Sun International : Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
03/31/2023
2022
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT (ESG)
STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP
About this report
About this report
2
SUSTAINABLE VALUE
ENVIRONMENTAL
SOCIAL
SUPPORTING GOOD
ANNEXURE
CORPORATE DATA AND
CREATION
PERFORMANCE
PERFORMANCE
GOVERNANCE
JSE METRICS
ADMINISTRATION
1
Strategic leadership
3
Leadership message
3
Board of directors
4
Executive management
4
Sustainable value creation
5
Our presence and group structure
5
ESG reporting landscape
6
Environmental performance
19
Social performance
23
People and culture
23
Health, safety and wellness
31
Socio-economic development
36
Enterprise and supplier development
41
Supporting good
45
governance
Corporate governance report
45
King IVTM application register
57
Social and ethics committee report
62
Independent assurance statement
65
Annexure
67
JSE metrics
Corporate data and
79
administration
2022SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG)
Whereas the company has made every effort to accurately and reasonably ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information contained within this report, any forward-looking statements speak only as at the date that they are made. The actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or alter these or to release revisions after the date of publication of this report.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Welcome to Sun International Limited's (Sun International) 2022 ESG report, which focuses primarily on the group's environmental, social and governance information.
REPORTING SCOPE, STRUCTURE AND BOUNDARY
REPORTING SUITES AND REPORTING FRAMEWORKS
Sun International reports in a holistic, transparent and integrated manner to assist our stakeholders to make informed decisions about our business. We aim to provide our stakeholders with a focused and balanced report that demonstrates our integrated thinking and our ability to create and preserve value, but also highlights the areas where we eroded value for the year under review. This report covers the financial period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and incorporates all Sun International's subsidiaries and operating units in the geographic locations where we operate - South Africa and Nigeria. For our reporting scope purposes, we have only detailed our South African operations' information in this report as Nigeria is not material to the scope. Our South African operations are the group's single biggest income contributor and gaming remains the group's primary income generator.
This report is structured around our leadership message, value creation, ESG performance and our governance transparency and accountability. The other suite of reports includes the group's integrated annual report (IAR), annual financial statements (AFS), statutory information as well as remuneration information.
Our ESG report content covers the reporting period's most material topics and where applicable, content includes the period up to the report's finalisation on 31 March 2023. Sun International's ESG material topics are matters that could substantively influence the assessment of providers of capital and other stakeholders regarding the group's ability to create, preserve and erode value over the short, medium and long term. The process of determining our ESG material topics is outlined in the ESG material topics section of this report. This process is dynamic and evolves annually to ensure our ESG material topics remain relevant, align with the group's risks and opportunities and enable the group to achieve its strategic objectives, vision and purpose.

Contribution to group income

Income % per segment/category: Urban Casinos 61%, Resorts and Hotels 23%, Sun Slots 13%, SunBet 3%

Adjusted EBITDA contribution % by segment: Urban Casinos 74%, Resorts and Hotels 14%, Sun Slots 11%, SunBet 1%
The group's suite of reports is guided by various frameworks, as depicted below. Our ESG report is guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards as well as the JSE Sustainability Disclosure Guidance. Certain sustainability information is externally assured by IBIS Consulting. Our IAR is primarily guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation's Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council's recommendations for integrated reporting (the Framework). Our AFS follow IFRS and are externally assured by Deloitte & Touche.
A detailed register of our King IVTM application of governance principles is available online. The group also embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encourage companies and individuals to take the necessary action to achieve the SDGs by 2030.
Our hybrid top-down and bottom-up approach, which aligns with the King IVTM outcomes, ensures adequate assurance on key business risks and processes. This model also enables an effective internal control environment and supports the integrity of information that management, the board and other stakeholders use in decision-making.
Leadership message
Board of directors
Executive management
LEADERSHIP MESSAGE
SAM SITHOLE
Chairman
As our ESG journey matures, we remain steadfast in our endeavours to being an ethical and proactive corporate citizen. This is demonstrated through our
environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities.
ANTHONY LEEMING
Chief executive
To demonstrate our commitment to Sun International's ESG journey, we signed a R2.4 billion sustainability linked loan, the first in the South African hospitality sector. This loan aims to promote the achievement of key sustainability performance indicators (KPIs), to demonstrate Sun International's commitment towards being a responsible corporate citizen and further cementing our position as an ESG leader in the South African travel and leisure industry. We have set ambitious KPIs that align with our ENVIRO-AMBITION 2025 and enterprise
and supplier development strategies, to address key environmental and social challenges faced within South Africa. These include reducing airspace in landfills, securing electricity supply and local procurement, specifically to empower black women-owned businesses.
