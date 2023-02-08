Sun Life U.S. receives Top Workplaces USA recognition for third consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received the Top Workplaces USA recognition from Energage for the third year in a row, building on several consecutive regional top workplace recognitions from the Boston Globe and Hartford Courant. With flexibility and employee support at the core of Sun Life's culture, the company has focused on initiatives and benefits that promote employee wellness while maintaining strong productivity.

"We strive everyday to be a company where people want to work," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We foster a flexible, inclusive, and supportive workplace, where people can bring their authentic selves to work every day – whether from home or in an office. We are especially pleased to receive the Top Workplaces USA recognition because it is the result of direct feedback from our employees."

Sun Life has put strong emphasis on the future of work as it redesigns its offices around the country. The new designs cater more toward group meetings and events while providing more comfortable workspaces that reflect the comforts of home that employees have become used to while working remotely. Sun Life allows employees to decide for themselves each day whether they will work from home or from an office, and many Sun Life employees are fully remote, located in areas where Sun Life does not have an office.

"Leaning into the future of work keeps our employees happy," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Emphasizing flexibility is something that emerged during the pandemic and has become a permanent part of our culture. Giving our employees the choice to work from home has strengthened employee engagement and retention, and those who want to work in one of our offices will have access to modern, accommodating office space."

Sun Life employee benefits include a robust paid family and medical leave program for all employees, whether they are welcoming a new child, recovering from a health issue, or taking care of a loved one, including chosen family. Employees often share stories of taking leave without the stress of job concerns and the positive impact it has had on their families and their own health. Sun Life employees also have access to a sabbatical program every five years, which gives them time to engage in personal of professional development, or simply unplug for an extended period of time. When sharing photos of their sabbaticals on Sun Life's interactive internal social platform, employees consistently mention how refreshed they feel and that they're excited to return to work with renewed energy.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are also a strong focus for Sun Life U.S., including Allies Acting for Change (AAC), a group of employees who gather throughout the year to assess business practices and recommend actions to make lasting progress on DE&I. The AAC's recommendations have resulted in more inclusive hiring and retention practices, and curated career coaching for Black and other professionals of color. Many Sun Life employees are currently enrolled in the career coaching program and the feedback has been extremely positive.

Sun Life's other workplace recognitions include the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, 14 consecutive 100% scores from the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, Forbes Best-in-State employers for Massachusetts in 2020, and Global Great Places to Work.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 8,000 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

