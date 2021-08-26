Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sun Life Financial : Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate in virtual Scotiabank Financials Summit

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sun Life Financial Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He'll be joined by Meny Grauman, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services, Scotiabank. 

Date:      Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time:      2:45 p.m. ET  

To access the live webcast, please visit: www.sunlife.com/ScotiabankConference   

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:   

Investor Relations Contact:

Irene Poon               

Yaniv Bitton

Manager                 

Vice-President, Head of Investor

Corporate Communications        

Relations & Capital Management

T. 416-988-0542   

T. 416-979-6496

irene.poon@sunlife.com    

investor_relations@sunlife.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-strain-sun-lifes-president--ceo-will-participate-in-virtual-scotiabank-financials-summit-301363601.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
09:01aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate ..
PR
08/25More Canadian businesses will embrace vaccine mandates for workers - minister
RE
08/24SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23GREAT WEST LIFECO : Canada unit to require staff to be vaccinated
RE
08/23Oil rebound lifts Toronto stocks; Trillium soars on Pfizer deal
RE
08/20TSX set to snap four-week winning streak as oil tumbles
RE
08/19Canadian banks' loan growth, provisions set to aid year-on-year profit rise
RE
08/18HUIZE : Teams Up With Sun Life to Offer Customized Retirement Annuity Insurance ..
MT
08/12SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Announces Conversion Privilege of Class A Non-Cumulative Ra..
PU
08/12SUN LIFE FINANCIAL : announces intention to redeem Class A Non-Cumulative Prefer..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.
More recommendations