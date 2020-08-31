Sun International Media Release

SUN INTERNATIONAL TAKES SIGNIFICANT ACTION TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 IMPACT

Successful R1.2 billion rights offer

Disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million

Section 189 process underway

Significant reduction in costs of over R500 million per year

[Johannesburg, 31 August, 2020] Sun International interim results for the six months to June 31 today reflect the significant impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the group with all operations in lockdown from late March 2020 to 30 June 2020. In the face of pervasive challenges, Sun International has responded proactively to protect its business in the short term and position the group for sustainable recovery post the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said the COVID-19 crisis and extended lockdowns imposed in all markets where the group operates had tested its resilience to the limit.

"We've had to make some painful decisions, but I'm extremely proud of the speed and effectiveness of our response, which has put the group on a sound footing as we push ahead now that lockdown restrictions have been significantly eased in South Africa.

"Before the lockdown took effect in March, our ongoing efforts to manage costs, implement efficiencies and improve the customer experience were bearing fruit, with the group achieving growth in revenue, EBITDA and the EBITDA margin. Debt was well under control, with the benefits of deleveraging reflecting strongly in the financial results.

"This strong position has helped us to ride out the COVID-19 storm while improving operational efficiencies and articulating plans to restructure certain parts of the business," Leeming said.

The group responded quickly to the Covid crisis and took decisive action to address short-term liquidity risks, including up to a 60% reduction in payroll costs across the group, deferring all capital investment other than critical spend, reducing operating costs and negotiating with service providers and suppliers for either a waiver, reduction or deferment of payments.

The group also announced the closure of Naledi Casino and Carousel Casino and accelerated the disposal of non-core assets.

A successful rights offer raised R1.2 billion to assist with liquidity during the pandemic and subsequent recovery.

Post-lockdown operational plans, including detailed safety protocols for staff and customers, were finalised in advance of reopening and the South African casino operations were able to commence trading with effect from 1 July 2020, subject to strict operational protocols being in place and limitations on the number of guests.