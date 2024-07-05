Creating Lasting Value
2023-2024 Sustainable Investing Report
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE INVESTING REPORT
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
About this report
BGO1 has elected to include only assets under management (AUM) related to the firm's investment advisory activities in our 2023-2024 Sustainable Investing Report. The report covers BGO's activities from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. All data throughout this report is as of December 31, 2023, and all financial amounts are in U.S. dollars, except as noted. This includes the sustainable investing commitments and management standards implemented across BGO's investment advisory activities worldwide.
Environmental performance data (greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, waste, green building certifications) in this report represents BGO's core North American equity strategies and select separate accounts.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING
THE ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE DATA PRESENTED HEREIN (UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED) PURPOSEFULLY EXCLUDES THE FIRM'S VALUE-ADD, MORTGAGE, DEBT, SECONDARIES, CORE PLUS STRATEGIES AND SOME OF OUR SEPARATE ACCOUNTS, WHICH REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY OF THE FIRM'S REAL ESTATE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT.
Social data in this report represents select European and Asian equity strategies as well as the firm's human capital. BGO continues to expand the environmental performance data collection process globally. Our 2023 environmental performance data is presented on pages 43-45.
This report was developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and also addresses the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Following the release of the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) IFRS S1 and S2 in 2023, our management will evaluate these standards to understand how they may be incorporated into our annual disclosure moving forward.
Note to users
This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy units in any BentallGreenOak fund (a "BGO Fund", "Fund", or, collectively, "BGO Funds" or "Funds"). Prospective investors must not construe the contents of this document as legal, tax, financial, accounting, investment or other advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors with respect to legal, tax, financial, accounting, investment and other consequences of investing in a BGO Fund, the suitability of a BGO Fund for such investor and other relevant matters concerning an investment in a BGO Fund.
A decision as to an investment in any Fund must be made solely by the investor and in consultation with its own advisors. BGO may receive fees for managing the BGO Funds, and therefore cannot provide impartial investment advice or otherwise act as fiduciary in connection with an investment decision.
1 BentallGreenOak ("BGO" or "BentallGreenOak") includes BentallGreenOak (Canada) Limited Partnership, BentallGreenOak (U.S.) Limited Partnership ("BGO U.S."), their worldwide subsidiaries, and the real estate and commercial mortgage investment groups of certain of their affiliates, all of which comprise a team of real estate professionals spanning multiple legal entities.
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
About BGO
BGO is a leading global real estate investment management advisor, real estate lender, and a globally recognized provider of real estate services. BGO serves the interests of our clients with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest in and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients in primary, secondary and co-investment markets. BGO is a part of SLC Management, the alternative asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life").
AUM by region1
Europe:
Canada:
$15.4 billion
Asia:
$6.3 billion
$21.3 billion
United States:
$37.2 billion
- Canada: $11.4 billion (53%) is covered in the environmental data section of this report.
- U.S.: $17.6 billion (47%) is covered in the environmental data section of this report.
- Europe: This region is not included in the environmental data section of this report.
- Asia: This region is not included in the environmental data section of this report.
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE INVESTING REPORT
$83.2 billion
AUM2
27
cities with BGO offices in 13 countries
1,300+
global employees
750+
institutional clients
1 Does not include $3.08 billion of global AUM.
2 As of December 31, 2023, the assets under management shown above include real estate equity and mortgage investments managed by the BentallGreenOak group of companies and their affiliates, and as of 1Q21, includes certain uncalled capital commitments for discretionary capital until they are legally expired and excludes certain uncalled capital commitments where the investor has complete discretion over investment.
4
Letter from our Co-CEO
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
Back to the future
As we approach the five-year anniversary of the formation of BGO, it has been remarkable to look back on the progress we have made as a firm in such a short period of time. In so many ways, we have become much more than the sum of the parts that first joined forces in 2019 to form a truly diversified and global real estate company. We marched forward with a common identity, clear sense of purpose, and conviction that our fiduciary responsibility to create lasting value for our clients, and our commitment to sustainability, are profoundly connected. For BGO, it is back to the future with a dynamic and responsive approach that has made us leaders in sustainability and earned us the trust and responsibility
to provide a stable and prosperous future for millions of working and retired families around the world.
