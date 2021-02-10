Log in
Sun Life Financial : declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q1 2021

02/10/2021 | 05:03pm EST
Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced that a dividend of $0.55 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. This is the same amount as paid in the previous quarter.

The Board also announced that the following dividends have been declared on the Company's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021:

Series 1

$0.296875 per share

Series 2

$0.30 per share

Series 3

$0.278125 per share

Series 4

$0.278125 per share

Series 5

$0.28125 per share

Series 8R

Series 9QR

$0.114063 per share

$0.093637 per share

Series 10R

$0.177625 per share

Series 11QR

$0.140486 per share

Series 12R

$0.237875 per share

Common shares of the Company acquired under the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") will be purchased by the Plan agent on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and through the facilities of other Canadian stock exchanges and alternative Canadian trading platforms.

Sun Life Financial Inc. has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:
Irene Poon
Manager
Corporate Communications
T. 416-988-0542
irene.poon@sunlife.com  

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Chalmers                                     
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor
Relations & Capital Management            
T. 647-256-8201 
investor_relations@sunlife.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-declares-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-shares-payable-in-q1-2021-301226382.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
