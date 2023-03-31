Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Sun International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUI   ZAE000097580

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SUI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
41.64 ZAR   +1.81%
08:35aSun International : Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
08:35aSun International : 2022 Integrated Reporting Suite and Supporting Information
PU
03/29SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun International : Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG)

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

CONTENTS

About this report

About this report

2

SUSTAINABLE VALUE

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

SUPPORTING GOOD

ANNEXURE

CORPORATE DATA AND

CREATION

PERFORMANCE

PERFORMANCE

GOVERNANCE

JSE METRICS

ADMINISTRATION

REPORTING FOOTPRINT AND NAVIGATION

Sun International's environmental, social and governance (ESG) report is interactive. The user experience is aided by a navigation bar and interlinking of pages and information, both within the report and to other reports and external sources. Navigation is further aided by the icons below. All reports are also available online for viewing or downloading where the online report generator function further enhances the user experience.

1

Strategic leadership

3

Leadership message

3

Board of directors

4

Executive management

4

Sustainable value creation

5

Our presence and group structure

5

ESG reporting landscape

6

Navigation tools

Content

Previous page

Back

Next page

Page

Indicates where additional information can be found in this report

Indicates where additional information can be found on our website, www.suninternational.com

This report is best viewed in Adobe Acrobat for desktop, mobile or tablet*.

Click to download or update to the latest

ADOBE ACROBAT READER

  • Functionality may differ according to device and app version used.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report may contain certain forward- looking statements, other than the statements of historical fact, which cannot be construed as reported financial results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein, as they have not been reviewed or reported on by the group's external auditors. Such statements may include predictions of or indicate future

Business model

8

ESG strategy

9

ESG material topics

13

Stakeholder engagement

16

Social media

Sun International's top six SDGs

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram

earnings, objectives, savings, events, trends or plans based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. As with any forward-looking statement, prediction or forecast, there are inherently unexpected events which could cause uncertainty and unexpected change which have not, and could not, be accounted for.

Environmental performance

19

Social performance

23

People and culture

23

Health, safety and wellness

31

Socio-economic development

36

Enterprise and supplier development

41

Supporting good

45

governance

Corporate governance report

45

King IVTM application register

57

Social and ethics committee report

62

Independent assurance statement

65

Annexure

67

JSE metrics

Corporate data and

79

administration

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG)

Capitals

FC

PC

HC

Financial

Productive

Human

IC

SC

NC

Intellectual

Social and

Natural

relationship

Strategic objectives

SO1 People and culture

SO2 Operational excellence

SO3 Customer centricity

4 Maximise shareholder SO value

SO5

Environmental, social

and governance (ESG)

Key stakeholders

Communities

Employees

Gambling

boards

Regulators and industry bodies

Customers and guests

Equity partners

and debt funders

Partners and

suppliers

Top 10 risks1

R 1

Weak economic conditions

R 2

Utility supply and efficiencies

R 3

Political and civil unrest

R4

Relocation of casino licence

in the Western Cape

R5

Cyber threats and information

security

R6

Playtech implementation

R7

Unsuccessful implementation

of online strategy

R8

Smoking legislation

R9

Ongoing changes in casino

licence conditions

R10

Economic and other serious

crimes

1 Top 10 risks as at 10 March 2023.

Whereas the company has made every effort to accurately and reasonably ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information contained within this report, any forward-looking statements speak only as at the date that they are made. The actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or alter these or to release revisions after the date of publication of this report.

STAKEHOLDER

FEEDBACK

We welcome stakeholders' feedback on our reporting, particularly regarding our suite of reports. Feedback can be sent to investor. relations@suninternational.com or group. sustainability@suninternational.com

SUSTAINABLE VALUE

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

SUPPORTING GOOD

ANNEXURE

CORPORATE DATA AND

2

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

CREATION

PERFORMANCE

PERFORMANCE

GOVERNANCE

JSE METRICS

ADMINISTRATION

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Welcome to Sun International Limited's (Sun International) 2022 ESG report, which focuses primarily on the group's environmental, social and governance information.

