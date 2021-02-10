Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sun Life Financial Inc.    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Life Financial : Reports Higher 4Q Profit

02/10/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental

Sun Life Financial Inc. reported higher profit for the fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income for the quarter rose to C$744 million from C$719 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit rose to C$1.27, or C$1.47 as adjusted. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected C$1.39 a share.

YEAR: The company ended the year at a profit of C$2.4 billion, down from C$2.62 billion a year earlier.

AUM: The company ended the year with C$1.247 trillion in assets under management, up from C$1.099 trillion a year earlier.

CEO: "The acceleration of everything digital, from how we advise Clients, sell solutions and pay claims, will be a lasting benefit beyond this year," Chief Executive Dean Connor said in a statement, pointing to the launch of Lumino Health Virtual Care for Clients in Canada, a 6% U.S. sales increase, and the use of virtual planning and sales experiences across our Asian markets.

Incoming CEO Kevin Strain pointed to SLC Management's majority acquisitions of InfraRed Capital Partners and Crescent Capital Group LP and said the company continues to deepen distribution in Asia with the signing of a second bancassurance agreement in Vietnam.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-21 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRESCENT NV 1.42% 0.0358 Real-time Quote.0.86%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.23% 61.74 Delayed Quote.8.83%
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
11:55aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Reports Higher 4Q Profit
DJ
11:19aSun Life Reports Q4 Beat as Reports Underlying EPS of $1.47, Declares Dividen..
MT
11:03aEarnings Flash (SLF.TO) SUN LIFE FINANCIAL Reports Q4 Underlying EPS 1.47 Vs ..
MT
11:03aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable i..
PR
11:02aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AQ
11:02aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
PR
02/03Roche sees 2021 growth, buoyed by COVID tests as pandemic persists
RE
01/29Credit Suisse Raises Sun Life Financial TP to $65, From $62
MT
01/29SUN LIFE BRIEF : Given Outperform Rating and $70 Price Target at Scotiabank, not..
MT
01/27SUN LIFE U.S. : creates new absence management solution, using employer and empl..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 150 M 30 037 M 30 037 M
Net income 2020 2 637 M 2 077 M 2 077 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 36 126 M 28 477 M 28 443 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 22 719
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,93 CAD
Last Close Price 61,60 CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean A. Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin D. Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Anderson Chairman
Stevan Lewis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Money Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.8.83%28 321
AXA-1.12%55 770
METLIFE, INC.15.91%48 592
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.64%45 494
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.01%37 644
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.4.30%32 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