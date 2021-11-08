Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Life increases common shareholders' dividend payable in December 2021 by 20% - Form 6-K

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sun Life increases common shareholders' dividend payable in December 2021 by 20%

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced a dividend of $0.11 per share on the common shares of the Company, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2021.

Combining this supplementary dividend and the quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share declared on November 3, 2021, Sun Life shareholders will receive a total quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.66 per share or a 20% increase from the prior quarterly dividend payment.

This supplementary dividend follows the announcement by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions ("OSFI") on November 4, 2021 to remove its expectations that federally regulated financial institutions halt dividend increases. OSFI halted dividend increases and share buybacks on March 13, 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Life has demonstrated a strong track record of delivering shareholder value and progressive dividend increases. The Company remains committed to its dividend payout ratio of 40 - 50% as part of the Company's medium-term financial objectives.

Common shares of the Company acquired under the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan ("the Plan") will be purchased by the Plan agent on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and through the facilities of other Canadian stock exchanges and alternative Canadian trading platforms.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.39 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:
Rajani Kamath
Associate Vice-President
Corporate Communications
T: 416 979-6070
rajani.kamath@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yaniv Bitton
Vice-President,
Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T: 416-979-6496
Investor_relations@sunlife.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-increases-common-shareholders-dividend-payable-in-december-2021-by-20-301418435.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/08/c5890.html

%CIK: 0001097362

CO: Sun Life Financial Inc.

CNW 07:14e 08-NOV-21

Disclaimer

Sun Life Financial Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
10:38aSun Life increases common shareholders' dividend payable in December 2021 by 20% - Form..
PU
09:46aSUN LIFE BRIEF : Up About 0.6%, Nearer 52 Week Highs After Increasing Common Shareholders'..
MT
08:15aSun Life Financial raising quarterly dividend after OSFI lifts restrictions
AQ
07:17aSun Life Says Increasing Common Shareholders' Dividend Payable In December 2021 by 20%
MT
07:16aSUN LIFE BRIEF : Says Increasing Common Shareholders' Dividend Payable In December 2021 by..
MT
11/05RBC Capital Raises Sun Life Target to $74
MT
11/05Manulife adds supplementary dividend, resumes buybacks after curbs lifted
RE
11/05RBC Boosts Price Target on Sun Life Financial to C$74 From C$71, Maintains Sector Perfo..
MT
11/04Canadian regulator lets banks, insurers lift dividends, ending pandemic-era curbs
RE
11/04TSX climbs to record high as investors seize 'buying opportunity'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 764 M 26 309 M 26 309 M
Net income 2021 3 851 M 3 092 M 3 092 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 41 426 M 33 287 M 33 265 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 70,71 CAD
Average target price 74,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Anderson Chairman
Laura Money Chief Information Officer & EVP
Kent Savage Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.24.93%33 287
AXA30.69%70 365
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.54%54 396
METLIFE, INC.36.29%54 040
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.42.08%41 928
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.59%38 038