REPORTING SCOPE, STRUCTURE AND BOUNDARY

REPORTING SUITES AND REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

Sun International reports in a holistic, transparent and integrated manner to assist our stakeholders to make informed decisions about our business. We aim to provide our stakeholders with a focused and balanced report that demonstrates our integrated thinking and our ability to create and preserve value, but also highlights the areas where we eroded value for the year under review. This report covers the financial period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and incorporates all Sun International's subsidiaries and operating units in the geographic locations where we operate - South Africa and Nigeria. For our reporting scope purposes, we have only detailed our South African operations' information in this report as Nigeria is not material to the scope. Our South African operations are the group's single biggest income contributor and gaming remains the group's primary income generator.

The tourism and entertainment industry has rebounded as lockdowns at various alert levels were lifted in 2022. Our integrated thinking, regular stakeholder engagement, risk and opportunity identification, capital resource prioritisation and the ability to take decisive action continue to stand the group in good stead. Our strategic progress, driven through our business model, continues to position the group for growth opportunities and value creation over the short, medium and long term.

This report is structured around our leadership message, value creation, ESG performance and our governance transparency and accountability. The other suite of reports includes the group's integrated annual report (IAR), annual financial statements (AFS), statutory information as well as remuneration information.

Leadership message

Page 3

ESG strategy

Page 9

Stakeholder engagement

Page 16

Environmental performance

Page 19

Social performance

Page 23

Supporting good governance

Page 45

Our ESG report content covers the reporting period's most material topics and where applicable, content includes the period up to the report's finalisation on 31 March 2023. Sun International's ESG material topics are matters that could substantively influence the assessment of providers of capital and other stakeholders regarding the group's ability to create, preserve and erode value over the short, medium and long term. The process of determining our ESG material topics is outlined in the ESG material topics section of this report. This process is dynamic and evolves annually to ensure our ESG material topics remain relevant, align with the group's risks and opportunities and enable the group to achieve its strategic objectives, vision and purpose.

Contribution to group income

3

13

Income %

per

23 segment/ category

61

11

1

14

Adjusted

EBITDA

contribution %

by segment

74

Urban Casinos

Resorts and Hotels

Sun Slots

SunBet

The group's suite of reports is guided by various frameworks, as depicted below. Our ESG report is guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as well as the JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance. Certain sustainability information is externally assured by IBIS Consulting (link to assurance statement). Our IAR is primarily guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council's recommendations for integrated reporting (the Framework). Our AFS follow IFRS and are externally assured by Deloitte & Touche.

A detailed register of our King IVTM application of governance principles is available online. The group also embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encourage companies and individuals to take the necessary action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

https://corporate.suninternational.com/investors/investors-results-reports/

2022

2022

ANNUAL STATUTORY

GROUP AUDITED

2022

2022

REPORT

CONSOLIDATED

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG)

for the year ended 31 December 2022

Group audited

Environmental, social

Integrated annual

and governance report

Annual statutory

consolidated

report

(ESG)

report

financial statements

International

Framework

IFRS

Companies Act

King IVTM

JSE Listings Requirements (LR)

JSE Sustainability

Disclosure Guidance

SDGs

GRI

AA1000AS

COMBINED ASSURANCE MODEL

Sun International's combined assurance strategy and framework ensures optimal, cost-efficient and integrated assurance coverage group-wide.

Read more https://corporate.suninternational.com/investors/investors-results-reports

Our hybrid top-down and bottom-up approach, which aligns with the King IVTM outcomes, ensures adequate assurance on key business risks and processes. This model also enables an effective internal control environment and supports the integrity of information that management, the board and other stakeholders use in decision-making.

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG)

Page 46

SUSTAINABLE VALUE

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

SUPPORTING GOOD

ANNEXURE

CORPORATE DATA AND

3

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

CREATION

PERFORMANCE

PERFORMANCE

GOVERNANCE

JSE METRICS

ADMINISTRATION

Leadership message

Board of directors

Executive management

LEADERSHIP MESSAGE

SAM SITHOLE

Chairman

As our ESG journey matures, we remain steadfast in our endeavours to being an ethical and proactive corporate citizen. This is demonstrated through our

environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities.

