Sun International : For the year ended 31 December 2021, Audited Summary Group Financial Results Announcement

2021 AUDITED SUMMARY GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS
for the year ended 31 December 2021
CONTENTS
Strategic focus and key highlights
Operational review
Financial review
Outlook and strategic focus
Supplementary information
Sun City - The Cascades
The Table Bay Hotel
Strategic focus and key highlights
Strategic focus and key highlights
DELIVERING AGAINST OUR STRATEGY
Refocused portfolio
Operational and customer excellence
Strengthened balance sheet
Focused on South African market for
• Gaming income, making up 85% of group income, proved resilient and rebounded strongly
gaming and casino post exit from Latam
• Defended and grew market share for most key domestic urban casinos
Capturing exceptional growth
• Sun Slots income recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels and is trending upwards
in alternate gaming
• SunBet rapidly growing gross gaming income with premium sports and online betting offering
Improved margins for the gaming and casino
• Delivered 30.4% growth in adjusted EBITDA from casino operations while trading under restrictions
business
• Targeting mid-to-upper 30% adjusted EBITDA margin for urban casinos
Enhancing customer experience
• Integration of Playtech Neon system and MVG will allow seamless land-based and online interaction
through unique omni-channel offering
• Reduced costs and enhanced customer experience at our strategic resorts and hotels
Improving cash generation capacity
• Long-term strategy to acquire minority interests at attractive multiples
• Optimise tax structures and cash flow efficiency for the group
Disciplined capital allocation
• Capacity for further deleveraging and discipline capital allocation towards high return opportunities
• Focused on re-instating dividends over the short- to medium-term
Strategic focus and key highlights
CONTINUING
GROUP INCOME
R7.8 billion
29%
TOTAL ANNUALISED
SUSTAINABLE COST SAVINGS
R650 million*
Imply an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement on 2019 from 28% to 34%
STRONG CASINO
INCOME RECOVERY
Casino income
22%
Sun Time Square
CONTINUING GROUP
ADJUSTED EBITDA
R1.7 million
80%
Excludes insurance receipts of R522m
TOTAL GROUP DEBT
(excluding lease liabilities)
R7.1 billion
R541 million
South African debt down with R574 million to R6.4 billion
SUN SLOTS CONTINUED
TO SHOW GROWTH
Gaming income
40%
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%
BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE CLAIM
R522 million
AVAILABLE
LIQUIDITY
R2.2 billion
Optimised the balance sheet
GROWTH IN SUNBET ACTIVE PLAYERS AND PRODUCT OFFERING
Gaming income
33%
Active players up 41%
* Cost savings comprises savings on employee costs of R350 million, renegotiated contracts of R102 million, events of R10 million, marketing costs of R55 million, IT costs of R11 million and general costs of R122 million
All comparisons are to 2020
