Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sun Life Financial Inc.    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Life Financial : CEO-elect says Asia is priority for M&A, won't reduce office space there

03/25/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Sun Life Financial is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial sees Asia as a priority for mergers and acquisitions and will ensure it has enough capital to deploy for deals before doing buybacks, Kevin Strain, who will become chief executive in August, said on Thursday.

With a "rapidly growing business" in Asia, employees will want to be in the office, and the company doesn't expect to give up office space in the region as a result, even as it reduces its real estate footprint across North America, Strain said.

"We've got a few... businesses (in Asia) that could use some scale," Strain, currently president and chief financial officer, said at a conference. "We would like to see Indonesia, Malaysia, (partnerships with banks) in Hong Kong, growth in India."

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
03:14pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : CEO-elect says Asia is priority for M&A, won't reduce offi..
RE
03/19SUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : Kept at Outperform by Credit Suisse Following Investor Day
MT
03/19SUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : RBC Capital Keeps Sector Perform, $69 TP on Sun Life Finan..
MT
03/18SUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : Global Investments announces appointment of Oricia Smith
AQ
03/18SUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : hosts SLC Management Investor Day showcasing progress sinc..
PR
03/17Aditya Birla Capital Board Approves IPO of Asset Management Arm
MT
03/17Indian shares inch lower as rising virus cases weigh; Reliance top drag
RE
03/16SUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : Kevin Strain to speak at National Bank Financial Markets 1..
AQ
03/16SUN LIFE FINANCIAL  : Kevin Strain to speak at National Bank Financial Markets 1..
PR
03/16SUN LIFE BRIEF : Says Has Set a Goal to Invest an Additional C$20 Billion In Sus..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 923 M 30 035 M 30 035 M
Net income 2021 3 334 M 2 641 M 2 641 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 37 324 M 29 606 M 29 561 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,36 CAD
Last Close Price 63,78 CAD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean A. Connor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin D. Strain President & Director
William D. Anderson Chairman
Stevan Lewis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Money Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.12.83%30 233
AXA15.39%64 903
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.33%55 698
METLIFE, INC.24.94%53 542
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.79%42 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.13.74%37 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