ANTHONY LEEMING

Chief executive

To demonstrate our commitment to Sun International's ESG journey, we signed a R2.4 billion sustainability linked loan, the first in the South African hospitality sector. This loan aims to promote the achievement of key sustainability performance indicators (KPIs), to demonstrate Sun International's commitment towards being a responsible corporate citizen and further cementing our position as an ESG leader in the South African travel and leisure industry. We have set ambitious KPIs that align with our ENVIRO-AMBITION 2025 and enterprise

and supplier development strategies, to address key environmental and social challenges faced within South Africa. These include reducing airspace in landfills, securing electricity supply and local procurement, specifically to empower black women-owned businesses.

We are also focused on reducing our group-wide environmental footprint and investing in green energy solutions to become a more energy-efficient and sustainable organisation. This has become even more important as South Africa's economy continues to struggle with muted growth projections and the business environment remains tough. The group is making good progress on long-term solutions like renewable energy, which will have a positive impact on the environment and will generate acceptable returns. For example, Boardwalk's reverse osmosis water solution was completed in 2022 and, pending the approval of a water use licence, will supply the hotel and casino with potable water.

We are creating shared value for the communities in which we operate, through preferential local procurement, socio-economic development (SED) and corporate social investment (CSI) in-kind programmes, recognising that these communities give us our social licence to operate and are integral to our long- term sustainability. In 2022, we invested R27.6 million and R5.3 million in SED and CSI in-kind donations respectively. As part of our Sharing the Sun campaign, where senior leadership grant wishes to employees who go above and beyond the call of duty, R2 million was allocated to grant certain employees' wishes. Over R4 billion was invested in preferential procurement as part of the group's commitment to creating opportunities for all suppliers, particularly broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) compliant small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as well as supporting economic upliftment in our supply chain.

As part of our ESG journey, which predates 2016, we remain abreast of global ESG developments, particularly in the ESG reporting landscape, where there has been a significant increase in the number of sustainability standards and frameworks globally. For our 2022 ESG report, we have embraced the JSE's Sustainability Disclosure Guidance that incorporates other key reporting standards and frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

To objectively measure our ESG progress, we take part in various surveys by local and international rating agencies such as the FTSE Russell, CDP Climate Change reporting, IRAS Sustainability Data Transparency Index (SDTI) and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. IRAS, for the second consecutive year, rated Sun International the best ESG reporting company in the travel and leisure industry and the 17th best company overall in ESG reporting, out of 270 assessed JSE listed companies.

Through our holistic ESG strategy, we continue to monitor and evaluate our contribution towards minimising our impact on the natural and social environments in which we operate, while ensuring sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders. ESG is also a key group strategic objective, and we include a dedicated session at the board strategy to discuss ESG as a strategic focus area.

Our ENVIRO-AMBITION2025 focuses on carbon emissions, water, electric energy and waste. It maps our journey towards being at the forefront of sustainable environmental management

in the hospitality sector and outlines our KPIs and mechanisms for realising our environmental ambition. This approach has clear KPIs, mechanisms and measurements for realising new environmental initiatives that mitigate the natural resource challenges the group and South Africa face. Our strategy also inherently considers the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Our people are the primary interface with our guests and customers and they are the custodians of memorable guest experiences. They are the heart of our business. Despite a challenging operating environment, the resilience and forbearance of our people have ensured that we remain a thriving business that continues to make memorable experiences for all of our guests. Our new Sun Stars reward, and recognition programme will shine a light on those who go above and beyond the call of duty. Further, Sun International's SunWay culture and employee value proposition (EVP) continues to embed the group's culture as well as attract and retain top- performing employees.

The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests continue to be a key focus area for the group and encouragingly there were no fatalities for the year under review.

The board remains committed to promoting an ethical culture from the top as well as actively engaging stakeholders. We embrace the governance pillars of integrity, responsibility, fairness, transparency, honesty and accountability for all stakeholders, which assist in preserving our long-term sustainability so we can create stakeholder value.

