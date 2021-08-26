Sun Life Financial : Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate in virtual Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He'll be joined by Meny Grauman, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services, Scotiabank.
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
To access the live webcast, please visit: www.sunlife.com/ScotiabankConference
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
