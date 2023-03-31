Sun International : Environmental, Social, and Governance Report 03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT Send by mail :

2022 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG) STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CONTENTS About this report 2 SUSTAINABLE VALUE ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL SUPPORTING GOOD ANNEXURE CORPORATE DATA AND CREATION PERFORMANCE PERFORMANCE GOVERNANCE JSE METRICS ADMINISTRATION REPORTING FOOTPRINT AND NAVIGATION 1 Strategic leadership 3 Leadership message 3 Board of directors 4 Executive management 4 Sustainable value creation 5 Our presence and group structure 5 ESG reporting landscape 6 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report may contain certain forward- looking statements, other than the statements of historical fact, which cannot be construed as reported financial results. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein, as they have not been reviewed or reported on by the group's external auditors. Such statements may include predictions of or indicate future Business model 8 ESG strategy 9 ESG material topics 13 Stakeholder engagement 16 Social media Sun International's top six SDGs Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram earnings, objectives, savings, events, trends or plans based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. As with any forward-looking statement, prediction or forecast, there are inherently unexpected events which could cause uncertainty and unexpected change which have not, and could not, be accounted for. Environmental performance 19 Social performance 23 People and culture 23 Health, safety and wellness 31 Socio-economic development 36 Enterprise and supplier development 41 Supporting good 45 governance Corporate governance report 45 King IVTM application register 57 Social and ethics committee report 62 Independent assurance statement 65 Annexure 67 JSE metrics Corporate data and 79 administration 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG) Capitals FC PC HC Financial Productive Human IC SC NC Intellectual Social and Natural relationship Strategic objectives SO1 People and culture SO2 Operational excellence SO3 Customer centricity 4 Maximise shareholder SO value SO5 Environmental, social and governance (ESG) Key stakeholders Communities Employees Gambling boards Regulators and industry bodies Customers and guests Equity partners and debt funders Partners and suppliers Top 10 risks1 R 1 Weak economic conditions R 2 Utility supply and efficiencies R 3 Political and civil unrest R4 Relocation of casino licence in the Western Cape R5 Cyber threats and information security R6 Playtech implementation R7 Unsuccessful implementation of online strategy R8 Smoking legislation R9 Ongoing changes in casino licence conditions R10 Economic and other serious crimes 1 Top 10 risks as at 10 March 2023. STAKEHOLDER FEEDBACK We welcome stakeholders' feedback on our reporting, particularly regarding our suite of reports. Feedback can be sent to investor. relations@suninternational.com or group. sustainability@suninternational.com Feedback can be sent to investor. relations@suninternational.com or group. sustainability@suninternational.com SUSTAINABLE VALUE ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL SUPPORTING GOOD ANNEXURE CORPORATE DATA AND 2 STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CREATION PERFORMANCE PERFORMANCE GOVERNANCE JSE METRICS ADMINISTRATION ABOUT THIS REPORT Welcome to Sun International Limited's (Sun International) 2022 ESG report, which focuses primarily on the group's environmental, social and governance information. REPORTING SCOPE, STRUCTURE AND BOUNDARY REPORTING SUITES AND REPORTING FRAMEWORKS Sun International reports in a holistic, transparent and integrated manner to assist our stakeholders to make informed decisions about our business. We aim to provide our stakeholders with a focused and balanced report that demonstrates our integrated thinking and our ability to create and preserve value, but also highlights the areas where we eroded value for the year under review. This report covers the financial period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and incorporates all Sun International's subsidiaries and operating units in the geographic locations where we operate - South Africa and Nigeria. For our reporting scope purposes, we have only detailed our South African operations' information in this report as Nigeria is not material to the scope. Our South African operations are the group's single biggest income contributor and gaming remains the group's primary income generator. The tourism and entertainment industry has rebounded as lockdowns at various alert levels were lifted in 2022. Our integrated thinking, regular stakeholder engagement, risk and opportunity identification, capital resource prioritisation and the ability to take decisive action continue to stand the group in good stead. Our strategic progress, driven through our business model, continues to position the group for growth opportunities and