Sun Life Financial's profit fell in the fourth quarter despite higher sales in individual protection.

The Toronto-based insurance company on Wednesday posted a profit of 749 million Canadian dollars ($556.3 million), or C$1.28 a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$1.17 million, or C$1.98 a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected per-share earnings of C$1.55.

The company's underlying net income, an adjusted metric, increased 10% in the quarter.

Underlying net income in individual protection was up 23%, while group health and protection was up 14%.

