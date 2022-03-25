Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sun International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUI   ZAE000097580

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SUI)
Sun International : Dealing in Securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Company Secretary

03/25/2022
Dealing in Securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Company Secretary

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1967/007528/06)
Share code: SUI
ISIN: ZAE000097580
LEI: 378900835F180983C60
("Sun International" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the requirements of paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders
are advised as follows:

The Sun International 2020 Conditional Share Plan ("CSP")

In terms of the rules of the CSP, senior executives who have earned an annual short-term incentive ("STI") are
entitled to invest in Sun International ordinary shares up to a maximum value of 25% of their annual allocation of
long-term share-based incentives ("LTIs"), as determined by the remuneration committee and approved by
shareholders.

These invested shares otherwise known as Open Market Shares (i.e., shares acquired for and on behalf of the
senior executives using the senior executive's post-tax proceeds from their annual STI) are held for and on behalf
of the senior executives for a period of three-years and STI Matching Shares equal to the number of Open Market
Shares invested in by the senior executives are awarded by the Company, for no consideration and settled to the
senior executives, likewise to be held for and on behalf of the senior executives for a period of three years as
restricted shares.

The STI Matching Shares will lapse and be forfeited, should the senior executives terminate their employment
before the completion of the three-year period other than in the event of death, ill-health, retirement or
retrenchment.

The following senior executives, after receiving clearance to deal in Sun International shares, elected on 24 March
2022 to invest in Open Market Shares (representing up to a maximum value of 25% of their annual allocation of
LTIs) and consequently, STI Matching Shares were awarded to them under the Rules of the CSP: -



 Executive       Designation                                    Open Market Shares          STI Matching Shares
                                                                          Acquired                      Awarded


                                                               Number    Value (R)         Number      Value (R)

 AM Leeming      Executive Director and CE                     74 588    1 940 996         74 588      1 940 996
 N Basthdaw      Executive Director and CFO                    28 771      748 705         28 771        748 705
 GI Wood         Prescribed Officer: COO: Hospitality          26 899      699 990         26 899        699 990
 VL Robson       Prescribed Officer: Head: Human Resources      1 153       30 004          1 153         30 004
 AG Johnston     Prescribed Officer: Company Secretary          1 153       30 004          1 153         30 004



The Open Market and STI Matching Shares were allocated to the senior executives at a price of R26.0229 being
the volume weighted average share price of the Company's shares between the period 15 - 18 March 2022, with
a high price of R26.30 per share and a low price of R24.40 per share. The STI Matching Share awards will be
received by the senior executives as plan participants for no consideration.


Sandton
25 March 2022


Sponsor to Sun International
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 25-03-2022 05:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Sun International Limited published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 15:16:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