value creation over the short, medium and long term. This report is structured around our leadership message, value creation, ESG performance and our governance transparency and accountability. The other suite of reports includes the group's integrated annual report (IAR), annual financial statements (AFS), statutory information as well as remuneration information. Leadership message Page 3 ESG strategy Page 9 Stakeholder engagement Page 16 Environmental performance Page 19 Social performance Page 23 Supporting good governance Page 45 Our ESG report content covers the reporting period's most material topics and where applicable, content includes the period up to the report's finalisation on 31 March 2023. Sun International's ESG material topics are matters that could substantively influence the assessment of providers of capital and other stakeholders regarding the group's ability to create, preserve and erode value over the short, medium and long term. The process of determining our ESG material topics is outlined in the ESG material topics section of this report. This process is dynamic and evolves annually to ensure our ESG material topics remain relevant, align with the group's risks and opportunities and enable the group to achieve its strategic objectives, vision and purpose. Contribution to group income 3 13 Income % per 23 segment/ category 61 11 1 14 Adjusted EBITDA contribution % by segment 74 Urban Casinos Resorts and Hotels Sun Slots SunBet The group's suite of reports is guided by various frameworks, as depicted below. Our ESG report is guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as well as the JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance. Certain sustainability information is externally assured by IBIS Consulting (link to assurance statement). Our IAR is primarily guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council's recommendations for integrated reporting (the Framework). Our AFS follow IFRS and are externally assured by Deloitte & Touche. A detailed register of our King IVTM application of governance principles is available online. The group also embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encourage companies and individuals to take the necessary action to achieve the SDGs by 2030. https://corporate.suninternational.com/investors/investors-results-reports/ 2022 2022 ANNUAL STATUTORY GROUP AUDITED 2022 2022 REPORT CONSOLIDATED ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG) for the year ended 31 December 2022 Group audited Environmental, social Integrated annual and governance report Annual statutory consolidated report (ESG) report financial statements International International Framework IFRS Companies Act King IVTM JSE Listings Requirements (LR) JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance SDGs GRI AA1000AS COMBINED ASSURANCE MODEL Sun International's combined assurance strategy and framework ensures optimal, cost-efficient and integrated assurance coverage group-wide. Read more https://corporate.suninternational.com/investors/investors-results-reports Our hybrid top-down and bottom-up approach, which aligns with the King IVTM outcomes, ensures adequate assurance on key business risks and processes. This model also enables an effective internal control environment and supports the integrity of information that management, the board and other stakeholders use in decision-making. 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG) Page 46 SUSTAINABLE VALUE ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL SUPPORTING GOOD ANNEXURE CORPORATE DATA AND 3 STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CREATION PERFORMANCE PERFORMANCE GOVERNANCE JSE METRICS ADMINISTRATION Leadership message Board of directors Executive management LEADERSHIP MESSAGE SAM SITHOLE Chairman As our ESG journey matures, we remain steadfast in our endeavours to being an ethical and proactive corporate citizen. This is demonstrated through our environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities. ANTHONY LEEMING Chief executive To demonstrate our commitment to Sun International's ESG journey, we signed a R2.4 billion sustainability linked loan, the first in the South African hospitality sector. This loan aims to promote the achievement of key sustainability performance indicators (KPIs), to demonstrate Sun International's commitment towards being a responsible corporate citizen and further cementing our position as an ESG leader in the South African travel and leisure industry. We have set ambitious KPIs that align with our ENVIRO-AMBITION 2025 and enterprise and supplier development strategies, to address key environmental and social challenges faced within South Africa. These include reducing airspace in landfills, securing electricity supply and local procurement, specifically to empower black women-owned businesses. We are also focused on reducing our group-wide environmental footprint and investing in green energy solutions to become a more energy-efficient and sustainable organisation. This has become even more important as South Africa's economy continues to struggle with muted growth projections and the business environment remains tough. The