Manulife, Sun Life profits rise, as asset management growth offsets COVID, hurricane impact

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's two biggest life
insurance companies, Manulife Financial and Sun Life
Financial, reported a rise in third-quarter profits on
Wednesday, driven by growth in new business and higher assets
under management.
Sun Life beat analysts' expectations, helped by a 23% surge
in earnings from its asset management business that offset
losses in the U.S. and Asia from COVID-related claims, but
Manulife missed estimates due to weather-related charges.
While the pandemic and related claims, largely outside of
Canada, have weighed on parts of insurers' businesses, the
growth in wealth, lifted by lockdown-induced savings and
government stimulus has proved a boon for their wealth
management units.
Core earnings at Manulife, Canada's biggest life insurer,
rose to C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion), or 76 Canadian cents a
share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$1.45 billion,
or 73 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 79 Canadian
cents.
The company took a C$152 million charge in its property and
casualty reinsurance business due to estimated losses from
Hurricane Ida on the U.S. Gulf Coast and floods in Europe, above
about C$135 million expected by Canaccord Genuity analysts.
Manulife reported a jump in assets under management that
boosted its global wealth and asset management business and
helped offset lower earnings in Asia and the United States.
Underlying profit at smaller Sun Life was C$902 million, or
C$1.54 a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$842
million, or C$1.44, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.52
Canadian cents.
Earnings fell 19% in the United States and 12% in Asia,
driven in part by COVID-19 related claims in the United States,
Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as the negative impacts
of foreign exchange movements. However, this was offset by a 23%
increase in earnings from its asset management unit.
