  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
57.10 CAD   -0.95%
06:54pSun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
RE
06:07pSun Life profit beats estimates with strong insurance growth in U.S., Asia
RE
05:24pSun Life Financial Reports Q3 Underlying EPS of $1.62, Announces Dividend Increase to $0.72
MT
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets

11/02/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.

Underlying profit rose 5% from a year ago to C$949 million ($692.1 million) or C$1.62 per share in the three months ending Sept 30 versus consensus estimates to C$1.47.

"Overall insurance sales across our businesses were strong, reflecting the increased importance clients are placing on protection and health," Kevin Strain, Sun Life CEO and president, said in a statement.

Market volatility sparked by sharp rise in interest rates globally dented Sun Life's wealth business, resulting in a 19% drop in core profit from that operation. Total assets under management fell 8% to C$1.28 trillion from a year ago.

Reported profit, which captures market fluctuations, slumped 54% to C$466 million.

Sun Life has been expanding overseas to diversify its business mix and the latest quarter earnings benefited from recent deals, Strain added.

Core income from U.S. operations nearly doubled to C$216 million and Strain said the performance was boosted by the acquisition of DentaQuest, which Sun Life bought last year for $2.48 billion.

($1 = 1.3710 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by David Gregorio)


Financials
Sales 2022 28 636 M 20 995 M 20 995 M
Net income 2022 3 244 M 2 378 M 2 378 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 33 468 M 24 537 M 24 537 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Kevin David Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Francis Powers Chairman
Laura A. Money Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alice Thomas Chief Digital Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.-18.12%24 742
METLIFE, INC.18.32%58 976
AXA-3.19%58 929
AFLAC INCORPORATED14.42%41 681
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.07%39 432
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.97%31 344