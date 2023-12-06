WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has received the Equality 100 Award from Human Rights Campaign, given to companies achieving a 100% score on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey that assesses LGBTQ equality in the workplace. This is Sun Life's 15th consecutive 100% score on the CEI. Sun Life has continued to engage employees in fostering an inclusive, supportive workplace that encourages every employee to bring their authentic selves to work.

"We are especially pleased to receive this score once again, as the criteria this year has expanded – as it should," said Diontha Fancher, director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Sun Life U.S. "Our work to continuously strengthen our inclusion commitments is an ongoing process, informed by valuable insights and engagement from our Inclusion Networks and community partners."

In support of best practices for transgender inclusion, a newer criteria for the CEI, Sun Life provides resources to support the optional sharing of gender pronouns by employees, including in email signatures, as part of videoconferencing identification, and internal content-sharing platforms.

"An inclusive and supportive culture is important in every business," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "An inclusive workplace ensures every employee can achieve their full potential and contribute positively to the business, their colleagues, and their families. We are proud to receive a top score once again from Human Rights Campaign."

Sun Life engages in many events and activities throughout the year on issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community and address equity and inclusion for all diverse groups. This year Sun Life introduced a LGBTQ+ Benefits Guide, highlighting examples of the ways Sun Life benefits support the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Some benefits include:

Medical, dental and vision plans available to legal spouses, same-sex or different sex domestic partners and legal civil union partners.

Medical plans covering gender-affirming care.

A paid family and medical leave program covering "chosen family" to allow caregivers time off to care for those who are not direct relatives.

Sun Life has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, joining 13 employer briefs that helped lead to the defeat of DOMA (Defense of Marriage Act) in 2013 and state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage in 2015. In 2019 Sun Life joined other employers in signing onto an amicus brief for the Supreme Court cases determining whether LGBTQ+ employees are protected under the current U.S. civil rights law.

This year Sun Life U.S. was also named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes, and for the past two years was named a Girls Club Top 25 Female Friendly Company and received the Great Places to Work certification. Sun Life's other U.S. workplace recognitions include six consecutive years on the Boston Globe Top Places to Work list, and three consecutive years on both the Top Workplaces USA list and the Hartford Courant's Top Places to Work list. Sun Life U.S. is also listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Globally, Sun Life was named one of the World's Best Companies for Women by Forbes in 2023.

For more information on Sun Life's Inclusion Networks and activities around Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.34 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

