Sun Life Financial : Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial names new CFO

Financials CAD USD Sales 2021 37 923 M 29 971 M 29 971 M Net income 2021 3 332 M 2 633 M 2 633 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 10,7x Yield 2021 3,70% Capitalization 35 833 M 28 302 M 28 320 M Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x Nbr of Employees 23 816 Free-Float 86,4% Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 68,36 CAD Last Close Price 61,24 CAD Spread / Highest target 22,5% Spread / Average Target 11,6% Spread / Lowest Target -0,39% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Dean A. Connor Chief Executive Officer & Director Kevin D. Strain President & Director William D. Anderson Chairman Stevan Lewis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President Laura Money Chief Information Officer & EVP Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 8.20% 28 215 AXA 6.60% 60 152 METLIFE, INC. 22.68% 50 941 PRUDENTIAL PLC 4.57% 50 918 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 12.01% 38 762 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 11.08% 34 428