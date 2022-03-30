Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Life Financial : Press Release dated March 29, 2022 – Sun Life announces Annual Meetings of shareholders and voting policyholders and availability of 2021 Annual Report, 2022 Management Information Circular and 2022 Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet - Form 6-K

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sun Life announces Annual Meetings of shareholders and voting policyholders and availability of 2021 Annual Report, 2022 Management Information Circular and 2022 Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) (the "Company") today announced that its Annual Meeting of shareholders and the Annual Meeting of voting policyholders of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 will be held virtually. Subject to ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, the meeting will also be held in person. The Company also announced that its 2021 Annual Report and its Notice of Annual Meeting and Management Information Circular for the May 11, 2022 annual meeting are now available.

Annual Meetings of Shareholders and Voting Policyholders

In consideration of the health and safety of our employees, shareholders, voting policyholders and the broader community, we encourage virtual attendance at the meeting. Shareholders and voting policyholders will have the opportunity to virtually attend the meeting regardless of their location, submit questions and vote on a number of important matters.

We anticipate the meeting will also be held in person at Sun Life's head office, however we may decide to hold the meeting in a virtual-only format again this year to protect the health and safety of our colleagues, Clients, shareholders, policyholders and our communities. Anyone planning to attend Sun Life's Annual Meeting in person at 1 York Street must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Shareholders and voting policyholders are advised to check the Annual Meetings page on sunlife.com periodically in advance of the meeting for additional information on in-person attendance.

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Virtually: https://web.lumiagm.com/422392842
Password: sunlife2022 (case sensitive)
In Person: 1 York Street, 35th floor, Toronto, Ontario (subject to ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and being permitted by public health guidelines)


For detailed instructions on how to join the webcast and vote at the virtual meeting, shareholders should refer to the 2022 Management Information Circular and voting policyholders should refer to the Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet and their proxy form or voting instruction form.

Shareholders and voting policyholders are encouraged to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the 2022 Management Information Circular or Information for Voting Policyholders' Booklet, as applicable. Registered shareholders are asked to return their completed proxies or exercise their vote by the voting deadline on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. (Toronto time). Voting policyholders are asked to return their proxies no later than 5 p.m. (Toronto time) on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

If you have any questions, please call our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company at the following numbers:

Canada and the United States: 1-877-224-1760

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland,
Channel Islands and Isle of Man:

+ 44 (0) 345-602-1587
Philippines:

632-5318-8567 (Metro Manila)

1-800-1-888-2422 (Provinces)

Hong Kong: 852-2862-8555
Other countries: 416-682-3865

At the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, William D. Anderson and Martin J. G. Glynn will retire from the Board of Directors. Following his re-election as a director, Scott F. Powers will succeed Mr. Anderson as Chair of the Board.

Meeting Materials

The meeting materials for Sun Life Financial Inc. have been filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Distribution to shareholders began today and materials can also be accessed electronically on:
SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com
EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml
Our transfer agent's website at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/slf
Our website at www.sunlife.com/2022agm and www.sunlife.com/AnnualReport.

Shareholders may obtain printed copies of the audited annual financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company through its website.

The 2021 Annual Report includes the Company's management's discussion and analysis, consolidated financial statements, earnings by business group and other Company information.

The meeting materials for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada can be accessed electronically on:
Our transfer agent's website at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/slf
Our website at www.sunlife.com/2022agm.

2021 Sustainability Report

The Company's 2021 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement were also released today and can be accessed at www.sunlife.com/Sustainability.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:
Krista Wilson
Director, Corporate Communications
T. 226-751-2391
krista.wilson@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yaniv Bitton
Vice-President
Head of Investor
Relations & Capital Markets
T. 416-979-6496
investor_relations@sunlife.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-announces-annual-meetings-of-shareholders-and-voting-policyholders-and-availability-of-2021-annual-report-2022-management-information-circular-and-2022-information-for-voting-policyholders-booklet-301513228.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c6465.html

%CIK: 0001381352

CO: Sun Life Financial Inc.

CNW 17:01e 29-MAR-22

Disclaimer

Sun Life Financial Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
07:35aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Press Release dated March 29, 2022 – Sun Life announces Annual ..
PU
03/24Sun Life Nears US$400 Million Indonesia Deal With CIMB
MT
03/17Dialogue and Sun Life telemedicine report reveals potential benefits across Canadian he..
AQ
03/09SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Change in Number of Issued and/or Outstanding Shares
PU
03/09HELPING CLIENTS PROSPR : Sun Life launches first-of-its-kind hybrid advice platform
AQ
03/09Sun Life Financial Introduces Advice Platform Prospr To Keep Track of Personal Goals
MT
03/09Sun Life Financial Inc. Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Hybrid Advice Platform
CI
03/09SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
03/09SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
03/01Sun Life donates $200,000 to the Red Cross to support humanitarian relief efforts in Uk..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 38 747 M 30 970 M 30 970 M
Net income 2022 3 482 M 2 783 M 2 783 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 41 206 M 32 935 M 32 935 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 70,31 CAD
Average target price 76,96 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Anderson Chairman
Laura A. Money Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alice Thomas Chief Digital Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.-0.45%32 935
AXA2.39%71 120
METLIFE, INC.14.43%59 001
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.11.66%45 443
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.87%42 417
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.95%41 417