketing and brand strategist STEWART sales officer Diploma (Wits), • Digital marketing (57) Business Coach, • Social media strategy Z (ZIMKHITHA) Independent BCom, HDipAcc, 2018 Chairman: • Expert in entrepreneurship and strategic insights ZATU MOLOI non- MSc Corporate • Strong financial and operational expertise (39) executive Finance, CA(SA) Member: • Consulting in commercial and business practices • Sound governance, business and leadership experience • Driving innovation in financial services International Coaching • CRM and loyalty expertise Federation (ICF), EDP • Business coach and mentor (Wits) MUXE Director: BAcc, CA(SA), CIA, MBA • External and internal audit MAMBANA Internal audit • Financial management (37) • Forensics • Corporate governance, risk and compliance Total collective skills matrix Strategy 11 (2021: 12) Finance 10 (2021: 9) Commercial Executive 9 (2021: 7) 3 (2021: 3) management Gaming and Community/ 3 (2021: 3) 2 (2021: 2) hospitality stakeholder Risk engagement 3 (2021: 2) International 2 (2021: 2) Policy 2 (2021: 1) COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP KEY: Social and ethics committee Nomination committee Audit committee Risk committee Remuneration committee Investment committee Executive committee 1 British • Diverse industry experience Please refer to the corporate website link for the detailed CVs of Sun International's general managers, who are all standing invitees: https://corporate.suninternational.com/about/general-management/ 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Integrated Annual Report Attachments Original Link