group is making good progress on long-term solutions like renewable energy, which will have a positive impact on the environment and will generate acceptable returns. For example, Boardwalk's reverse osmosis water solution was completed in 2022 and, pending the approval of a water use licence, will supply the hotel and casino with potable water. We are creating shared value for the communities in which we operate, through preferential local procurement, socio-economic development (SED) and corporate social investment (CSI) in-kind programmes, recognising that these communities give us our social licence to operate and are integral to our long- term sustainability. In 2022, we invested R27.6 million and R5.3 million in SED and CSI in-kind donations respectively. As part of our Sharing the Sun campaign, where senior leadership grant wishes to employees who go above and beyond the call of duty, R2 million was allocated to grant certain employees' wishes. Over R4 billion was invested in preferential procurement as part of the group's commitment to creating opportunities for all suppliers, particularly broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) compliant small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as well as supporting economic upliftment in our supply chain. As part of our ESG journey, which predates 2016, we remain abreast of global ESG developments, particularly in the ESG reporting landscape, where there has been a significant increase in the number of sustainability standards and frameworks globally. For our 2022 ESG report, we have embraced the JSE's Sustainability Disclosure Guidance that incorporates other key reporting standards and frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). To objectively measure our ESG progress, we take part in various surveys by local and international rating agencies such as the FTSE Russell, CDP Climate Change reporting, IRAS Sustainability Data Transparency Index (SDTI) and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. IRAS, for the second consecutive year, rated Sun International the best ESG reporting company in the travel and leisure industry and the 17th best company overall in ESG reporting, out of 270 assessed JSE listed companies. Through our holistic ESG strategy, we continue to monitor and evaluate our contribution towards minimising our impact on the natural and social environments in which we operate, while ensuring sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders. ESG is also a key group strategic objective, and we include a dedicated session at the board strategy to discuss ESG as a strategic focus area. Our ENVIRO-AMBITION2025 focuses on carbon emissions, water, electric energy and waste. It maps our journey towards being at the forefront of sustainable environmental management in the hospitality sector and outlines our KPIs and mechanisms for realising our environmental ambition. This approach has clear KPIs, mechanisms and measurements for realising new environmental initiatives that mitigate the natural resource challenges the group and South Africa face. Our strategy also inherently considers the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our people are the primary interface with our guests and customers and they are the custodians of memorable guest experiences. They are the heart of our business. Despite a challenging operating environment, the resilience and forbearance of our people have ensured that we remain a thriving business that continues to make memorable experiences for all of our guests. Our new Sun Stars reward, and recognition programme will shine a light on those who go above and beyond the call of duty. Further, Sun International's SunWay culture and employee value proposition (EVP) continues to embed the group's culture as well as attract and retain top- performing employees. The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests continue to be a key focus area for the group and encouragingly there were no fatalities for the year under review. The board remains committed to promoting an ethical culture from the top as well as actively engaging stakeholders. We embrace the governance pillars of integrity, responsibility, fairness, transparency, honesty and accountability for all stakeholders, which assist in preserving our long-term sustainability so we can create stakeholder value. Our corporate governance approach, outcomes and framework are detailed in the group's corporate governance report on Thank you to our employees, who continue to focus on enhancing the customer experience and delivering memorable experiences for our guests. We remain optimistic about the group's future. SAM SITHOLE ANTHONY LEEMING Chairman Chief executive 31 March 2023 31 March 2023 2022 SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG) SUSTAINABLE VALUE ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL SUPPORTING GOOD ANNEXURE CORPORATE DATA AND 4 STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP CREATION PERFORMANCE PERFORMANCE GOVERNANCE JSE METRICS ADMINISTRATION Leadership message Board of directors Executive management BOARD OF DIRECTORS as at 31 December 2022 Committee Board member Title Qualifications Appointed memberships Experience EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT Title Qualifications Experience S (SAM) SITHOLE (50) GW (GRAHAM) DEMPSTER (67) AM (ANTHONY) LEEMING (53) (NORMAN)