We are constantly asking ourselves how the built environments that we manage can make people happier, healthier and more productive, and how the natural environment we belong to can be better maintained and
protected for future generations. These are the pursuits of BGO's sustainable investing approach which recognize the immediate impacts we can make for our stakeholders. We are managing for tomorrow's risks where obsolescence, unforeseen life-cycle replacement costs, heightened exposure to volatile climate events, and loss of social license to operate are unacceptable outcomes.
Undeterred by shifting trends and economic cycles, BGO's relentless commitment to environmental excellence and social progress has become integral to our investment approach. Why? Because our history has repeatedly taught us that future-proofing our investments through energy efficiency improvements, carbon emissions reductions, and enhanced health and wellness at our assets delivers lasting value for our clients, tenants and communities.
In a world of constrained capital, tightening regulations, changing climate patterns and shifting demographics, BGO's experience makes a difference. It is BGO's steady hand
and entrepreneurial spirit that have been the force behind so many of our innovative sustainability strategies that position our properties for longevity and resilience. As tenants and investors alike continue their flight to high quality, modern real estate with exemplary environmental performance and social benefits, it is our conviction that those criteria make BGO the manager of choice.
This year's report is the illustration of a truly global effort that demonstrates our firm-wide dedication to raising the present-day bar on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, with all eyes firmly fixed towards the future.
Sonny Kalsi
Co-CEO, BGO
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE
5
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
Q&A with BGO's Global Head of Sustainable Investing,
Ailey Roberts
Ailey Roberts leads BGO's Sustainable Investing Team and is responsible for developing and integrating sustainability practices throughout the investment life cycle for both equity and debt investments.
- Sustainable Investing continues to evolve as companies, investors and regulators increasingly recognize the importance of sustainable and responsible business practices. What have been BGO's key areas of focus?
-
BGO remains focused on strategic initiatives that are most important to our clients and the regions where we invest and operate. One
of our top priorities was evolving the next phase of our net zero strategy by conducting asset-level transition plans on select assets to understand the pathway and associated CapEx to decarbonize. Another significant area of focus was developing a robust ESG data approach to support the growing need for more granular, high-quality data across our global platform. This included expanding access to tenant utility data to gain insight into whole-building performance, a critical component of the real estate industry's ability
to decarbonize. Improving our disclosures to third-party benchmarks, such as PRI (Principles for Responsible Investing) and GRESB (the global real estate ESG benchmark) remained a top priority as well, evolving our approach to align with shifting market best practices and maintain our position as leaders. Building on our work in 2022 with the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), we sought to upgrade the classification of additional strategies to access European capital and align with investor needs.
Given the importance of serving the ESG needs of our increasingly diverse and growing real estate investment platform, we have pursued an approach that favors tailor- made strategies that are designed to excel across the risk spectrum. We've developed
a Global Sustainable Investing Framework (the "Framework") with the intention to guide our strategies in addressing the many existing and emerging market demands for performance in sustainability that are aligned to a set of consistent principles, while allowing for flexibility to adhere to the risk and return profile of the portfolios we manage for
our investors.
- What are the key drivers for increased focus on sustainable investing?
-
From BGO's perspective, the principles of sound investing and fiduciary responsibility create the inherent necessity for a sustainability mindset in the management of our real estate strategies. Attracting top-tier tenants, generating strong and reliable income, and encouraging asset appreciation are pursuits that all have direct ties to environmental and social performance. We are seeing this result in increasing investor preference for high-quality assets and demand for demonstrable progress from managers and their portfolios. At the firm and at the strategy- level, we remain focused on strengthening our long-standing leadership in social areas such as equity, diversity and inclusion, tenant engagement and responsible procurement.
