  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Sun Life Financial Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sun Life to Acquire PinnacleCare for $85 Million

04/23/2021 | 07:42am EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Sun Life Financial Inc. said it would acquire Pinnacle Care International Inc. for $85 million.

PinnacleCare is a U.S. medical intelligence and health-care navigation provider. The company is based in Maryland and has more than 170 employees.

PinnacleCare will become part of Sun Life's U.S. Stop-Loss & Health business.

Sun Life said it expects the deal to close in mid-2021.

The acquisition will expand Stop-Loss & Health beyond the traditional model that reimburses employers for the costs of serious health conditions after an employee's care has occurred. Through PinnacleCare, Stop-Loss & Health will engage with the employee at diagnosis to help improve the entire spectrum of the care experience and outcomes for both the employee and employer. The transaction will create an integrated offering unique in the stop-loss market.

PinnacleCare's services are currently available to more than two million people through employers and individual clients, said Sun Life, a provider of insurance, wealth and asset management services to individual and corporate clients.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 0741ET

Financials
Sales 2021 37 814 M 30 270 M 30 270 M
Net income 2021 3 375 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 38 311 M 30 657 M 30 667 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 23 816
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sun Life Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,21 CAD
Last Close Price 65,45 CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean A. Connor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin D. Strain President & Director
Manjit Singh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Anderson Chairman
Stevan Lewis Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.16.08%30 657
AXA18.70%66 390
METLIFE, INC.33.44%54 744
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.73%53 718
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION16.11%40 871
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.23.91%38 406