BASTHDAW (55) (ENRIQUE)

CIBIE (69) CM (CAROLINE) HENRY (56) SN (SINDISIWE) MABASO-KOYANA (53) MLD (DAWN) MAROLE (62) TR (TAPIWA) NGARA (41) NT (NIGEL) PAYNE1 (63) Non- BAcc (Hons), 2018 Chairman: • Finance and investment industries expertise executive CA(SA), ACA, CA(Z), • Sound business and leadership experience chairman PLD (Harvard Member: Business School) Advanced Diploma in Banking (UJ) Lead BCom, CTA, 2017 Chairman: • Banking and finance (local and international) independent CA(SA), AMP • Sound business and leadership experience non- (Harvard) Member: executive Chief BCom, BAcc, 2013 Chairman: • Gaming and hospitality executive CA(SA) • Financial and corporate finance Member: • Governance and IT Chief BCompt (Hons), 2017 Member: • Corporate finance advisory and private equity financial CTA, CA(SA), • External and internal audit officer MCom, HDip • Financial management expertise (Company Law) Independent BA, CA (Pontificia 2014 Member: • International gaming non- Universidad Católica • Sound business experience executive de Chile), MBA (Stanford) Independent BCom, BCompt 2016 Chairman: • Finance and investing experience non- (Hons), CA(SA) • Treasury, debt capital markets and retirement funds executive Member: • Sound business experience Independent BCom (Hons), 2020 Chairman: • Finance and investing expertise including private non- CA(SA) equity executive Member: • Sound business and leadership experience • Auditing and risk management expertise Independent BCom (Accounting), 2022 Member: • Finance and investing non- MBA (North Eastern • Financial regulation executive University, Boston) • Sound business and leadership experience Non- BBusSc, PGDA 2019 Chairman: • Finance and investing expertise executive (UCT), CA(SA), • Capital allocation expertise MBA (London Member: • Sound business, investor relations and leadership Business School) experience Independent Economics and 2021 Member: • Global sport betting and alternate gaming expertise non- Accounting (Hons), • Sound business and leadership experience executive Executive MBA • Group finance, business development and IT ANTHONY Chief executive BCom, BAcc, CA(SA) • Gaming and hospitality LEEMING • Financial and corporate finance (53) • Governance and IT NORMAN Chief financial BCompt (Hons), CTA, • Corporate finance advisory and private equity BASTHDAW officer CA(SA), MCom, • External and internal audit (55) HDip (Company Law) • Financial management expertise GRAHAM Chief operating BCom, BCompt (Hons), • Strategic leadership WOOD officer: Resorts and CA(SA) • Commercial and operational expertise in the (53) Hospitality gaming, hospitality and tourism industry ANDREW Director: Corporate BA, LLB, FCIS, PGDip • Legal, secretarial, compliance, sustainability and JOHNSTON services and group (Environmental Law), corporate and remuneration governance (57) company secretary Certificate in Advanced • Corporate finance and investor relations Corporate Law and • Admitted attorney and certified ethics officer Securities Law VERNA Director: BProc, Certificate • Management of labour risk ROBSON Group human in Advanced • Human resources (51) resources Human Resources • Organisational restructure Management, • Management of B-BBEE compliance MBA Core MIKE Director: BCom, BCom (Hons), • Business finance WILSON Business support PGDA, CA(SA) • Business process optimisation (52) management • Project management • Shared service centre KHATI Director: BCom, BAcc, ACMA, • Financial management MOKHOBO Strategic projects CA(SA) • Forensic investigations (57) • New business development • Commercial project execution • Gaming and hospitality • Stakeholder management PRAGASEN Chief information BCom: Business • IT strategy PATHER officer Management • Information management and cyber security (47) • IT governance risk and compliance • Business continuity management • Project execution BOTLHALE Director: BCom, BCom(Hons), • Financial and corporate finance MADITSE SIML Finance CA(SA), MBA • Shared services (43) • Auditing and risk management expertise • Financial management • Commercial expertise HELEN Chief marketing and PR and Communications • Marketing and brand strategist STEWART sales officer Diploma (Wits), • Digital marketing (57) Business Coach, • Social media strategy Z (ZIMKHITHA) Independent BCom, HDipAcc, 2018 Chairman: • Expert in entrepreneurship and strategic insights ZATU MOLOI non- MSc Corporate • Strong financial and operational expertise (39) executive Finance, CA(SA) Member: • Consulting in commercial and business practices • Sound governance, business and leadership experience • Driving innovation in financial services International Coaching • CRM and loyalty expertise Federation (ICF), EDP • Business coach and mentor (Wits) MUXE Director: BAcc, CA(SA), CIA, MBA • External and internal audit MAMBANA Internal audit • Financial management (37) • Forensics • Corporate governance, risk and compliance Total collective skills matrix Strategy 11 (2021: 12) Finance 10 (2021: 9) 