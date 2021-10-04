Sun Life Financial to Buy DentaQuest for Nearly $2.5 Billion

By Colin Kellaher

Sun Life Financial Inc. said it agreed to buy DentaQuest, a U.S. provider of Medicaid dental benefits, for $2.475 billion.

Sun Life said DentaQuest, which also has growing Medicare Advantage, commercial and U.S. Affordable Care Act exchange businesses, has more than 33 million members in 36 states and roughly 2,400 employees.

The Toronto financial-services company said DentaQuest will become part of its U.S. business, which currently offers dental benefits through employers for their employee benefits plans and has an extensive national commercial dental network.

DentaQuest is currently majority-owned by the nonprofit organization CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, with private-equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. holding a minority stake.

Sun Life said it plans to fund the deal with cash on hand and debt, adding that it expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2022.

