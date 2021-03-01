Log in
>
Equities
>
Toronto Stock Exchange
>
Sun Life Financial Inc.
SLF
CA8667961053
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
(SLF)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
03/01 04:18:59 pm
61.63
CAD
+0.64%
05:24p
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL
: Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial names new CFO
RE
05:22p
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL
: Names Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer
MT
05:18p
SUN LIFE BRIEF
: Names Manjit Singh as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Reporting to Kevin Strain, President and incoming CEO, Effective March 29, 2021
MT
Sun Life Financial : Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial names new CFO
03/01/2021
(Reuters) - Canada's second-biggest life insurer Sun Life Financial Inc on Monday named Manjit Singh as its new chief financial officer, effective March 29.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
© Reuters 2021
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2021
37 923 M
29 971 M
29 971 M
Net income 2021
3 332 M
2 633 M
2 633 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,7x
Yield 2021
3,70%
Capitalization
35 833 M
28 302 M
28 320 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,90x
Nbr of Employees
23 816
Free-Float
86,4%
More Financials
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
68,36 CAD
Last Close Price
61,24 CAD
Spread / Highest target
22,5%
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-0,39%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Dean A. Connor
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin D. Strain
President & Director
William D. Anderson
Chairman
Stevan Lewis
Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Laura Money
Chief Information Officer & EVP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
8.20%
28 215
AXA
6.60%
60 152
METLIFE, INC.
22.68%
50 941
PRUDENTIAL PLC
4.57%
50 918
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
12.01%
38 762
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
11.08%
34 428
More Results