Our corporate governance approach, outcomes and framework are detailed in the group's corporate governance report on

Thank you to our employees, who continue to focus on enhancing the customer experience and delivering memorable experiences for our guests. We remain optimistic about the group's future.

SAM SITHOLE

ANTHONY LEEMING

Chairman

Chief executive

31 March 2023

31 March 2023

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG)

SUSTAINABLE VALUE

ENVIRONMENTAL

SOCIAL

SUPPORTING GOOD

ANNEXURE

CORPORATE DATA AND

4

STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP

CREATION

PERFORMANCE

PERFORMANCE

GOVERNANCE

JSE METRICS

ADMINISTRATION

Leadership message

Board of directors

Executive management

BOARD OF DIRECTORS as at 31 December 2022

Committee

Board member

Title

Qualifications

Appointed memberships Experience

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Title

Qualifications

Experience

S (SAM) SITHOLE (50)

GW (GRAHAM)

DEMPSTER (67)

AM (ANTHONY) LEEMING

(53)

  1. (NORMAN)
    BASTHDAW (55)
  1. (ENRIQUE)
    CIBIE (69)

CM (CAROLINE) HENRY

(56)

SN (SINDISIWE) MABASO-KOYANA (53)

MLD (DAWN)

MAROLE (62)

TR (TAPIWA)

NGARA (41)

NT (NIGEL)

PAYNE1 (63)

Non-

BAcc (Hons),

2018

Chairman:

• Finance and investment industries expertise

executive

CA(SA), ACA, CA(Z),

• Sound business and leadership experience

chairman

PLD (Harvard

Member:

Business School)

Advanced Diploma

in Banking (UJ)

Lead

BCom, CTA,

2017

Chairman:

• Banking and finance (local and international)

independent

CA(SA), AMP

• Sound business and leadership experience

non-

(Harvard)

Member:

executive

Chief

BCom, BAcc,

2013

Chairman:

• Gaming and hospitality

executive

CA(SA)

• Financial and corporate finance

Member:

• Governance and IT

Chief

BCompt (Hons),

2017

Member:

• Corporate finance advisory and private equity

financial

CTA, CA(SA),

• External and internal audit

officer

MCom, HDip

• Financial management expertise

(Company Law)

Independent

BA, CA (Pontificia

2014

Member:

• International gaming

non-

Universidad Católica

• Sound business experience

executive

de Chile),

MBA (Stanford)

Independent

BCom, BCompt

2016

Chairman:

• Finance and investing experience

non-

(Hons), CA(SA)

• Treasury, debt capital markets and retirement funds

executive

Member:

• Sound business experience

Independent

BCom (Hons),

2020

Chairman:

• Finance and investing expertise including private

non-

CA(SA)

equity

executive

Member:

• Sound business and leadership experience

• Auditing and risk management expertise

Independent

BCom (Accounting),

2022

Member:

• Finance and investing

non-

MBA (North Eastern

• Financial regulation

executive

University, Boston)

• Sound business and leadership experience

Non-

BBusSc, PGDA

2019

Chairman:

• Finance and investing expertise

executive

(UCT), CA(SA),

• Capital allocation expertise

MBA (London

Member:

• Sound business, investor relations and leadership

Business School)

experience

Independent

Economics and

2021

Member:

• Global sport betting and alternate gaming expertise

non-

Accounting (Hons),

• Sound business and leadership experience

executive

Executive MBA

• Group finance, business development and IT

ANTHONY

Chief executive

BCom, BAcc, CA(SA)

• Gaming and hospitality

LEEMING

• Financial and corporate finance

(53)

• Governance and IT

NORMAN

Chief financial

BCompt (Hons), CTA,

• Corporate finance advisory and private equity

BASTHDAW

officer

CA(SA), MCom,

• External and internal audit

(55)

HDip (Company Law)

• Financial management expertise

GRAHAM

Chief operating

BCom, BCompt (Hons),

• Strategic leadership

WOOD

officer: Resorts and

CA(SA)

• Commercial and operational expertise in the

(53)