We are also focused on reducing our group-wide environmental footprint and investing in green energy solutions to become a more energy-efficient and sustainable organisation. This has become even more important as South Africa's economy continues to struggle with muted growth projections and the business environment remains tough. The group is making good progress on long-term solutions like renewable energy, which will have a positive impact on the environment and will generate acceptable returns. For example, Boardwalk's reverse osmosis water solution was completed in 2022 and, pending the approval of a water use licence, will supply the hotel and casino with potable water.
We are creating shared value for the communities in which we operate, through preferential local procurement, socio-economic development (SED) and corporate social investment (CSI) in-kind programmes, recognising that these communities give us our social licence to operate and are integral to our long- term sustainability. In 2022, we invested R27.6 million and R5.3 million in SED and CSI in-kind donations respectively. As part of our Sharing the Sun campaign, where senior leadership grant wishes to employees who go above and beyond the call of duty, R2 million was allocated to grant certain employees' wishes. Over R4 billion was invested in preferential procurement as part of the group's commitment to creating opportunities for all suppliers, particularly broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) compliant small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as well as supporting economic upliftment in our supply chain.
As part of our ESG journey, which predates 2016, we remain abreast of global ESG developments, particularly in the ESG reporting landscape, where there has been a significant increase in the number of sustainability standards and frameworks globally. For our 2022 ESG report, we have embraced the JSE's Sustainability Disclosure Guidance that incorporates other key reporting standards and frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
To objectively measure our ESG progress, we take part in various surveys by local and international rating agencies such as the FTSE Russell, CDP Climate Change reporting, IRAS Sustainability Data Transparency Index (SDTI) and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. IRAS, for the second consecutive year, rated Sun International the best ESG reporting company in the travel and leisure industry and the 17th best company overall in ESG reporting, out of 270 assessed JSE listed companies.
Through our holistic ESG strategy, we continue to monitor and evaluate our contribution towards minimising our impact on the natural and social environments in which we operate, while ensuring sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders. ESG is also a key group strategic objective, and we include a dedicated session at the board strategy to discuss ESG as a strategic focus area.
OurENVIRO-AMBITION2025 focuses on carbon emissions, water, electric energy and waste. It maps our journey towards being at the forefront of sustainable environmental management
in the hospitality sector and outlines our KPIs and mechanisms for realising our environmental ambition. This approach has clear KPIs, mechanisms and measurements for realising new environmental initiatives that mitigate the natural resource challenges the group and South Africa face. Our strategy also inherently considers the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Our people are the primary interface with our guests and customers and they are the custodians of memorable guest experiences. They are the heart of our business. Despite a challenging operating environment, the resilience and forbearance of our people have ensured that we remain a thriving business that continues to make memorable experiences for all of our guests. Our new Sun Stars reward, and recognition programme will shine a light on those who go above and beyond the call of duty. Further, Sun International's SunWay culture and employee value proposition (EVP) continues to embed the group's culture as well as attract and retain top- performing employees.
The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and guests continue to be a key focus area for the group and encouragingly there were no fatalities for the year under review.
The board remains committed to promoting an ethical culture from the top as well as actively engaging stakeholders. We embrace the governance pillars of integrity, responsibility, fairness, transparency, honesty and accountability for all stakeholders, which assist in preserving our long-term sustainability so we can create stakeholder value.
Our corporate governance approach, outcomes and framework are detailed in the group's corporate governance report on
Thank you to our employees, who continue to focus on enhancing the customer experience and delivering memorable experiences for our guests. We remain optimistic about the group's future.
SAM SITHOLE
ANTHONY LEEMING
Chairman
Chief executive
31 March 2023
31 March 2023
2022SUN INTERNATIONAL Environmental, social and governance report (ESG)
Leadership message
Board of directors
Executive management
BOARD OF DIRECTORS as at 31 December 2022
Committee
Board member
Title
Qualifications
Appointed memberships Experience
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
Title
Qualifications
Experience
S (SAM) SITHOLE (50)
