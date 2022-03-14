Sun International : For the year ended 31 December 2021, Audited Summary Group Financial Results Announcement

• Gaming income, making up 85% of group income, proved resilient and rebounded strongly

Focused on South African market for

• Defended and grew market share for most key domestic urban casinos

gaming and casino post exit from Latam

• Sun Slots income recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels and is trending upwards

• SunBet rapidly growing gross gaming income with premium sports and online betting offering

Improved margins for the gaming and casino