Hospitality

gaming, hospitality and tourism industry

ANDREW

Director: Corporate

BA, LLB, FCIS, PGDip

• Legal, secretarial, compliance, sustainability and

JOHNSTON

services and group

(Environmental Law),

corporate and remuneration governance

(57)

company secretary

Certificate in Advanced

• Corporate finance and investor relations

Corporate Law and

• Admitted attorney and certified ethics officer

Securities Law

VERNA

Director:

BProc, Certificate

• Management of labour risk

ROBSON

Group human

in Advanced

• Human resources

(51)

resources

Human Resources

• Organisational restructure

Management,

• Management of B-BBEE compliance

MBA Core

MIKE

Director:

BCom, BCom (Hons),

• Business finance

WILSON

Business support

PGDA, CA(SA)

• Business process optimisation

(52)

management

• Project management

• Shared service centre

KHATI

Director:

BCom, BAcc, ACMA,

• Financial management

MOKHOBO

Strategic projects

CA(SA)

• Forensic investigations

(57)

• New business development

• Commercial project execution

• Gaming and hospitality

• Stakeholder management

PRAGASEN

Chief information

BCom: Business

• IT strategy

PATHER

officer

Management

• Information management and cyber security

(47)

• IT governance risk and compliance

• Business continuity management

• Project execution

BOTLHALE

Director:

BCom, BCom(Hons),

• Financial and corporate finance

MADITSE

SIML Finance

CA(SA), MBA

• Shared services

(43)

• Auditing and risk management expertise

• Financial management

• Commercial expertise

HELEN

Chief marketing and

PR and Communications

• Marketing and brand strategist

STEWART

sales officer

Diploma (Wits),

• Digital marketing

(57)

Business Coach,

• Social media strategy

Z (ZIMKHITHA)

Independent

BCom, HDipAcc,

2018

Chairman:

• Expert in entrepreneurship and strategic insights

ZATU MOLOI

non-

MSc Corporate

• Strong financial and operational expertise

(39)

executive

Finance, CA(SA)

Member:

• Consulting in commercial and business practices

• Sound governance, business and leadership experience

• Driving innovation in financial services

International Coaching

• CRM and loyalty expertise

Federation (ICF), EDP

• Business coach and mentor

(Wits)

MUXE

Director:

BAcc, CA(SA), CIA, MBA

• External and internal audit

MAMBANA

Internal audit

• Financial management

(37)

• Forensics

• Corporate governance, risk and compliance

Total collective skills matrix

Strategy

11

(2021:

12)

Finance

10

(2021: 9)

Commercial

Executive

9

(2021:

7)

3

(2021: 3)

management

Gaming and

Community/

3

(2021:

3)

2

(2021: 2)

hospitality

stakeholder

Risk

engagement

3

(2021:

2)

International

2

(2021: 2)

Policy

2

(2021:

1)

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP KEY:

Social and ethics committee Nomination committee Audit committee

Risk committee

Remuneration committee

Investment committee Executive committee

1 British

• Diverse industry experience

Please refer to the corporate website link for the detailed CVs of Sun International's general managers, who are all standing invitees: https://corporate.suninternational.com/about/general-management/

2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG)

Disclaimer

Sun International Limited published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
08:35aSun International : Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
PU
08:35aSun International : 2022 Integrated Reporting Suite and Supporting Information
PU
03/29SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/14Sun International : Results presentation for the year ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/13Sun International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/13South Africa's Sun International Posts Higher Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
03/13Sun International Limited Declares Final Gross Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 Dece..
CI
03/03South Africa's Sun International Forecasts Improved Profitability in FY22
MT
03/02Sun International Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 202..
CI
01/18Taipei Fubon Bank-Jih Sun Bank Merger Gets Regulatory Nod
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 812 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2021 263 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2021 7 640 M 427 M 427 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 267 M 574 M 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 12 345
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 41,64
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Michael Leeming Chief Executive Officer
Norman Basthdaw Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Sithole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pragasen Pather Chief Information Officer
Graham Wood Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED20.38%574
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC29.89%32 007
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.00%28 707
EVOLUTION AB35.30%28 571
SANDS CHINA LTD2.70%27 424
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED22.41%16 449
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer