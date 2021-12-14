Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada's Sun Life pauses office return for more workers until January-end

12/14/2021 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc said on Tuesday it had paused its office re-opening pilot for more employees until the end of January, citing worries over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

A majority of Sun Life employees continue to work remotely, the insurer said in an emailed statement, adding that a small number of staffers participating in its phased and voluntary office re-opening are required to be fully vaccinated.

In July, Sun Life had unveiled a flexible return-to-office approach for a majority of its 12,000 staffers in Canada that allowed them to choose where to work from.

On Monday, Canada's top health official warned COVID-19 cases in the country may rapidly rise in the coming days due to the community spread of the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization has said the new variant poses a "very high" global risk. It has roiled markets and forced tighter protocols from major corporate names, including Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.99% 159.45 Delayed Quote.25.77%
S&P 500 -0.65% 4637.41 Delayed Quote.24.30%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.38% 69.44 Delayed Quote.22.24%
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
03:25pCanada's Sun Life pauses office return for more workers until January-end
RE
02:13pSun Life Financial Pauses Re-Opening Pilots To Additional Employees Until Jan-End
RE
02:13pSun life financial says because of omicron variant, co is pausing re-opening pilots to ..
RE
12/13SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Press Release
PU
12/13SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : SLC Management wins in Pensions & Investments Best Places To Work In ..
PU
12/13SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Canadian Premier enters agreement with Sun Life to grow association, ..
PU
12/13Canadian Premier to Acquire Sponsored Markets Business from Sun Life Subsidiary
DJ
12/13Canadian Premier Life Insurance Co Has Entered Into An Agreement To Buy Sun Life's Spon..
MT
12/13SUN LIFE BRIEF : Canadian Premier Life Insurance Co Has Entered Into An Agreement To Buy I..
MT
12/13Canadian Premier enters agreement with Sun Life to grow association, affinity, and grou..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 34 220 M 26 603 M 26 603 M
Net income 2021 3 797 M 2 952 M 2 952 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 40 546 M 31 555 M 31 520 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 69,19 CAD
Average target price 75,58 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Anderson Chairman
Laura Money Chief Information Officer & EVP
Kent Savage Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.22.24%31 651
AXA29.77%68 712
METLIFE, INC.27.52%50 360
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.42%46 061
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.34.60%39 720
AFLAC INCORPORATED28.22%37 720