And we continue to raise the bar on reducing GHG emissions in pursuit of our net zero mission, in partnership with our clients and helping them meet their decarbonization goals, while positioning our assets with resilience strategies to address climate-related
physical and transition risk.
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE INVESTING REPORT
- How is BGO responding to these demands?
-
To address these needs, we developed a Global Sustainable Investing Framework. The goal of this work is to bring greater consistency and accountability to how we're integrating ESG throughout the investment life cycle and aligning with market expectations across our global portfolio. We are using the Framework to begin developing fund-level ESG strategies for select strategies, aligned with its level
of ambition and investment strategy, and reflective of regional considerations. This approach ensures that our investments are universally aligned with our firm-wide
ESG focus areas and the expectations of our investors globally. We're also building a longer-term strategic roadmap for future improvements and enhancing our tools to support stronger integration.
- What is the growing role of data in addressing topics like climate risk and net zero?
-
We recognize the critical role that robust data will play in our climate risk and net zero strategies, and BGO continues to bolster its investments in internal data infrastructure.
Over the course of 2023, we analyzed our data capabilities and built out a strategy to improve data coverage (particularly in accessing whole- building utility consumption data). We're also strengthening our tools for managing that data. Having more and better-quality data directly supports our ability to conduct decarbonization studies of entire buildings, which we started
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
doing this past year on select assets. Data is also required to support reporting, disclosure and regulatory requirements. Tenants are also asking for this data to support their own sustainability objectives and respond to regulatory requirements.
- What does having a sustainability mindset mean to BGO and how is this achieved?
-
Like anything that matters, progress on sustainability requires full buy-in and this is really where the collective mindset at BGO stands out. BGO's leadership sets the tone for how we will lead the way, and from there, each of us at BGO has a role - direct or indirect - to help us achieve our mission. We set bold targets for ourselves and embed them into our investment management and operations practices. Another aspect of our mindset at
BGO is how much we embrace innovation and technology across our business to help us reimagine the problems we are trying to solve with novel approaches that move us forward.
And then it all comes together with the culture at BGO that values how the work and life experiences of people at our firm determine the outcomes we are striving for. Whether it is our approach to walking the walk on equity, diversity and inclusion, or our commitment to working together to win, our firm's Culture Code is an empowering influence on our sustainability goals and a true differentiator for us in the market.
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE INVESTING REPORT
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
Highlights
DECARBONIZATION
53
solar projects completed to date1
24
net zero studies initiated in 2023 (Canada)2
RESOURCE CONSERVATION
$17M
in utility savings from 2019 to 20233
14.5%
reduction in energy intensity in 2023 vs. 20194
BGO HUMAN CAPITAL
24%
of Senior Management5 is comprised of women1
69%
of new employees were women or visible minorities1
THRIVING COMMUNITIES
$857,129
donated to charities1
45
corporate volunteer events funded globally by BGO Inspired1
INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT
49%
of real estate equity AUM6 reported to GRESB7
35%
of BGO's AUM is included in our 2030 NZAM interim target1, 4
1 As of December 31, 2023.
2 This pertains to BGO's Canadian Core strategy and a select separate account.
3 This pertains to BGO's Canadian and U.S. Open-Ended Core strategies and select separate accounts. Savings are from landlord-tracked utilities for our North American Core strategies. Data utilized from 2019 to 2022 was adjusted to reflect 2023 weather, utility rates, occupant density (office only) and sub-metered exceptional loads. 2023 data is actual (non-adjusted).
4 This pertains to BGO's Canadian and U.S. Open-Ended Core strategies and select separate accounts.
5 Senior Management is defined as Managing Director and above.
6 $62.8 billion as of December 31, 2023. This excludes real estate debt and listed equity.
