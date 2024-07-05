About this report

BGO1 has elected to include only assets under management (AUM) related to the firm's investment advisory activities in our 2023-2024 Sustainable Investing Report. The report covers BGO's activities from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. All data throughout this report is as of December 31, 2023, and all financial amounts are in U.S. dollars, except as noted. This includes the sustainable investing commitments and management standards implemented across BGO's investment advisory activities worldwide.

Environmental performance data (greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, waste, green building certifications) in this report represents BGO's core North American equity strategies and select separate accounts.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE DATA PRESENTED HEREIN (UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) PURPOSEFULLY EXCLUDES THE FIRM'S VALUE-ADD, MORTGAGE, DEBT, SECONDARIES, CORE PLUS STRATEGIES AND SOME OF OUR SEPARATE ACCOUNTS, WHICH REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY OF THE FIRM'S REAL ESTATE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT.

Social data in this report represents select European and Asian equity strategies as well as the firm's human capital. BGO continues to expand the environmental performance data collection process globally. Our 2023 environmental performance data is presented on pages 43-45.

This report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and also addresses the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Following the release of the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) IFRS S1 and S2 in 2023, our management will evaluate these standards to understand how they may be incorporated into our annual disclosure moving forward.