Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Life Financial Inc. redeems Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R

12/31/2021 | 04:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its issued and outstanding Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 12R.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.39 trillion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:
Krista Wilson
Director, Corporate Communications
T. 226-751-2391
krista.wilson@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yaniv Bitton
Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T. 416-979-6496
investor_relations@sunlife.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-financial-inc-redeems-class-a-non-cumulative-rate-reset-preferred-shares-series-12r-301452432.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
04:51pSun Life Financial Inc. redeems Class A Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares Seri..
PR
12/23Mold-Tek Packaging Raises Nearly $14 Million From Placing Shares to Institutional Inves..
MT
12/16Sun Life announces Sun Life Link to create a better benefits experience through enhance..
PR
12/15Canada's CIBC, National Bank ask employees to work remotely as Omicron worries grow
RE
12/14Canada still prepared to impose digital services tax - finance ministry
RE
12/14Canadian financial firms to rethink return-to-office amid Omicron concerns
RE
12/14Canada's Sun Life pauses office return for more workers until January-end
RE
12/14Sun Life Financial Pauses Re-Opening Pilots To Additional Employees Until Jan-End
RE
12/14Sun life financial says because of omicron variant, co is pausing re-opening pilots to ..
RE
12/13SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Press Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations