PORTLAND, Maine, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sun Life U.S. held a grand opening ceremony for its brand-new building on the Portland waterfront, part of the Portland Foreside development project. With more than 500 employees based in the area, Sun Life's new Portland office features unique collaboration spaces and individual work areas that can accommodate up to 860 employees. The office exemplifies Sun Life's approach to the future of work, which uses a choice model allowing employees to decide for themselves whether they work from an office or home each day. When they do choose to work at the office, they have amenities like walking and bike paths, treadmill desk offices, meditation and relaxation rooms, locker rooms, and fully equipped kitchen spaces -- not to mention stunning views of Casco Bay.

"Our office in downtown Portland has been several years in the making and we couldn't be more thrilled with the result," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "This city is a thriving hub for business and has a great pool of talent in insurance, health, technology, data science and client support services. We are pleased to be a strong destination for talent in the Portland area, and to offer our employees this beautiful office that provides unique spaces to host clients, work, socialize and relax."

Sun Life U.S. and affiliate business FullscopeRMS occupy 76,785 square feet on three floors of the four-floor building. The space features a variety of meeting rooms and collaboration spaces, from "phone booths" to conference rooms with interactive technology, and comfortable areas to meet, eat, or socialize. Developer Portland Foreside also maintains office space in the building, with retail office space available on the first level.

"With today's grand opening, Sun Life is rightly recognizing our state as a great place to expand a business and recognizing our people as an outstanding workforce," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am proud to welcome Sun Life to Portland, and I thank them for their investment in our state."

"I was delighted to join the community in celebrating the grand opening of Sun Life's new state-of-the-art building in downtown Portland today," said Senator Susan Collins. "Sun Life has already created hundreds of jobs for Mainers, and this expansion will create even more employment opportunities in Portland and surrounding communities."

With sustainability a global focus for Sun Life, the new office includes many sustainable features, including water efficient facilities, green spaces and unique moss walls, electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting and an active waste recycling program.

"Maine is the best place in the world to run a business, raise a family or base an office," said Senator Angus King. "With excellent amenities and nearby access to all of Maine's great outdoors, opening a workplace in downtown Portland is an attractive way to recruit and retain employees and create a thriving company culture. I'm excited by Sun Life's modern, job-creating investment in the Portland community and look forward to seeing its lasting impact for years to come."

"We are delighted that Sun Life chose Portland for this major investment," said Mayor Kate Snyder. "We strongly believe that this thriving location will be a strong asset in attracting and retaining employees, and we look forward to the new job opportunities it will provide for our community."

The new office brings together employees from two former workspaces in Scarborough and South Portland. With a long-time presence in Greater Portland, Sun Life U.S. works with several local organizations to support communities in need. On Monday, Sun Life and the Maine Celtics unveiled a newly renovated gym at the Portland Clubhouse for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine. Sun Life is also a corporate partner of Spurwink, an organization that provides behavioral healthcare and support services for Maine families in need. Dan Fishbein has served as a Spurwink board member for 27 years.

Sun Life U.S. is also a partner of the Roux Institute, a graduate school of Northeastern University that focuses on data science, computer science and artificial intelligence, and is located in Portland near Sun Life's new office. The partnership fosters career opportunities at Sun Life for Roux students and allows Sun Life employees to collaborate and learn alongside students.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 8,000 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

