Sun Kissed's Hakuna and Endocanna Health Sign Major Synergistic Product Distribution Agreement

Endocanna Health has developed a revolutionary consumer cannabinoid DNA test, EndoDNA, which tests an individual's DNA to make selecting and using CBD personalized. The test and report provide users with scientifically-based suggestions for proper dosing, possible side effects, potential for drug-to-drug interactions, and access to CBD product options that are genetically aligned to their DNA through their online product marketplace.

Hakuna will now be an official distributing partner of the EndoDNA test kit to support their customers with access to personalized CBD solutions. Additionally, Endocanna Health will add Hakuna's CBD product line to their online marketplace with relevant genetic matching profiles for each product, based on individual DNA test results.

"This is an amazing opportunity for current and future Hakuna customers. No longer will consumers have to endure the trial and error of figuring out which CBD product is right for them. They will be able to take the EndoDNA test and receive suggestions on which of our products will be most effective for their DNA profile. This agreement further validates Hakuna's brand and product quality while reaching a whole new audience of motivated buyers who need this type of medicine," comments Ilan Freeman, Hakuna CEO commented.

Carl Grant, Sun Kissed President continued, "We would like to congratulate Mr. Freeman and the team at Hakuna, foreseeing a significant increase in sales for both companies as marketing, website traffic and product orders ramp up."

"We are excited about this partnership because it allows greater access to Endo-Aligned products so customers who take an EndoDNA test will be able to obtain their products through Hakuna's marketplace. This is a true end-to-end solution that will effectively benefit the customer" said Len May, CEO Endocanna Health, Inc.

About Endocanna Health™, Inc.:

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, Endo·Decoded™ and product matching algorithm, Endo·Aligned™. EndoDNA™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna's HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their Endo·Decoded report and Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype. In 2019, cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE: CANN) (OTC: HERTF) acquired a 30 percent stake in Endocanna Health Inc.

About Products-Group, Inc. (DBA/Hakuna): Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also recently awarded "Runner Up" at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People's Choice Coffee Awards for 2019. Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

About Numuni, Inc.: Numuni is developing breakthrough technologies that aim to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resources that personal computer desktops have. Numuni has a unique technology that will transform the user experience of consuming digital content, increase the content provider's earnings as they deliver that experience, and leverage the GPU computing power as a commodity to increase efficiency and cost savings.



About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management, and online ad monetization technology. The company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M & A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in well-defined, high-growth markets within rapidly expanding sectors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than historical facts about an action, event, or development are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, it would be best if you did not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

