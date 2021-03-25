Sun Life Financial : CEO-elect says Asia is priority for M&A, won't reduce office space there

With a "rapidly growing business" in Asia, employees will want to be in the office, and the company doesn't expect to give up office space in the region as a result, even as it reduces its real estate footprint across North America, Strain said.

"We've got a few... businesses (in Asia) that could use some scale," Strain, currently president and chief financial officer, said at a conference. "We would like to see Indonesia, Malaysia, (partnerships with banks) in Hong Kong, growth in India."

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)