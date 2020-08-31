Log in
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/28
12.5 ZAR   +2.46%
08/31/2020

Sun International Media Release

SUN INTERNATIONAL TAKES SIGNIFICANT ACTION TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 IMPACT

  • Successful R1.2 billion rights offer
  • Disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million
  • Section 189 process underway
  • Significant reduction in costs of over R500 million per year

[Johannesburg, 31 August, 2020] Sun International interim results for the six months to June 31 today reflect the significant impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the group with all operations in lockdown from late March 2020 to 30 June 2020. In the face of pervasive challenges, Sun International has responded proactively to protect its business in the short term and position the group for sustainable recovery post the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said the COVID-19 crisis and extended lockdowns imposed in all markets where the group operates had tested its resilience to the limit.

"We've had to make some painful decisions, but I'm extremely proud of the speed and effectiveness of our response, which has put the group on a sound footing as we push ahead now that lockdown restrictions have been significantly eased in South Africa.

"Before the lockdown took effect in March, our ongoing efforts to manage costs, implement efficiencies and improve the customer experience were bearing fruit, with the group achieving growth in revenue, EBITDA and the EBITDA margin. Debt was well under control, with the benefits of deleveraging reflecting strongly in the financial results.

"This strong position has helped us to ride out the COVID-19 storm while improving operational efficiencies and articulating plans to restructure certain parts of the business," Leeming said.

The group responded quickly to the Covid crisis and took decisive action to address short-term liquidity risks, including up to a 60% reduction in payroll costs across the group, deferring all capital investment other than critical spend, reducing operating costs and negotiating with service providers and suppliers for either a waiver, reduction or deferment of payments.

The group also announced the closure of Naledi Casino and Carousel Casino and accelerated the disposal of non-core assets.

A successful rights offer raised R1.2 billion to assist with liquidity during the pandemic and subsequent recovery.

Post-lockdown operational plans, including detailed safety protocols for staff and customers, were finalised in advance of reopening and the South African casino operations were able to commence trading with effect from 1 July 2020, subject to strict operational protocols being in place and limitations on the number of guests.

Most of the group's bars and restaurants in the casinos that were permitted to re-open have remained closed due to limited demand and the various restrictions on the sale and distribution of alcohol. Given the restrictions on inter-provincial travel up until 18 August 2020, the Sun City casino has also remained closed. The initial impact of the curfew was an immediate drop off in gaming revenue, which gradually improved towards the end of July and has continued to improve in August.

"With the recent announcement of the move to Level 2, which will allow inter-provincial travel to resume, we will be opening Sun City in September 2020. The Table Bay and The Maslow Sandton will however remain closed until there is sufficient demand to justify their reopening," said Leeming.

"In Chile, we are hopeful that most of the group's operations will reopen in the near term. However, it remains unclear as to when our operations in Peru and Argentina will be allowed to re-open."

The extremely challenging trading conditions resulting from Covid-19 placed significant pressure on the performance of the group. Consolidated income declined by 56% from R8.5 billion to R3.7 billion, and EBITDA reduced by 96% from R2.1 billion to R79 million. Group adjusted headline earnings declined from R172 million to a loss of R885 million, with an adjusted headline earnings per share loss of 702 cents per share.

The group took the difficult decision to exit its investment in Sun Dreams with the announcement of the disposal of its 65% interest to its partner in the company. The disposal will realise $160 million with the proceeds to be used to settle the group's debt in Chile and South Africa.

Leeming said the closure of the group's operations during lockdown had provided an opportunity to undertake an in-depth review of processes, operating structures, systems and guest offering and experience. This review resulted in the identification of costs savings in outsource and service provider contracts, IT systems and other general costs of over R250 million.

While the group chose to continue paying salaries, although at significantly reduced levels, throughout the lockdown, it is currently undertaking a Section 189A retrenchment exercise. The proposed retrenchment would potentially impact approximately 2 300 employees in South Africa, with an estimated TCOE of R280 million. This proposed retrenchment exercise in particular impacts Sun City, Maslow Sandton, Boardwalk, The Table Bay and Wild Coast.

"The Covid-19 pandemic required us to undertake a deeper review as we anticipate that it will take some time for our properties, in particular our hotels and resorts, to recover," said Leeming.

In Chile, Sun International has commenced a voluntary retrenchment process involving approximately 1 000 people, with 451 employees to date accepting. This reduction will enable the business to control costs during the recovery period.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the gaming and hospitality sector particularly hard and forced us to make some tough choices to protect the business and to as far as possible limit the impact on employment, " said Leeming. "While we anticipate the recovery will take time, we have placed the group on a firm footing for the future, realising operational and cost efficiencies and improving the guest experience that will position the group for growth when the outlook improves."

ENDS

suninternational.com

