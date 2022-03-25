Sun International : Dealing in Securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Company Secretary

Dealing in Securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Company Secretary SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/007528/06) Share code: SUI ISIN: ZAE000097580 LEI: 378900835F180983C60 ("Sun International" or "the Company") DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, PRESCRIBED OFFICERS AND COMPANY SECRETARY In compliance with the requirements of paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised as follows: The Sun International 2020 Conditional Share Plan ("CSP") In terms of the rules of the CSP, senior executives who have earned an annual short-term incentive ("STI") are entitled to invest in Sun International ordinary shares up to a maximum value of 25% of their annual allocation of long-term share-based incentives ("LTIs"), as determined by the remuneration committee and approved by shareholders. These invested shares otherwise known as Open Market Shares (i.e., shares acquired for and on behalf of the senior executives using the senior executive's post-tax proceeds from their annual STI) are held for and on behalf of the senior executives for a period of three-years and STI Matching Shares equal to the number of Open Market Shares invested in by the senior executives are awarded by the Company, for no consideration and settled to the senior executives, likewise to be held for and on behalf of the senior executives for a period of three years as restricted shares. The STI Matching Shares will lapse and be forfeited, should the senior executives terminate their employment before the completion of the three-year period other than in the event of death, ill-health, retirement or retrenchment. The following senior executives, after receiving clearance to deal in Sun International shares, elected on 24 March 2022 to invest in Open Market Shares (representing up to a maximum value of 25% of their annual allocation of LTIs) and consequently, STI Matching Shares were awarded to them under the Rules of the CSP: - Executive Designation Open Market Shares STI Matching Shares Acquired Awarded Number Value (R) Number Value (R) AM Leeming Executive Director and CE 74 588 1 940 996 74 588 1 940 996 N Basthdaw Executive Director and CFO 28 771 748 705 28 771 748 705 GI Wood Prescribed Officer: COO: Hospitality 26 899 699 990 26 899 699 990 VL Robson Prescribed Officer: Head: Human Resources 1 153 30 004 1 153 30 004 AG Johnston Prescribed Officer: Company Secretary 1 153 30 004 1 153 30 004 The Open Market and STI Matching Shares were allocated to the senior executives at a price of R26.0229 being the volume weighted average share price of the Company's shares between the period 15 - 18 March 2022, with a high price of R26.30 per share and a low price of R24.40 per share. The STI Matching Share awards will be received by the senior executives as plan participants for no consideration. Sandton 25 March 2022 Sponsor to Sun International Investec Bank Limited Date: 25-03-2022 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.