  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sun Life Financial Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLF   CA8667961053

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC.

(SLF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:26 2022-08-25 am EDT
45.65 USD   -0.05%
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit
PR
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. : Ex-dividend day
FA
Sun Life President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Strain to participate in fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit

08/25/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Sun Life Logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Strain, Sun Life's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit. He will be joined by Meny Grauman, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services, Scotiabank.

Date: September 8, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit: sunlife.com/scotiabankconference

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.26 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Krista Wilson

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 226-751-2391

krista.wilson@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

yaniv.bitton@sunlife.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-president-and-chief-executive-officer-kevin-strain-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-the-scotiabank-financials-summit-301612486.html

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
