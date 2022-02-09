Sun Life Financial's Earnings Rise 45% in 4Q

By Robert Barba

Sun Life Financial Inc. reported a 45% rise in its earnings in the latest quarter as its insurance and wealth businesses reported strong growth.

The Canadian financial services company said its profit in the fourth quarter was 1.08 billion Canadian dollars ($852.2 million) compared with C$744 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, earnings were C$1.83, compared with C$1.27 a year earlier.

Underlying earnings were C$1.53 a share.

Insurance sales were C$1.61 billion, up from C$1.43 billion a year earlier.

Wealth sales were C$56.71 billion, up from C$51.63 billion a year earlier. Assets under management reached $1.44 trillion, up 15% from a year earlier.

