    SUI   ZAE000097580

SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SUI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun International : For the year ended 31 December 2021, Audited Summary Group Financial Results Announcement

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
2021 AUDITED SUMMARY GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS

for the year ended 31 December 2021

CONTENTS

01

Strategic focus and key highlights

02

Operational review

03

Financial review

04

Outlook and strategic focus

05

Supplementary information

Sun City - The Cascades

1

The Table Bay Hotel

01

Strategic focus and key highlights

2

01

Strategic focus and key highlights

DELIVERING AGAINST OUR STRATEGY

Refocused portfolio

Operational and customer excellence

Strengthened balance sheet

Focused on South African market for

Gaming income, making up 85% of group income, proved resilient and rebounded strongly

gaming and casino post exit from Latam

Defended and grew market share for most key domestic urban casinos

Capturing exceptional growth

Sun Slots income recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels and is trending upwards

in alternate gaming

SunBet rapidly growing gross gaming income with premium sports and online betting offering

Improved margins for the gaming and casino

Delivered 30.4% growth in adjusted EBITDA from casino operations while trading under restrictions

business

Targeting mid-to-upper 30% adjusted EBITDA margin for urban casinos

Enhancing customer experience

Integration of Playtech Neon system and MVG will allow seamless land-based and online interaction

through unique omni-channel offering

Reduced costs and enhanced customer experience at our strategic resorts and hotels

Improving cash generation capacity

Long-term strategy to acquire minority interests at attractive multiples

Optimise tax structures and cash flow efficiency for the group

Disciplined capital allocation

Capacity for further deleveraging and discipline capital allocation towards high return opportunities

Focused on re-instating dividends over the short- to medium-term

3

01

Strategic focus and key highlights

CONTINUING

GROUP INCOME

R7.8 billion

29%

TOTAL ANNUALISED

SUSTAINABLE COST SAVINGS

R650 million*

Imply an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement on 2019 from 28% to 34%

STRONG CASINO

INCOME RECOVERY

Casino income

22%

Sun Time Square

CONTINUING GROUP

ADJUSTED EBITDA

R1.7 million

80%

Excludes insurance receipts of R522m

TOTAL GROUP DEBT

(excluding lease liabilities)

R7.1 billion

R541 million

South African debt down with R574 million to R6.4 billion

SUN SLOTS CONTINUED

TO SHOW GROWTH

Gaming income

40%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%

BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE CLAIM

R522 million

AVAILABLE

LIQUIDITY

R2.2 billion

Optimised the balance sheet

GROWTH IN SUNBET ACTIVE PLAYERS AND PRODUCT OFFERING

Gaming income

33%

Active players up 41%

* Cost savings comprises savings on employee costs of R350 million, renegotiated contracts of R102 million, events of R10 million, marketing costs of R55 million, IT costs of R11 million and general costs of R122 million

4

All comparisons are to 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sun International Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 6 089 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2020 -1 829 M -122 M -122 M
Net Debt 2020 8 085 M 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 861 M 390 M 390 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 12 345
Free-Float -
Chart SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Michael Leeming Chief Executive Officer
Norman Basthdaw Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Sithole Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pragasen Pather Chief Information Officer
Andrew G. Johnston Group Secretary, Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-17.40%390
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.61%22 853
EVOLUTION AB-22.16%21 977
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-23.89%20 527
SANDS CHINA LTD-3.08%18 198
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-20.31%17 033