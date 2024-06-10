BOSTON and WELLESLEY, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., recently contributed $50,000 to The Dimock Center, an organization that aims to create a healthier Boston by breaking down barriers to care and addressing racial health inequities. The donation will support operations for the pilot year of Dimock's new Cardiometabolic Clinic, which provides timely care and follow-ups for patients with hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. Dimock's program aligns with Sun Life's and DentaQuest's goals of expanding access to help people get the care they need and is designed to improve access to broad-based care for moderate- and high-risk patients. The clinic will work closely with Dimock's dental department.

"There is a clear link between oral health and overall health, making programs like the Cardiometabolic Center critical to administering comprehensive care," said Dr. Miles Varn, chief medical officer (CMO), Sun Life U.S. "The Dimock Center is a leader in implementing innovative, health-equity based care solutions and we are proud to support an organization that is prioritizing whole-person health and helping community members get the care they need and deserve."

The separation between medical and dental systems, including delivery of care, can disproportionately burden marginalized populations that are more likely to suffer dental disease and face challenges accessing oral health care.

"The support from Sun Life and DentaQuest will help us provide care for more people with conditions that can benefit from consistent follow-ups and integrated dental care," said Dimock President and CEO, Dr. Charles Anderson. "Integration of medical and dental care is crucial for managing and detecting many serious conditions, and we are pleased to have the support to continue closing that loop for patients in need."

This contribution is the latest investment by Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest in programs that prioritize medical-dental integration. Sun Life also philanthropically supports organizations addressing diabetes and related health issues. Further integration of medical and overall health services helps people address their health issues holistically, driving improved health outcomes.

About The Dimock Center

The Dimock Center aims to create a healthier Boston by breaking down barriers to care and correcting racial health inequities. Each year, Dimock provides high-quality health care, mental health support, and early education to about 19,000 people in our community, regardless of their ability to pay. Dimock is committed to serving Boston's most vulnerable and caring for the whole person, right where they live.

Founded in 1862, as the New England Hospital for Women and Children, The Dimock Center was the first hospital in New England opened and operated by women for women. Noted for its role in the history of women in medicine, Dimock strives to continue in the spirit of trailblazers like Dr. Marie Zakrzewska, who founded the hospital, and Mary Eliza Mahoney, the country's first Black nurse who studied there in 1879. Please visit www.dimock.org to learn more about The Dimock Center.

About DentaQuest

The Sun Life U.S. dental business, including DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 36 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest by membership and an experienced Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of 80 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about the Sun Life U.S. dental business at www.Sunlife.com/dental and www.DentaQuest.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.47 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

