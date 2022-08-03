Log in
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
59.14 CAD   +1.06%
Sun Life profit beats estimates as Canada growth offsets wealth weakness

08/03/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday comfortably beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose slightly from a year earlier as higher earnings in Canada helped offset a decline in profits from its wealth management unit.

Underlying profit was C$892 million ($694.65 million), or C$1.52 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$883 million, or C$1.50, a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit of C$1.39 a share.

Analysts have flagged a more muted quarter for Canadian life insurers, in large part due to their substantial wealth and asset management units that were expected to be hit by the recent declines in global equity markets. With a large presence in Asia for Sun Life and larger rival Manulife, lingering COVID restrictions were also expected to weigh on them.

Sun Life's reported net income dropped to C$1.34 a share from C$1.53 a year earlier, which the company attributed to market-related impacts and costs related to its acquisition of U.S. benefits firm DentaQuest, which closed June 1.

Core earnings in Canada rose 19%, helped by business growth and greater insurance sales. That helped offset declines in other units, particularly wealth management, where underlying profit decreased 13% as global stock market woes weighed on its equities-focused MFS Investment Management business.

Earnings in Asia fell 3% from a year earlier, driven in part by lower sales from COVID-related restrictions.

Sun Life said contributions from DentaQuest helped earnings in the country but U.S. underlying profit still dropped 7%, partially due to higher long-term disability claims.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Nichola Saminather, editing by Deepa Babington and Cynthia Osterman)


Financials
Sales 2022 33 101 M 25 710 M 25 710 M
Net income 2022 3 209 M 2 492 M 2 492 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 34 297 M 26 639 M 26 639 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 91,7%
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,52 CAD
Average target price 67,18 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin David Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Francis Powers Chairman
Laura A. Money Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alice Thomas Chief Digital Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.-16.89%26 683
AXA-15.31%53 315
METLIFE, INC.-0.77%50 427
AFLAC INCORPORATED0.60%37 272
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-9.47%36 746
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.57%34 568