GW (GRAHAM)
DEMPSTER (67)
AM (ANTHONY) LEEMING
(53)
(NORMAN)
BASTHDAW (55)
(ENRIQUE)
CIBIE (69)
CM (CAROLINE) HENRY
(56)
SN (SINDISIWE) MABASO-KOYANA (53)
MLD (DAWN)
MAROLE (62)
TR (TAPIWA)
NGARA (41)
NT (NIGEL)
PAYNE1 (63)
Non-
BAcc (Hons),
2018
Chairman:
• Finance and investment industries expertise
executive
CA(SA), ACA, CA(Z),
• Sound business and leadership experience
chairman
PLD (Harvard
Member:
Business School)
Advanced Diploma
in Banking (UJ)
Lead
BCom, CTA,
2017
Chairman:
• Banking and finance (local and international)
independent
CA(SA), AMP
• Sound business and leadership experience
non-
(Harvard)
Member:
executive
Chief
BCom, BAcc,
2013
Chairman:
• Gaming and hospitality
executive
CA(SA)
• Financial and corporate finance
Member:
• Governance and IT
Chief
BCompt (Hons),
2017
Member:
• Corporate finance advisory and private equity
financial
CTA, CA(SA),
• External and internal audit
officer
MCom, HDip
• Financial management expertise
(Company Law)
Independent
BA, CA (Pontificia
2014
Member:
• International gaming
non-
Universidad Católica
• Sound business experience
executive
de Chile),
MBA (Stanford)
Independent
BCom, BCompt
2016
Chairman:
• Finance and investing experience
non-
(Hons), CA(SA)
• Treasury, debt capital markets and retirement funds
executive
Member:
• Sound business experience
Independent
BCom (Hons),
2020
Chairman:
• Finance and investing expertise including private
non-
CA(SA)
equity
executive
Member:
• Sound business and leadership experience
• Auditing and risk management expertise
Independent
BCom (Accounting),
2022
Member:
• Finance and investing
non-
MBA (North Eastern
• Financial regulation
executive
University, Boston)
• Sound business and leadership experience
Non-
BBusSc, PGDA
2019
Chairman:
• Finance and investing expertise
executive
(UCT), CA(SA),
• Capital allocation expertise
MBA (London
Member:
• Sound business, investor relations and leadership
Business School)
experience
Independent
Economics and
2021
Member:
• Global sport betting and alternate gaming expertise
non-
Accounting (Hons),
• Sound business and leadership experience
executive
Executive MBA
• Group finance, business development and IT
ANTHONY
Chief executive
BCom, BAcc, CA(SA)
• Gaming and hospitality
LEEMING
• Financial and corporate finance
(53)
• Governance and IT
NORMAN
Chief financial
BCompt (Hons), CTA,
• Corporate finance advisory and private equity
BASTHDAW
officer
CA(SA), MCom,
• External and internal audit
(55)
HDip (Company Law)
• Financial management expertise
GRAHAM
Chief operating
BCom, BCompt (Hons),
• Strategic leadership
WOOD
officer: Resorts and
CA(SA)
• Commercial and operational expertise in the
(53)
Hospitality
gaming, hospitality and tourism industry
ANDREW
Director: Corporate
BA, LLB, FCIS, PGDip
• Legal, secretarial, compliance, sustainability and
JOHNSTON
services and group
(Environmental Law),
corporate and remuneration governance
(57)
company secretary
Certificate in Advanced
• Corporate finance and investor relations
Corporate Law and
• Admitted attorney and certified ethics officer
Securities Law
VERNA
Director:
BProc, Certificate
• Management of labour risk
ROBSON
Group human
in Advanced
• Human resources
(51)
resources
Human Resources
• Organisational restructure
Management,
• Management of B-BBEE compliance
MBA Core
MIKE
Director:
BCom, BCom (Hons),
• Business finance
WILSON
Business support
PGDA, CA(SA)
• Business process optimisation
(52)
management
• Project management
• Shared service centre
KHATI
Director:
BCom, BAcc, ACMA,
• Financial management
MOKHOBO
Strategic projects
CA(SA)
• Forensic investigations
(57)
• New business development
• Commercial project execution
• Gaming and hospitality
• Stakeholder management
PRAGASEN
Chief information
BCom: Business
• IT strategy
PATHER
officer
Management
• Information management and cyber security
(47)
• IT governance risk and compliance
• Business continuity management
• Project execution
BOTLHALE
Director:
BCom, BCom(Hons),
• Financial and corporate finance
MADITSE
SIML Finance
CA(SA), MBA
• Shared services
(43)
• Auditing and risk management expertise
• Financial management
• Commercial expertise
HELEN
Chief marketing and
PR and Communications
• Marketing and brand strategist
STEWART
sales officer
Diploma (Wits),
• Digital marketing
(57)
Business Coach,
• Social media strategy
Z (ZIMKHITHA)
Independent
BCom, HDipAcc,
2018
Chairman:
• Expert in entrepreneurship and strategic insights
ZATU MOLOI
non-
MSc Corporate
• Strong financial and operational expertise
(39)
executive
Finance, CA(SA)
Member:
• Consulting in commercial and business practices
• Sound governance, business and leadership experience
• Driving innovation in financial services
International Coaching
• CRM and loyalty expertise
Federation (ICF), EDP
• Business coach and mentor
(Wits)
MUXE
Director:
BAcc, CA(SA), CIA, MBA
• External and internal audit
MAMBANA
Internal audit
• Financial management
(37)
• Forensics
• Corporate governance, risk and compliance
Total collective skills matrix
Strategy
11
(2021:
12)
Finance
10
(2021: 9)
Commercial
Executive
9
(2021:
7)
3
(2021: 3)
management
Gaming and
Community/
3
(2021:
3)
2
(2021: 2)
hospitality
stakeholder
Risk
engagement
3
(2021:
2)
International
2
(2021: 2)
Policy
2
(2021:
1)
COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP KEY:
Social and ethics committee Nomination committee Audit committee
Sun International Limited published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:32 UTC.