    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
Sun Life profit jumps on growth in assets under management

02/09/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Insurer Sun Life Financial on Wednesday reported an over 4% jump in quarterly profit that was in line with market estimates, helped by strong growth in assets under management.

Canada's second-largest life insurer reported an underlying profit of C$898 million ($708.76 million), or C$1.53 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with C$862 million, or C$1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.52 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income attributable to shareholders climbed to C$1.08 billion, from C$744 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2670 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 34 224 M 27 007 M 27 007 M
Net income 2021 3 844 M 3 033 M 3 033 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 43 196 M 34 088 M 34 088 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 73,71 CAD
Average target price 77,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Anderson Chairman
Laura Money Chief Information Officer & EVP
Kent Savage Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.4.69%33 971
AXA9.13%77 975
METLIFE, INC.12.55%58 057
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.92%46 330
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.12.09%45 656
AFLAC INCORPORATED13.10%43 067