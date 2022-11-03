Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:30 2022-11-03 pm EDT
59.12 CAD   +3.54%
02:51pSun Life sees growth in benefits business; shares up on earnings beat
RE
01:14pSun Life's Q3 Was "a Good Quarter in a Bad Market", Writes National Bank
MT
12:56pBarclays Reviews Sun Life's Q3 Earnings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sun Life sees growth in benefits business; shares up on earnings beat

11/03/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc believes rising wages, driven by inflation and a tight labor market, will help its benefits business, company executives said on Thursday.

Shares in Canada's No.2 insurer rose as much 4% in response to better-than-expected third quarter profits reported late Wednesday. Strong growth in its insurance business in the United States and COVID recovery in Asia bolstered results.

"Inflation, at least in the U.S. benefits business, actually tends to give a boost to results," Daniel Richard Fishbein, president of Sun Life U.S, told an earnings call. Many of the benefits products Sun Life offers are based on wages, he said.

"Also in a very tight job environment, we are finding that employers are very interested in providing very attractive and competitive benefits," Fishbein added.

The benefits business, part of the insurance segment, provides employer sponsored health benefits at work places. In the United States, segment sales grew 84% to C$366 million in the third quarter, driven by higher dental and employee benefit sales.

Besides strategic acquisitions, COVID recovery across Asia reduced mortality and contributed to a 21% year-on-year increase in net income from the region. However, high inflation and a sharp drop in stock and bond markets hurt the company's asset management business.

Sun Life has expanded its asset management business through acquisitions. In September it bought Advisors Asset Management in the United States to cater to high net worth individuals.

When asked if the company would be interested in bidding for other asset management businesses, such as that of HSBC Canada, Chief Executive Kevin Strain said Sun Life's focus is on building its business in the alternatives and institutional asset management space. He said the company is "pretty happy with the mix we have."

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Divya Rajagopal


© Reuters 2022
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
02:51pSun Life sees growth in benefits business; shares up on earnings beat
RE
01:14pSun Life's Q3 Was "a Good Quarter in a Bad Market", Writes National Bank
MT
12:56pBarclays Reviews Sun Life's Q3 Earnings
MT
10:43aRBC Capital Has "Positive" View on Sun Life's Q3 Results
MT
10:00aTranscript : Sun Life Financial Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
07:26aTSX futures drop after U.S. Fed signals longer tightening
RE
06:21aSun Life Financial : CANADIAN RESIDENTS PARTICIPATING IN THE SHARE ACCOUNT - Form 6-K
PU
04:59aSun Life Financial Reports Higher Q3 Underlying Earnings; Raises Quarterly Dividend
MT
02:52aSun Life Financial's Net Income Dives 54% in Q3
MT
02:39aSun Life Financial Declares Q4 Dividend
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 636 M 20 995 M 20 995 M
Net income 2022 2 986 M 2 189 M 2 189 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 33 480 M 24 546 M 24 546 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,10 CAD
Average target price 66,58 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin David Strain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Francis Powers Chairman
Laura A. Money Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alice Thomas Chief Digital Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.-18.90%24 537
AXA-4.20%58 272
METLIFE, INC.17.73%57 922
AFLAC INCORPORATED14.21%41 467
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-2.73%39 168
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.80%31 107