7 See Glossary for definition of GRESB.
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE INVESTING REPORT
8
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
Our approach to sustainable investing
As a fiduciary of our clients' capital, BGO's approach to sustainable investing is anchored in our commitment to delivering financial returns while future-proofing our assets. For each investment strategy, we tailor our objectives and execution to match a range of client and investor risk and return expectations, addressing both risk mitigation and value creation, to maximize the asset's long-term financial and operational resiliency1.
BGO remains acutely aware of the real estate industry's impact on global emissions and continues to engage with investors, regulators and tenants to reduce emissions associated with the real estate investments we manage.
Global Sustainable Investing Framework
In 2023, we began developing and implementing a Global Sustainable Investing Framework (the "Framework"). This builds on over a decade of sustainability action at BGO. The goal of this work is to provide a foundational and flexible framework that will guide us towards effective integration and actionable outcomes for strategies across the risk and return spectrum.
To create the Framework, we determined which ESG topics are of the highest priority to BGO. Working with a third-party sustainability advisory firm, our research included analyzing our industry peers, reviewing regulatory requirements in the different regions in which we operate, and evaluating what our largest investors are asking of us in terms of ESG reporting and performance.
Internally, we conducted stakeholder interviews with leadership in each of our global regions and key business units to gather their perspectives and ensure the final Framework was appropriately oriented within BGO. As we advance, regional accountability - requiring country heads to champion ESG commitments and initiatives within their jurisdictions - will be a key differentiator of the Framework.
1 The full text of our Sustainable Investing Policy is available here.
-
Market expectations and investor demands span beyond borders. BGO's Global Sustainable Investing Framework provides our investment teams with the ability to develop fund-level strategies, reflecting their level of ambition and market nuances, which
are underpinned by foundational elements. By enhancing our approach to ESG integration and regional accountability, we are establishing structures and processes to oversee and reinforce our ESG performance on a global scale, while promoting deeper and
more consistent integration across strategies. "
- Ailey Roberts, Global Head of Sustainable Investing
Introduction
Governance
Environmental
Social
Appendix
Framework structure
The Framework contains a top-down and bottom-up approach to establish common goals across investment strategies and regions aligned with market best practice.
The top-down approach comprises core ESG pillars, each designed to address key focus areas essential for tackling the most pressing ESG issues confronting the firm and the broader real estate industry.
The pillars are supported by four foundational elements representing the global processes and practices we're enhancing or implementing across the firm to execute a successful strategy.
The bottom-up approach will support strategies in setting ambitious ESG objectives that are specific, measurable and time-bound, and demonstrating industry leadership. The Framework will support our ultimate aim to develop fund-level ESG strategies across all relevant investment products.
In 2023, BGO began leveraging the principles of the Framework to develop ESG strategies for select funds. In 2024, we will continue developing fund-level ESG strategies across priority funds.
Our Framework in action
In 2023, one of BGO's U.S. strategies leveraged the Global Sustainable Investing Framework to develop a fund-level strategy, covering roles and responsibilities, objectives, monitoring, and reporting procedures with respect to
its ESG focus areas. The integration of ESG principles throughout the investment life cycle, from deal sourcing to disposal, are included in the strategy, with aspirational targets and KPIs set for each focus area. Each asset will create a customized sustainability action plan to incorporate improvements into annual business planning aligned with fund- level priorities.
G
N
I
T
R
O
P
E
R
&
T
N
E
M
E
N
A
G
ENVIRONMENTAL
A
M
Decarbonization
Climate risk & resilience
A
T
A
Resource conservation & renewables
D
Biodiversity impact
FUND-LEVEL
STRATEGY
GOVERNANCE
Risk management & policies
Disclosure
Building certiﬁcations & ratings
Industry engagement
E
S
G
I
NT
EGRATION
TRAINING&
C
A
P
A
C
I
T
Y
B
U
I
L
D
I
N
G
SOCIAL
BGO human capital
Tenant experience
Thriving communities
Vendor engagement
L
I
T
Y
I
A
B
T
N
U
O
C
C
A
L
A
N
O
I
G
E
R
2023-2024 SUSTAINABLE
