TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday reported a 10% rise in fourth quarter core profit, boosted by insurance sales at home and in the United States.

Underlying profit was C$983 million ($730.31 million), or C$1.68 a share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$892 million, or C$1.52, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3460 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto Editing by Chris Reese)