Sun Life profit beats estimates as Canada growth offsets wealth weakness

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial,
Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday comfortably
beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter core profit, which
rose slightly from a year earlier as higher earnings in Canada
helped offset a decline in profits from its wealth management
unit.
Underlying profit was C$892 million ($694.65 million), or
C$1.52 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$883
million, or C$1.50, a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit
of C$1.39 a share.
Analysts have flagged a more muted quarter for Canadian life
insurers, in large part due to their substantial wealth and
asset management units that were expected to be hit by the
recent declines in global equity markets. With a large presence
in Asia for Sun Life and larger rival Manulife, lingering COVID
restrictions were also expected to weigh on them.
Sun Life's reported net income dropped to C$1.34 a share
from C$1.53 a year earlier, which the company attributed to
market-related impacts and costs related to its acquisition of
U.S. benefits firm DentaQuest, which closed June 1.
Core earnings in Canada rose 19%, helped by business growth
and greater insurance sales. That helped offset declines in
other units, particularly wealth management, where underlying
profit decreased 13% as global stock market woes weighed on its
equities-focused MFS Investment Management business.
Earnings in Asia fell 3% from a year earlier, driven in part
by lower sales from COVID-related restrictions.
Sun Life said contributions from DentaQuest helped earnings
in the country but U.S. underlying profit still dropped 7%,
partially due to higher long-term disability claims.
($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather, editing by Deepa Babington
and Cynthia Osterman)