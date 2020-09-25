Log in
Sun Life Financial Inc.    SLF

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
Press Releases 
Press Releases

Sun Life Financial : redeems Series 2015-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.60% Fixed/Floating Debentures

09/25/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Sun Life logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding $500 million principal amount of Series 2015-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.60% Fixed/Floating Debentures.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,122 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Leigh Chalmers                                     

Manager

Senior Vice-President,

Corporate Communications

Head of Investor Relations & Capital
Management 

T.  416-988-0542

T. 647-256-8201            

irene.poon@sunlife.com

investor_relations@sunlife.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-redeems-series-2015-1-subordinated-unsecured-2-60-fixedfloating-debentures-301138402.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
