Sun Life profit jumps on growth in assets under management

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Insurer Sun Life Financial on
Wednesday reported an over 4% jump in quarterly profit that was
in line with market estimates, helped by strong growth in assets
under management.
Canada's second-largest life insurer reported an underlying
profit of C$898 million ($708.76 million), or C$1.53 per share,
for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with C$862 million,
or C$1.47 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.52 per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Reported net income attributable to shareholders climbed to
C$1.08 billion, from C$744 million a year earlier.
($1 = 1.2670 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather
in Toronto; Editing by Aditya Soni)