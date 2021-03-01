Log in
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

Sun Life Financial : Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial names new CFO

03/01/2021 | 05:24pm EST
(Reuters) - Canada's second-biggest life insurer Sun Life Financial Inc on Monday named Manjit Singh as its new chief financial officer, effective March 29.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
