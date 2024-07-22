Company's new Health 360 app engages members with health resources

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on improving healthcare outcomes while containing costs for clients and members, Sun Life has selected Hinge Health to provide digital intervention to members who are facing musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions. According to Sun Life's latest High-Cost Claims and Injectable report, MSK conditions ranked as the fifth highest cost claims between 2020 – 2023.

"Employers, especially those that self-fund their health plans, are rightfully concerned with the upward trend of healthcare costs related to MSK conditions," said Jen Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "Sun Life's own claims data mirrors the national trend, so partnering with Hinge Health, one of the most clinically validated MSK companies in the marketplace, makes sense. Through this new relationship, our members will be able to receive proven MSK treatments and an omnichannel engagement approach to positively impact both first dollar and high-dollar medical spend."

Hinge Health will provide access to a team of physical therapists, board-certified health coaches, and orthopedic surgeons who provide convenient, personalized programs based on individual needs, goals, and abilities. Hinge Health utilizes technology and expert clinicians to help members move beyond pain, avoid unnecessary procedures and reduce dependence on medication. Additionally, members who meet certain criteria will have access to early intervention resources, such as surgery decision support and specialized technology like the Enso, an FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers electrical impulses to reduce MSK pain. In-person physical therapy appointments will be available in specific metro areas.

"With this partnership, we are proud to provide Sun Life members with simple, comprehensive, and personalized digital MSK care," said Aaryn Pure, chief commercial officer at Hinge Health. "Through advanced motion tracking technology, our FDA-cleared Enso device for pain relief, and our pioneering Women's Pelvic Health Program, this collaboration will enable employers to significantly reduce healthcare costs while improving the quality of and access to care for individuals with MSK conditions."

Hinge Health is available to small-to-mid-sized stop loss clients who utilize other Sun Life solutions such as Health Navigator powered by PinnacleCare, an advocacy and care navigation tool that provides high-touch, one-on-one guidance, and support to members for a range of concerns spanning from preventive care to complicated medical conditions.

New app connects members directly with care



Health 360, Sun Life's new mobile and web-based app, is designed to connect members directly with health capabilities that will help drive more engagement and better outcomes. Through the app, members can connect directly to Hinge Health as well as to Health Navigator Care Advisors. Members will also be able to utilize interactive mental health tools, healthy habit tracking, fitness challenges, and a robust library of health and well-being content to help them through their health journeys.

Members will also be able to connect to Hinge Health through a dedicated landing page.

