By Stephen Nakrosis

Sun Life Financial said Monday its board raised the company's quarterly dividend to 78 Canadian cents from C$0.75 per share.

The new dividend will be payable of Dec. 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 29, the company said.

In May, Sun Life raised its dividend from C$0.72 to C$0.75 per share.

The board also declared dividends on its Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares.

