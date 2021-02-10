Sun Life Financial : Reports Higher 4Q Profit

By Maria Armental



Sun Life Financial Inc. reported higher profit for the fourth quarter. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income for the quarter rose to C$744 million from C$719 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit rose to C$1.27, or C$1.47 as adjusted. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected C$1.39 a share.

YEAR: The company ended the year at a profit of C$2.4 billion, down from C$2.62 billion a year earlier.

AUM: The company ended the year with C$1.247 trillion in assets under management, up from C$1.099 trillion a year earlier.

CEO: "The acceleration of everything digital, from how we advise Clients, sell solutions and pay claims, will be a lasting benefit beyond this year," Chief Executive Dean Connor said in a statement, pointing to the launch of Lumino Health Virtual Care for Clients in Canada, a 6% U.S. sales increase, and the use of virtual planning and sales experiences across our Asian markets.

Incoming CEO Kevin Strain pointed to SLC Management's majority acquisitions of InfraRed Capital Partners and Crescent Capital Group LP and said the company continues to deepen distribution in Asia with the signing of a second bancassurance agreement in Vietnam.

